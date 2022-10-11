Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Marsha McLean | Seeking Your Vote for Council
I am Marsha McLean and I am running for re-election to the Santa Clarita City Council. No one can deny that the city of Santa Clarita is one of the safest cities in the nation. We receive awards and recognition as one of the most family-oriented, innovative and business-friendly cities. We balance the budget every year and have a healthy reserve for emergencies. That doesn’t happen by accident. My experience and leadership will make sure we keep it that way.
signalscv.com
Six Saugus district campuses recognized among America’s healthiest schools
Cedarcreek, Charles Helmers, North Park, Rosedell, Santa Clarita and West Creek elementary schools were among 406 schools nationwide to be recognized as America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-22 school year. “We are proud of all our schools’ commitment to wellness and ensuring that students have their basic personal needs...
signalscv.com
Newhall district approves new language program for Old Orchard Elementary
The Newhall School District approved the purchase of new language curriculum at Old Orchard Elementary School Monday that will help support foundational reading of Spanish for primary students in the dual language immersion program. The Newhall district board of trustees approved a slew of items Monday night as part of...
signalscv.com
Dan Masnada | Cooper an Obvious Choice
Bill Cooper clearly deserves to be re-elected to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors. He has capably served on the SCV Water Agency and its predecessor, the Castaic Lake Water Agency, boards of directors for 27 years, including five years as CLWA president. During his terms of office, he has been instrumental in overseeing the following notable actions, projects and programs that have expanded and protected the SCV’s water sources, enhanced dry-year reliability of the SCV’s water supply portfolio and timely implemented capital improvements to dependably meet demands of a growing population:
beverlypress.com
LAUSD welcomes new deputy superintendent of instruction
The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education on Oct. 11 unanimously approved the appointment of Karla V. Estrada as the district’s new deputy superintendent of instruction. The board is expected to vote on the terms and conditions of Estrada’s contract in November. “Los Angeles Unified is where I launched my career, and after more than 25 years successfully serving pre-K-12 students, families and communities as a teacher, district administrator, cabinet and state level leader, I look forward to returning to Los Angeles Unified as the deputy superintendent of instruction,” Estrada said. “I am committed to collaboratively, systematically and innovatively attaining results that deliver our educational promises to all students.” “Welcome, Dr. Estrada,” LAUSD superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho added. “I am confident that the Los Angeles Unified family will benefit deeply from [her] expertise and connection to the communities we serve. Under [her] leadership, we will close opportunity gaps and set students on a pathway toward success as we become the premier urban school district in the nation.”
signalscv.com
Gary Horton | We Need Gutzeit on Water Board
Maria Gutzeit is the right candidate for Santa Clarita Valley Water! I’ve both worked with Maria professionally for nearly 20 years and we’ve been friends over most that time. One thing is clear to me: Maria is as competent as she is ethical as she is pragmatic. And her pragmatism and realism is key.
Protesters call for 2 LA councilmembers to resign amid scandal over racist remarks
Anger and frustration continue to mount in Los Angeles as activists and city officials call for the resignation of two City Council members caught making racist comments in a leaked recording.
signalscv.com
City approves design contract for new Via Princessa park
The Santa Clarita City Council approved a design contract on Wednesday for the yet-to-be-built Via Princessa Park in Canyon Country on Tuesday. The unanimous vote followed discussion from a handful of community members regarding additions that they would like to see to some of the initial plans for the park, including the introduction of pickleball courts.
Santa Clarita, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Santa Clarita, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Castaic High School football team will have a game with Saugus High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
signalscv.com
Laurene Weste | Celebrating 35 years of Cityhood
“The idea is not to live forever, but to create something that will.” — Andy Warhol. This quote was read to us at the first City Council meeting in September by one of the dozens of local leaders and community members who came out to support saving SCVHistory.com. This website was created in 1996 by local historian Leon Worden. Since that time, it has grown to house nearly 100,000 archival items in various digital formats. When you log on, you can read the stories of local residents who lived through such monumental events as the St. Francis Dam Disaster, the earliest gold discovery in California, the launch of the first commercial oil production in Mentryville and the beginning of the film industry with silent movie star William S. Hart.
signalscv.com
Rick Barker | Educated Voting
In re: Richard Myers, “Man Without a Party?” Sept. 28. To me the greatest threat we have in this country politically, no matter your party affiliation or political views and preferences, is the very sad but undeniable fact that the majority of people in this country have very little understanding of those political things they are always so fired-up over.
signalscv.com
Local students honored at 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase
Six local students were awarded, three of them receiving national recognition, at the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C., earlier this year. Sister Cities International is a nonprofit organization created to foster partnerships among communities around the globe and promote peace through...
signalscv.com
SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse returns
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is set to once again host its annual Haunted Jailhouse after a two-year hiatus, according to officials. Scheduled for Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., organizers say the event will feature live entertainment, costume contests, Sheriff’s Department displays and a haunted jailhouse created by the SCV Boys and Girls Club.
signalscv.com
The Time Ranger | Buy a House for a Dime on the Dollar?
Despite its overwhelmingly beigeness, you sure can’t complain about autumn weather in Santa Clarita. It’s another beautiful day, saddlepals, and we’ve an epic trail ride through SCV history ahead. There are stampeding politicians, bear poachers, orange rivers and range wars. Atop that, there’s gunfighters and houses being...
signalscv.com
Gary R. Martin | A Bona Fide Water Professional
This Nov. 8, voters in SCV Water Agency electoral Division 2 should seize the opportunity to help assure our long-term water supply reliability by electing Dirk Marks to the SCV Water board of directors. I and many others consider Mr. Marks to be one of the most knowledgeable and skilled water resource engineers in the state of California. Although Dirk is a civil engineer by education and professional trade, I fondly refer to him as the “architect” responsible for building SCV Water’s diversified water supply portfolio that has enabled us to weather previous dry periods and this current historic drought.
signalscv.com
Nominees announced for 2022 VIA Awards
The nominations have been announced for local businesses to be honored in four categories at the 2022 Valley Industry Association Awards. The winners will be awarded at the 2022 VIA BASH, “Midnight in Morocco,” on Nov. 4 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Tickets can be purchased at www.via.org/via-bash.
foxla.com
LAUSD accused of telling teachers to take down GoFundMe raising money after classroom vandalized
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The damage at a vandalized classroom for special needs students in Mulholland Middle School was overwhelming. Cell phone video by a teacher showed that just about everything in the room had been trashed. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that Chromebooks were also taken, in addition to gardening tools and quite a few other items.
signalscv.com
New sculpture installed at West Creek Park
Santa Clarita residents have a new temporary public art piece to enjoy following the recent installation of “Endangered Fossils,” which is the latest sculpture to join the city of Santa Clarita’s Public Art collection. “Endangered Fossils” can be viewed at the northwest corner of West Creek Park,...
signalscv.com
Construction under way on final phase of the Center at Needham Ranch
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co., a global real estate developer, and real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita is underway. The final phase of the project’s development pipeline includes 391,588...
LA Sheriff says his department is being defunded - others disagree. Here's what data and experts say
Most of the more than 100 agencies analyzed by ABC7 saw increases of at least 2% in their budgets. The L.A. County Sheriff's Department is no exception.
