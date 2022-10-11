Read full article on original website
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 8 Season 1 Finale - Review
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 8, which is now streaming on Prime Video. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. So here we find ourselves, at the end of all things – or...
House of the Dragon: Paddy Considine on Why Viserys Died Thinking He Was a Failure
Paddy Considine’s performance as Viserys I Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon is being praised by fans and critics alike. The actor spoke to Vulture about why he thinks his character died thinking he failed as a king. In the interview, Considine talked about how Viserys’ multiple...
The Rings of Power Finale Explained - Sauron, The Lord of the Rings Timelines and More Twists
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale was filled with twists, turns, heartfelt moments and a whole lot of messed up timeline. Die-hard fans of Tolkien's world are going to have some major questions when it comes to the timing of the series, Sauron, and other key players in Rings of Power.
The Tragic Hulk Story Behind the She-Hulk Finale
Warning: This video contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Season 1, Episode 9! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the Season 1 finale. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has wrapped up its first season on Disney+. But the biggest reveal in the Season 1 finale involves not Jen Walters, but her cousin Bruce. Hulk is back from the planet Sakaar, and he’s brought his son with him. That’s right: Skaar has joined the MCU. And if you’re not familiar with this junior Hulk, now is the time to brush up on the tragic history of Skaar and the Planet Hulk saga.
Brendan Fraser Reveals Why He Thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy Movie Bombed, Open to a Fourth Movie
It’s been 14 years since Brendan Fraser last played Rick O'Connell in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon, but the actor is open to reprising the role, and he also has some thoughts on why the 2017 series reboot starring Tom Cruise failed to take off. In an interview...
Robbie Coltrane, the Actor and Comedian Who Played Hagrid in the Harry Potter Movies, Dies at 72
Robbie Coltrane, the actor and comedian who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, has died at the age of 72. As reported by BBC, Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright confirmed that he died in a hospital near Falkirk in Scotland, on Friday, October 14, 2022. Wright called Coltrane a "unique talent" and said that the actor "brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world."
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Sauron Actor Revealed
FULL SPOILERS AHEAD FOR THE SEASON ONE FINALE OF THE RINGS OF POWER. After much speculation as to their identity, the eighth and final episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s first season revealed which cast member had been the evil Sauron all along. After an initial misdirect that said Sauron was The Stranger (David Weyman), it was revealed later in the episode that the Dark Lord was, in fact, Halbrand (Charlie Vickers).
How to Watch Halloween Ends: Release Date and Streaming
The modern Halloween trilogy wraps up this week with Halloween Ends, the conclusion to Laurie Strode's decades-long struggle against Michael Myers aka The Shape. Following the excellent 2018 reboot and solid 2021 sequel, expectations are high for Halloween Ends, which hits theaters just ahead of its titular holiday. Halloween Ends...
New Little Mermaid Poster Shows Ariel Looking at the World Above
Disney has shared the first poster for its next live-action remake, The Little Mermaid. The new poster shows Halle Bailey's Ariel sitting on a rock on the ocean floor, looking to the world above. This is our best look so far at Ariel from head to, well, fin, as the teaser trailer from D23 refrained from showing very many shots of the character. You can take a look at the poster yourself below.
How to Watch the Thor Movies in Chronological Order
With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth's Thor Odinson is now the MCU hero with the most solo films. When you add to that the four Avengers movies he appears in, this mighty God of thunder has really put in the work. Thor has transformed from a...
Spider-Man: Our 9 Favorite Suit Mods
Check out some gameplay of our 9 favorite suit mods in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC!. Between Venom, Spider-Gwen, and even CJ from GTA San Andreas, modders have done some crazy things while modding Spider-Man’s suits on PC. These suit mods will overwrite other suits in your menu, but they’re all pretty easy to install with Nexus Mods. Kingpin, Wolverine, and even Stan Lee all make an appearance in this video!
How Latest WB Budget Cuts Could Hurt All Your Favorite Channels - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Warner Bros. Discovery layoffs and cuts are shaking up the company, with its latest cut hitting. the company’s diversity-focused studio Stage 13 and its Television Workshop talent program. According to a report by Variety, Warner Brothers is looking to save $3 billion dollars following the Discovery merger, so there may be even more areas where the company will either nix staff or entire departments. The company has already consolidated a couple of its animation departments in Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, which makes sense as the two studios already share other internal teams. In other entertainment news, Colin Ferrell explains The Penguin series’ timeline in The Batman movie, and there is something new happening here at IGN: IGN Rewards.
Bayonetta Voice Actor Hellena Taylor Says She Didn't Reprise the Role in Bayonetta 3 as She Was Only Offered $4,000
Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor has shared that she didn't reprise the role for Bayonetta 3 as she was offered only $4,000 to do so. Furthermore, she has asked fans to boycott the game and donate to charity instead. Taylor took to Twitter to share a few videos of her...
Scorn Review
Imagine if you had to stick your hands into a sink full of dirty, putrid-smelling water to fish around for clues to a mystery. You keep pulling out weirder and more confusing stuff, and you really don't want to go back in again – but what you've found so far makes you extremely curious about what other secrets may be hiding in there. That's the best way I can describe the overall experience of playing Scorn, a first-person puzzle game about exploring the ruins of a dead civilization. With a mesmerizing, biomechanical aesthetic inspired by the likes of H.R. Giger and Harlan Ellison's I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream, it's far more disturbing and unsettling than it is horrifying. But the vibes it creates can be very potent.
Here’s How Werewolf by Night Fits Into the MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe goes old school horror with Werewolf by Night. A black-and-white take on classic 1930s horror films, Werewolf By Night starts Gael Garcia Bernal as the werewolf in question but how does he fit into the larger MCU? Join IGN host Kim Horcher as she breaks down the Phase 4 project.
The First Descendant - Cinematic Story Trailer
Learn more about the story, including the threat you'll face, in this new cinematic trailer for The First Descendant. A Steam beta for the sci-fi co-op shooter will be available from October 20, 2022, at 00:00 PDT until October 26, 2022, at 23:59 PDT. The upcoming beta will have a...
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 10-10-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 10/10/22!. 02:25 - Prison Architect: Undead - Official Reveal Trailer. 02:55 - ValiDate: Struggling Singles in Your Area - Official Launch Trailer. 04:11 - King Of The Castle - Official Announcement Trailer. 05:58 - Once Upon a Jester - Official Platform...
The Curse of Bridge Hollow - Review
The Curse of Bridge Hollow is now streaming on Netflix. The Curse of Bridge Hollow’s October release on Netflix is timely. The autumn vibes and playful yet spooky sentiments typically ascribed to a family-friendly version of Halloween cements its foundation. Because of this, any inclination to view it through a critical eye is subdued; the desire to just go with the flow and have fun is strong. Unfortunately, The Curse of Bridge Hollow has enough flaws that it’s not always easy to just enjoy the seasonal treats.
Halloween Ends: Ending Explained, Breakdown and Easter Eggs | Halloween Canon Fodder
Michael Myers returns for the last time in Halloween Ends, the 13th film in the epic horror franchise, but as the title suggests, he finally meets an end that seems pretty impossible to come back from. Even for him. So where does this film leave the Halloween franchise? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full breakdown, ending explained and all the Easter Eggs we could find.
