San Patricio County, TX

Local health officials urge you to get vaccinated ahead of a busy flu season

By Illi-Anna Martinez
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
With flu season and a rise in upper respiratory infections top of mind, health officials want to remind the public we are still seeing cases of COVID-19,

In San Patricio County, there are few cases of the virus.

Health officials say even though numbers are low, they urge you to continue to be proactive to protect yourself, including getting your booster shot.

The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is the most up-to-date booster that protects you from some of the newest variants, including omicron.

"Even if you've had a previous booster several months ago, it is a good idea to get not just the flu vaccine now, but also the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine," said Virginia Lopez with the San Patricio County Department of Public Health.

If you haven't received any booster yet, health officials say in most cases you can still take the bivalent vaccine, but it's important to speak with your health provider first.

They say it's also safe to get your flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time if you choose to do so.

It typically takes about two weeks to build up immunity.

KRIS 6 News

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

