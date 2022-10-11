ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Hot Topic Hits ‘Replay’ on Resale

By Jasmin Malik Chua
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etGeg_0iV3dVWO00

Hot Topic is nothing if not topical.

On Tuesday, the pop culture mecca announced the launch of Hot Topic Replay, a resale program that employs ThredUp ’s “360” resale-as-a-service platform. This means customers will be able to shop for gently used “Stranger Things” tees and “Doctor Who” dresses directly from the Hot Topic website as well as through hottopic.thredup.com.

They’ll also be able to rid their closets of pieces they no longer want—maybe those “Harry Potter” PJs no longer spark joy? Or the goth phase fizzles out? To earn shopping credit for future Hot Topic purchases, all they have to do is generate a prepaid shipping label on the Replay site-let, fill any shippable box or bag with women’s and kid’s items from any brand, and sent it off to ThredUp for free.

“Hot Topic is a brand that has maintained cultural relevance across decades,” said James Reinhart, CEO of ThredUp, which recently released its inaugural impact report . “Their finger is on the pulse when it comes to younger shoppers who value self-expression and individuality or are seeking a dose of nostalgia. We’re thrilled to enable Hot Topic Replay and believe that entering resale will help Hot Topic build brand affinity among customers who are on the hunt for that unique band tee or collectible item, while also serving as a new growth channel for the business.”

Sustainability is an issue dear to the hearts of Hot Topic’s customers and employees, said Andrea Lewis, the mall staple’s vice president, and the resale market will help extend the lives of the company’s wares. It helps that ThredUp has more than a decade of experience powering secondhand at scale, which made implementation a cinch.

“ThredUp has built a best-in-class resale platform which will allow for a very easy customer experience to request a clean-out kit and send in their apparel,” Lewis said. “Whatever ThredUp feels isn’t resalable, they can responsibly recycle if the customer chooses.”

Also on Tuesday, the consignment e-tailer pulled the curtains back on the latest monthly edition of the Recommerce 100, which it describes as a “first-of-its-kind and independent review” of branded resale programs. The first round debuted in March with 41 brands. Now, the list surpasses 100, making it a “true index” of the top 100 brands and retailers in re-commerce, ThredUp said. Of the 107 branded resale programs, including brands that aren’t affiliated with ThredUp, that the company tallied at the end of September, 73 launched in the past year alone. This is “explosive growth” from the 31 brands that had resale programs as of the end of last year, it said. If this trajectory continues, more than 140 branded resale stores could be trafficking in pre-loved products by December.

In terms of numbers, the top 10 brands based on resale listings are Athleta, Tea Collection, Lululemon, Tommy Hilfiger, Madewell , Eileen Fisher, Patagonia , REI Co-op, Pacsun and Kut from the Kloth.

Another observation is that “managed resale” and “peer-to-peer” platforms are both “notably” growing, ThredUp said. The managed model, which accounts for 14 of the top 14 resale shops and 78 percent of listings, “dominates” when it comes to scale. Meanwhile, peer-to-peer, which makes up 78 of the total 107 resale shops, is “winning” in hard numbers. Their shops are still very small, however: 56 of the 107 brands on the Recommerce 100 have fewer than 100 resale listings.

ThredUp leads in the number of managed resale shops (11) versus Trove (eight) and Archive (three). But brands are “barely scratching” the surface of re-commerce’s potential impact, it said. The top brands’ resale penetration averages at less than 0.1 percent. To put it in context, if all 142,000 resale shop listings in the Recommerce 100 sold, their impact would translate to 29,000 trees planted, 400 homes powered annually and an estimated $6.1 million in total revenue.

Still, both resale—and ThredUp itself—are in flux. In August, the e-tailer cut 15 percent of its corporate staff, citing deteriorating consumer health. Seth Levey , its first head of public policy and sustainability, was let go in September. Writing in its impact report, Reinhart expressed confidence that the “critical fashion revolution” that is resale will continue. The U.S. resale market is expected to grow 16 times faster than the broader apparel market by 2026, he noted.

“Thredup has grown to become one of the largest online thrift stores in the world, inspiring a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first,” he said. “ Looking ahead, we will continue to drive mainstream adoption of circularity principles in fashion through our own global expansion and filling critical supply chain and provider gaps in resale.”

More from Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Topshop, Topman Get a Branding Reboot

It’s a new day for Topshop and Topman. The beloved British high street brands, which were founded in London in the 1960s and acquired by online retailer Asos from the bankrupt Arcadia Group in February 2021, have unveiled a new visual identity on their landing page on Asos.com. The brand new Fall/Winter 2022 collection is the first one conceived, designed and produced entirely by Asos. It was launched with a new visual branding inspired by signage from the old physical Topshop and Topman stores, all of which are now shuttered. The redo includes a new monogram that puts the two brother-and-sister brands...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

One of Thrifting’s OGs Is Getting Into the Digital Resale Game

Goodwill is taking aim at re-commerce players like Poshmark and ThredUp with the launch of its own online secondhand site. The 120-year-old nonprofit new GoodwillFinds.com platform offers a curated assortment apparel, footwear and accessories as well as books, home décor and other items. Items from Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, Lululemon, New Balance, Adidas, Nike, Gucci, Prada, and Versace are shoppable through the platform. The site, operating separately from Goodwill Industries International Inc., funnels net proceeds to fund social service programs serving the regions and neighborhoods where items were donated. It supports Goodwill’s mission to advance professional training, job placement and youth mentorship efforts....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Can’t Ignore How Resale’s Reshaping Consumer Closets

Preowned fashion is grabbing more of the consumer’s wallet share, especially among those 40 and younger. BCG’s recent report with B Corp luxury reseller Vestiaire Collective says secondhand could account for 27 percent of the typical resale shopper’s closet by next year, up about 2 percent from current numbers with Gen Z most interested in buying and selling at 31 percent and 44 percent, respectively. Millennials follow closely behind.“We are proud to see that sustainability and environmental awareness are increasing drivers for customers to buy and sell, but also for companies who wish to integrate circularity into their business model,” Fanny...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Asics the Latest to Drop Recycled-Bottle Fashion

Asics is incorporating recycled plastic bottles into its latest activewear collection. Customers in North American can now shop five new women’s apparel styles made with Repreve’s RPET performance fiber. The line, which includes a sports bra, capri pant, tight with pockets, biker short, and performance tight, is the result of a three-year recycled polyester testing process by Asics’ product development team. The capsule has contributed to diverting 200,000 plastic water bottles from landfills, Asics said. Each piece is made with six to 16 plastic bottles-worth of recycled plastic. The collection retails for $30-$65, and is available on the brand’s e-commerce site.  Asics North...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Eileen Fisher
Person
Andrea Lewis
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Resale Shops#Flea Market#Hot Topic Replay#Thredup
hypebeast.com

Levi's® Vintage Clothing Reissues 1963 Model 501®

Following the popularity of the “Inside-Out” 501® jeans, Levi’s Vintage Clothing returns with another pair of 1963 501®s featuring another light-side-out design. Crafted from deadstock Cone Mills White Oak® fabric from the last industrial-scale selvedge denim operation in the U.S., the new 501® silhouette arrives in dark wash 12 Oz. shrink-to-fit red selvedge denim with distinct details including off-center belt loops, hidden rivets, and traditional twin-needle arcuates on the back pockets. Additional features include limited-edition tags resting below the inner beltline, double-sided “Big E” red tabs, and red ink “Two Horse” leather-like jacrons.
APPAREL
E! News

Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Handbags That Reportedly Cost $1,800

Watch: Balenciaga Debuts $1800 Lays Potato Chip Handbags. Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally. The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vibe

Nike Takes Action Against Sneaker Resellers With Added Penalties

Nike has issued new sanctions against potential resellers in the United States. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Oregon-based sneaker brand has updated its terms of e-commerce sales to better combat customers making purchases using bots to resell their goods. More from VIBE.com'The Shop' Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due To Anti-Semitic RemarksLeBron James Tells Hilarious Wedding Crashers Story On 'The Shop'Bronny James Joins Nike With New NIL Deal According to the brand’s revised terms of sale, Nike can now impose a limit on how many sneakers someone can purchase at once and even deny entry into one of its...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
Vogue

Make ’90s Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Your Winter Coat Icon

