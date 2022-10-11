Columbia County and Lake City Launch the “North Florida Rural” Hurricane Ian Relief Project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners and City of Lake City launched the North Florida Rural Hurricane Ian Relief project this week. The project is in partnership with CDT, Inc. to collect emergency relief items for those in need due to Hurricane Ian devastation.

A CDT, Inc. semitrailer is located at 161 NW Main Boulevard in Lake City now through Friday, October 21 to collect the requested relief items outlined below.

Requested Relief Items:

Canned foods with flip top

Baby wipes & baby diapers

Baby formula

Bug spray & sunscreen

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Trash bags

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Cleaning supplies

Personal hygiene items

Deodorant

Pet food

Hand sanitizer

Clorox wipes

First aid kits

Bottled water

Gallon jugs of water

Gently used clothes

Children’s toys

Flashlights & batteries

Disposable plates, cups, forks & spoon

Volunteers are needed to help receive donated items. Citizens may contact Kimi Roberts at (386) 758-1390 or Terri Phillips at (386) 758-5427 to volunteer or learn more about the relief efforts

