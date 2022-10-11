Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Lucille’s Red Kettle shutting its doors
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a 40-year run, Lucille’s Red Kettle in Alexandria is shutting its doors. After buying the restaurant from the previous owner, Tony Rizzo, in 1982, Lucille Campo moved the restaurant across the street. Inspired by home cooking and the food she grew up with, Campo created a restaurant that has been a staple in the Alexandria area for four decades.
kalb.com
10th annual Women in Business Conference brings women together
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The 10th annual Women in Business Conference wrapped up Friday, October 14. The conference is hosted by the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce. It aims to bring women together for two days of informative presentations from influential speakers, encouragement and celebration. This year’s keynote speaker was...
kalb.com
Vote for the Week 7 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Offensive explosions took place around Cenla tonight in Week 7, so it’s only fitting that the three nominees for our Southern Air Cool Play of the Week came on that side of the ball. Vote in the poll below for your favorite play. The winner...
theadvocate.com
Albertsons in talks with grocery giant Kroger to merge, report indicates
National grocer Albertsons, which has four stores in the Lafayette area and seven in the Baton Rouge area, is in negotiations to merge with grocery giant Kroger to form what could be an industry powerhouse, the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal could involve thousands of stores around the country...
klax-tv.com
SOWELA President and Leesville Mayor Commemorate Acquisition of Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville with Special Key Ceremony
(Lake Charles, Louisiana) – SOWELA Technical Community College officials and Leesville’s public leaders held an official key ceremony today to commemorate SOWELA’s recent acquisition of the Lamar Salter campus in Leesville, Louisiana. SOWELA’s latest campus acquisition went into effect on July 1, but today’s key ceremony commemorated...
kalb.com
LSP Cadet Class 102 application deadline
Mary Margaret Ellison previews tonight's Game of the Week: DeRidder vs Leesville!. The 10th annual Women in Business Conference wrapped up on Friday, October 14. After a 40-year run, Lucille's Red Kettle in Alexandria is shutting its doors. Two-Minute Drill: Previewing Week 7 of high school football. Updated: 5...
kalb.com
Lunch Kids - 10/12/2022
NSU's Javon Antonio carries on the legacy of the No. 1 jersey. Northwestern State University wide receiver Javon Antonio has made a name for himself on the field this season, as he has been the go-to-guy for the Demons in clinching moments, like making the game-winning catch against Nicholls State University.
kalb.com
Early morning fire on Hope and Kelly Streets
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the corner of Hope and Kelly Streets. AFD was dispatched around 1:34 a.m. to a fully involved two-story structure fire. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
kalb.com
Fire breaks out at apartment complex next to Grand Theater
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at an apartment complex on Southwood Terrance in Alexandria, which is right next to the Grand Theater. The Alexandria Fire Department received the call at 3:44 p.m. and the first unit arrived five minutes later. The fire was officially controlled at 4:08 p.m.
kalb.com
Opelousas man accused of releasing apple snails into community pond
Opelousas, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say an Opelousas man was cited after he admitted to releasing apple snails into a neighborhood pond. Apple snails are an invasive species which have become a problem in parts of Louisiana. They were brought to the...
kalb.com
Rapides Police Jury bans sale, possession of kratom
NSU's Javon Antonio carries on the legacy of the No. 1 jersey. Northwestern State University wide receiver Javon Antonio has made a name for himself on the field this season, as he has been the go-to-guy for the Demons in clinching moments, like making the game-winning catch against Nicholls State University.
kalb.com
Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
NSU's Javon Antonio carries on the legacy of the No. 1 jersey. Northwestern State University wide receiver Javon Antonio has made a name for himself on the field this season, as he has been the go-to-guy for the Demons in clinching moments, like making the game-winning catch against Nicholls State University.
kalb.com
Public forum held for Public Service Commission candidates
NSU's Javon Antonio carries on the legacy of the No. 1 jersey. Northwestern State University wide receiver Javon Antonio has made a name for himself on the field this season, as he has been the go-to-guy for the Demons in clinching moments, like making the game-winning catch against Nicholls State University.
KPLC TV
Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish authorities are hoping to make contact with a Leesville family believed to be in Arizona on a religious journey that law enforcement calls “out of the ordinary.”. Sheriff Sam Craft said his office has been seeking information on the whereabouts of Justin and...
kalb.com
Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously votes to ban Kratom
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Oct 10, the Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to pass two ordinances that ban the sale and possession of the herbal supplement kratom. Kratom is an herbal supplement derived from an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. It can be bought over...
kalb.com
Apartment fire at Cedar Court in Pineville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at Cedar Court in Pineville on Friday morning. Witnesses said firefighters arrived at the scene around 11:15 a.m. We’re told the landlord said it was a wiring/electrical issue. Cleco also arrived on the scene about an hour after the fire broke out.
kalb.com
Smart Medicine – The importance of a mammogram
As it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Stuart Spurlin, Director of Radiology Services at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, discusses the importance of getting your mammogram. Copyright 2022 CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. All rights reserved.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana's Fake Nurse
A woman has stolen from multiple medical facilities in Acadiana and Mississippi.
kalb.com
DeRidder, Leesville showdown named Week 7 MedExpress Game of the Week
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the first time this season, the KALB Sports roadshow will take us to Vernon Parish for the MedExpress Game of the Week. As voted on by the fans, the 101st meeting between DeRidder (4-2) and Leesville (5-1) wins our Week 7 prestige matchup. Since 1910, the two schools separated just 30 minutes apart, have continued one of the oldest rivalries in the state.
kalb.com
KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 7 Matchups around Cenla
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the first time in Week 6, one member of the KALB Sports Team went a perfect 5-5 on their picks: Dylan Domangue. Heading into Week 7, Dylan now leads in wins for the weekly pick ‘em segment as he sits now at 19-10 on the season. Mary Margaret Ellison, who has led all season, is now in second at 18-11 and Elijah Nixon is at 17-12.