She's a ’90s style icon who needs zero introduction. The master of Manhattan minimalism. The knockout Narciso Rodriguez bride. Aficianado of the Alice band, the bandana, the pared-back pump. You may have lusted after her slip-dresses, but have you considered CBK’s coat collection? An offering of outerwear so chic it could manifest across many an Instagram grid – not merely streamlined but surprising in its pattern and Pantone – and the perfect source of inspiration for any upcoming winter wardrobe investments. As the cold weather approaches, revisit Bessette-Kennedy’s best coats below.
APPAREL
People

Balenciaga Teams Up With Lays for a Leather Chip Bag, and the Internet Is Not Having It

The high-end fashion house is causing a stir online with its latest viral design, which mimics Lay's potato chip bags and reportedly costs $1,800 Balenciaga is once again raising eyebrows with its latest fashion creation. On Wednesday, Balenciaga's creative director, Demna, posted Instagram photos of the luxury fashion brand's newest accessory, the Lay's x Balenciaga leather chip bag, an imitation of Lay's bags featuring a "Balenciaga Paris" label. But instead of the average retail value of $4 for the popular snack, these bags will reportedly cost a snack-lover...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Worker Walkouts Hit Amazon During Prime Sale

The labor movement within Amazon dug its heels in a little deeper this week in different parts of the country, marked by worker walkouts, rallies and, in one facility, a union election.  The flurry of activity follows three fires that broke out last week at Amazon warehouses in Alabama and New York as questions about worker safety mounts amid calls for increased pay. Worker unrest across industries, coupled with robust corporate profits seen during the pandemic, is helping give worker demands momentum. That’s being highlighted this week at Amazon. Protests and demonstrations of workers and supporters occurred at the company’s Stone...
LABOR ISSUES
Sourcing Journal

Amazon San Bernardino Worker Unrest Mounts

Discontent over pay and working conditions among a group of employees at Amazon’s San Bernardino, Calif. air hub is raising questions of whether the facility may be in for another disruption to operations next week.    Inland Empire Amazon Workers United (IEAWU) said the e-commerce behemoth has until Oct. 10, the day before its new two-day Prime sale is set to begin, to meet its demands for a $5 an hour increase in wages and improved working conditions. IEAWU also called on the company to end what it said were retaliatory actions against its demands.  The independent workers group, which has not sought...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Sourcing Journal

Amazon, JCPenney Kids’ Sleepwear Recalled

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled children’s sleepwear sold at JCPenney and Amazon that violate federal flammability standards and pose burn hazards. According to the agency, both products put children wearing the sleepwear at risk of injury. Amazon has to take down approximately 9,200 children’s bathrobes produced by Chinese manufacturer and nightgown seller Ekouaer. Made of 65 percent cotton and 35 percent polyester, the hooded bathrobes were sold in short-sleeves and long-sleeves and in sizes 110, 120, 130, 140 and 150. The long-sleeve bathrobes were sold in 11 colors: aqua blue, Christmas pattern, grid pattern, navy blue, pink, pink rainbow,...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Works Up a Sweat in Sporty Lavender Leggings & Athletic Sneakers

Tia Mowry posted a poll on her Instagram story today accompanied by a video of the star standing before a large mirror in her vast closet. The question on Mowry’s mind? If her followers preferred working out during the day or at night. Clearly gearing up for her own workout, the former “Twitches” cast member wore a lavender workout set and athletic sneakers. The sporty set consisted of a cropped long-sleeve zip-up with a high neckline and high-waisted leggings made out of a breathable stretch fabric. Modern leggings first came about in the 1950s, though the style really took off in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Allbirds Takes Flight With New Wholesale Partnership

Some of Allbirds’ top footwear styles are now available at REI Co-op. The San Francisco company announced a new wholesale partnership with the outdoor retailer last week, building on existing deals with Nordstrom, Public Lands, House of Sports and Scheels. The Tree Flyer, Trail Runner SWT, Wool Runner, Wool Piper, Wool Runner Mizzle and Wool Runner-Up Mizzle are now sold at rei.com and at 41 REI stores, including flagships in Denver, Bloomington, Minn., Seattle, Washington, D.C., and SoHo in New York City. According to Allbirds, the two brands share a focus on environmental stewardship and better business practices, and want to offer...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy