ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

ATP roundup: Wild card Andy Murray advances in Spain

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36BS2D_0iV3dYAZ00

British wild card Andy Murray took down Spanish sixth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 6-2 in first-round action at the Gijon Open on Tuesday in Gijon, Spain.

Davidovich Fokina had a 27-21 edge in winners, but he committed 25 unforced errors while Murray had just six. Murray also saved four of six break points and converted five of nine chances to break Davidovich Fokina’s serve.

Another seeded Spanish player also fell. American Marcos Giron rallied to knock off No. 8 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka beat Spanish wild card Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4. Spanish qualifier Nicolas Alvarez Varona stormed back to beat Argentine qualifier Marco Trungelliti 1-6, 6-3, 6-0. French qualifier Manuel Guinard was ahead 4-6, 6-0, 2-0 when Italy’s Fabio Fognini retired.

UniCredit Firenze Open

No. 7 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan picked up his 100th career win when he beat Cristian Garin of Chile 7-5, 6-2 in the first round in Florence, Italy.

Bublik smashed 20 aces among his 37 winners. He saved all three break points he faced and won 30 of his 37 first-service points (81.1 percent).

Eighth seed Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-2, 6-2.

Other first-round winners were Oscar Otte of Germany, Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain, Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer and Italian wild card Francesco Passaro.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
wtatennis.com

Pegula qualifies for WTA Finals; two doubles teams secure their places

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Thursday Jessica Pegula and the doubles teams of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko and Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals. This will be Pegula's debut appearance at the WTA Finals. She joins World No.1 Iga Swiatek and...
TENNIS
wtatennis.com

Sabalenka tops Stephens; Keys, Badosa advance in San Diego

Aryna Sabalenka moved one step closer to winning her first title of the year, prevailing in a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 comeback Thursday night over Sloane Stephens to reach the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open. The No.3 seed Sabalenka stormed back from a first-set rout to win in a smidge...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

"Watch out tennis; Pickleball is coming for you" - Judy Murray issues warning to tennis

Judy Murray issued a warning to tennis after former Wimbledon junior champion Noah Rubin announced his switch from tennis to pickleball. Tennis faces various difficulties, and Judy Murray spent a lot of time around the game to become familiar with many of them. Murray is aware of how addicting this new emerging sport is due to being the Pickleball ambassador for Scotland issued a warning to tennis.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Daily Mail

'This is the Champions League and you pay a high price for each error you make': Xavi admits Gerard Pique's blunder cost Barcelona in 3-3 draw with Inter Milan as he allowed Nicolo Barella to equalise, with Catalans facing Champions League exit

Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique made a costly error as Xavi Hernandez's side were left staring into the abyss with their Champions League dreams in tatters. A 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan has left the Catalan club facing a costly early exit from the competition having leveraged much of their controversial summer business on a strong run in the competition.
UEFA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

80K+
Followers
61K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy