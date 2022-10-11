ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

KMJ

Boy Missing Out of Fresno Found Safe

UPDATE: The Fresno Police Department has reported that Alias has been found safe. 11-year-old, Alias Lugo,was reported missing Monday. The Fresno Police Department reports that he has been found. No other details have been released. __________. ORIGINAL STORY:. A boy has been reported missing out of Fresno. The Fresno Police...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

11-Year-Old Boy Still Missing, Fresno Police Reach Out to Other Cities

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — An 11-year-old boy is still missing out of Fresno. The Fresno Police Department is now looking for leads in other cities. 11-year-old, Alias Lugo was last seen on Monday the 10th around 3:30 p.m. walking from his home on North Roosevelt Avenue, near Palm and Belmont Avenue.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Fresno Police Release Body-Cam Video from Officer-Involved Shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released body-worn-camera video from an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Police responded to reports of gunfire on E. Weldon Ave. near Van Ness Blvd. The caller said multiple gunshots were fired at her apartment where she lived with her...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Man Arrested For Attempted Kidnapping In Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ) — An ex-boyfriend has been arrested after deputies say he attempted to kidnap his former girlfriend in Kettleman City. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of King St. Wednesday night. According to the victim, her ex-boyfriend Demetrio Castro broke into...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Man Arrested In Connection To Deadly Reedley Shooting

REEDLEY, Calif. (KMJ) — A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed a 15-year-old in Reedley. Police arrested 22-year-old Luis Ponce on Monday for the shooting that happened back in July near Myrtle Ave. and 11th St. At the time of the shooting, police arrived...
REEDLEY, CA
KMJ

Student Dies A Week After He Was Hit By A Car Near Hoover High

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A teenager that was hit by a car last week near Hoover High School has died. 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. of Fresno passed away in the hospital according to the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office. Police say Rashad was running across the street around 6:00...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Madera Unified FFA Holds AG Literacy Days Event For Students

MADERA, Calif. (KMJ) — Madera Unified FFA department held the first in-person AG Literacy Days event for students on October 12. This event comes after the pandemic hit which caused the delay and now it’ll run through October 14. “This is an exciting event for our FFA department...
MADERA, CA

