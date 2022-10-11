ATP roundup: Wild card Andy Murray advances in Spain

British wild card Andy Murray took down Spanish sixth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 6-2 in first-round action at the Gijon Open on Tuesday in Gijon, Spain.

Davidovich Fokina had a 27-21 edge in winners, but he committed 25 unforced errors while Murray had just six. Murray also saved four of six break points and converted five of nine chances to break Davidovich Fokina’s serve.

Another seeded Spanish player also fell. American Marcos Giron rallied to knock off No. 8 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka beat Spanish wild card Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4. Spanish qualifier Nicolas Alvarez Varona stormed back to beat Argentine qualifier Marco Trungelliti 1-6, 6-3, 6-0. French qualifier Manuel Guinard was ahead 4-6, 6-0, 2-0 when Italy’s Fabio Fognini retired.

UniCredit Firenze Open

No. 7 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan picked up his 100th career win when he beat Cristian Garin of Chile 7-5, 6-2 in the first round in Florence, Italy.

Bublik smashed 20 aces among his 37 winners. He saved all three break points he faced and won 30 of his 37 first-service points (81.1 percent).

Eighth seed Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-2, 6-2.

Other first-round winners were Oscar Otte of Germany, Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain, Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer and Italian wild card Francesco Passaro.

–Field Level Media

