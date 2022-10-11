FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — An 11-year-old boy is still missing out of Fresno. The Fresno Police Department is now looking for leads in other cities. 11-year-old, Alias Lugo was last seen on Monday the 10th around 3:30 p.m. walking from his home on North Roosevelt Avenue, near Palm and Belmont Avenue.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO