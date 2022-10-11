Read full article on original website
KMJ
Boy Missing Out of Fresno Found Safe
UPDATE: The Fresno Police Department has reported that Alias has been found safe. 11-year-old, Alias Lugo,was reported missing Monday. The Fresno Police Department reports that he has been found. No other details have been released. __________. ORIGINAL STORY:. A boy has been reported missing out of Fresno. The Fresno Police...
KMJ
11-Year-Old Boy Still Missing, Fresno Police Reach Out to Other Cities
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — An 11-year-old boy is still missing out of Fresno. The Fresno Police Department is now looking for leads in other cities. 11-year-old, Alias Lugo was last seen on Monday the 10th around 3:30 p.m. walking from his home on North Roosevelt Avenue, near Palm and Belmont Avenue.
KMJ
Student Arrested, Accused Of Potentially Plotting School Shooting In Fresno County
TRANQUILLITY, Calif. (KMJ) — A student has been arrested after deputies say he had made threats to shoot up a school in Tranquillity on Wednesday. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old student at Tranquillity High School was making threats online that were noticed by community members who reported it.
KMJ
Fresno Police Release Body-Cam Video from Officer-Involved Shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released body-worn-camera video from an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Police responded to reports of gunfire on E. Weldon Ave. near Van Ness Blvd. The caller said multiple gunshots were fired at her apartment where she lived with her...
KMJ
Man Arrested For Attempted Kidnapping In Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ) — An ex-boyfriend has been arrested after deputies say he attempted to kidnap his former girlfriend in Kettleman City. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of King St. Wednesday night. According to the victim, her ex-boyfriend Demetrio Castro broke into...
KMJ
Candlelight Vigil Being Held in Selma to Remember 22-Year-Old Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. — A candlelight vigil is being held tonight, October 12th, to remember 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma. It’s happening at Lincoln Park at 6:30 p.m. The family is welcoming the entire community to come out. On Tuesday, officials confirmed that the remains of the 22-year-old were...
KMJ
2 Women With Baby Robbed At Gunpoint, Zip Tied Inside Porterville Home
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KMJ) — Two women and a baby were robbed at gunpoint inside a home in Porterville. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of the 14400 block of Avenue 284 on Tuesday afternoon. According to the women, the man was inside the home...
KMJ
Man Arrested In Connection To Deadly Reedley Shooting
REEDLEY, Calif. (KMJ) — A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed a 15-year-old in Reedley. Police arrested 22-year-old Luis Ponce on Monday for the shooting that happened back in July near Myrtle Ave. and 11th St. At the time of the shooting, police arrived...
KMJ
Student Dies A Week After He Was Hit By A Car Near Hoover High
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A teenager that was hit by a car last week near Hoover High School has died. 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. of Fresno passed away in the hospital according to the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office. Police say Rashad was running across the street around 6:00...
KMJ
Madera Unified FFA Holds AG Literacy Days Event For Students
MADERA, Calif. (KMJ) — Madera Unified FFA department held the first in-person AG Literacy Days event for students on October 12. This event comes after the pandemic hit which caused the delay and now it’ll run through October 14. “This is an exciting event for our FFA department...
