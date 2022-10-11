ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a 40-year run, Lucille’s Red Kettle in Alexandria is shutting its doors. After buying the restaurant from the previous owner, Tony Rizzo, in 1982, Lucille Campo moved the restaurant across the street. Inspired by home cooking and the food she grew up with, Campo created a restaurant that has been a staple in the Alexandria area for four decades.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO