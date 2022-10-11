Voter registration deadline is here, online options available

Today is the deadline to register to vote in person, or by mail for the November 8 election.

The deadline to register through the "Geaux Vote Online Registration System" is next Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

If you need to check your voter registration status, you can visit the official website by clicking here , or at your Parish's registrar of voters office.

A list of local Parish registrar of voters offices can be found by clicking here .

