Yankee playoff run means more money for New York City

ABCNY
 3 days ago

The first playoff game of the season at Yankee Stadium generates a ton of excitement, but it also generates a lot of money for the city.

According to the Mayor Eric Adams, every playoff game means $15 million for the economy. Every hot dog, ticket and bag of nuts sold is really a hit.

For businesses still recovering from pandemic shutdowns, the playoffs will hopefully bring big pay offs.

The longer the Yankees continue their quest for the World Series, the bigger the financial boom will be, and fans expect nothing less than success.

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

