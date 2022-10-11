Read full article on original website
BBC
What's happening in Parliament next week?
The unbelievably messy state of politics hangs over next week's parliamentary action. There's a fairly chunky agenda for MPs and Peers to chew their way through. But all that is secondary to the political and economic crises engulfing the prime minister, the new chancellor and the remnants of the financial package unveiled just three weeks ago.
BBC
Thousands of polystyrene balls leak into Bristol house daily
Thousands of potentially hazardous polystyrene balls have been leaking into a tenant's house and garden in Bristol "every single day". Michelle lives in a council property in Bedminster and urged the authority to fix the problem that began in December. The balls appear to be coming through the extractor fans...
BBC
Man given unpaid work over racist Celtic comments
A man who shouted racially aggravated comments at Celtic players during a match with Aberdeen has been ordered to carry out unpaid work. Ian Stewart, 55, was heard making the "abusive and derogatory" remarks during an evening match at Pittodrie on 9 February this year. He previously admitted a breach...
