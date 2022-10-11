Columbia County and Lake City Launch the “North Florida Rural” Hurricane Ian Relief Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners and City of Lake City launched the North Florida Rural Hurricane Ian Relief project this week. The project is in partnership with CDT, Inc. to collect emergency relief items for those in need due to Hurricane Ian devastation.
A CDT, Inc. semitrailer is located at 161 NW Main Boulevard in Lake City now through Friday, October 21 to collect the requested relief items outlined below.
Requested Relief Items:
- Canned foods with flip top
- Baby wipes & baby diapers
- Baby formula
- Bug spray & sunscreen
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Trash bags
- Blankets
- Sleeping bags
- Cleaning supplies
- Personal hygiene items
- Deodorant
- Pet food
- Hand sanitizer
- Clorox wipes
- First aid kits
- Bottled water
- Gallon jugs of water
- Gently used clothes
- Children’s toys
- Flashlights & batteries
- Disposable plates, cups, forks & spoon
Volunteers are needed to help receive donated items. Citizens may contact Kimi Roberts at (386) 758-1390 or Terri Phillips at (386) 758-5427 to volunteer or learn more about the relief efforts
