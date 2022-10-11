ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Columbia County and Lake City Launch the “North Florida Rural” Hurricane Ian Relief Project

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qIOlo_0iV3cpsB00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners and City of Lake City launched the North Florida Rural Hurricane Ian Relief project this week. The project is in partnership with CDT, Inc. to collect emergency relief items for those in need due to Hurricane Ian devastation.

A CDT, Inc. semitrailer is located at 161 NW Main Boulevard in Lake City now through Friday, October 21 to collect the requested relief items outlined below.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Requested Relief Items:

  • Canned foods with flip top
  • Baby wipes & baby diapers
  • Baby formula
  • Bug spray & sunscreen
  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towels
  • Trash bags
  • Blankets
  • Sleeping bags
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Personal hygiene items
  • Deodorant
  • Pet food
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Clorox wipes
  • First aid kits
  • Bottled water
  • Gallon jugs of water
  • Gently used clothes
  • Children’s toys
  • Flashlights & batteries
  • Disposable plates, cups, forks & spoon

Volunteers are needed to help receive donated items. Citizens may contact Kimi Roberts at (386) 758-1390 or Terri Phillips at (386) 758-5427 to volunteer or learn more about the relief efforts

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Columbia County, FL
Society
City
Lake City, FL
Columbia County, FL
Government
Lake City, FL
Government
County
Columbia County, FL
Lake City, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

Little Skipper’s Kid Zone at the Northeast Florida Boat Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Freedom Boat Club will be sponsoring and hosting the Little Skipper’s Kid Zone at the Northeast Florida Boat Show this Saturday and Sunday at the J Tech Institute at 8813 Western Way in Baymeadows. Kids of all ages are invited to visit and take part in the games, enjoy some giveaways from Freedom Boat Club and climb into the Freedom Sea’dan, Freedom Boat Club’s boat car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Walk a Mile to be held on Monday

The Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Richardson Community Center in Lake City. Hosted by NorthStar Family Resource Center and Another Way Inc., the international event is raises awareness for domestic and sexual violence. The community walk will feature...
LAKE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Florida#Hurricanes#Volunteers#Clorox#Canned Foods#Cdt Inc#Hurricane Ian#Deodorant Pet#Children#Citizens
Action News Jax

20th annual Buddy Walk brings people together for a common cause

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Join the Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville as we unite for a common cause and raise funds at the DSAJ 20th Annual Buddy Walk!. Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, take the first step and donate or register today!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Construction of CFEC Fiber-to-the-Home Broadband Network begins: Providing gigabit-speeds at an affordable price to nearly 11,000 in Phase 1

CHIEFLAND — Construction of Central Florida Electric Cooperative’s 100 percent fiber-optic network, which will provide low-cost, high-speed internet and phone services to local communities through Fiber by Central Florida, has officially begun with make-ready engineering crews starting work in the Chiefland area on Oct. 3. Make-ready construction is expected to follow starting on Dec. 1 before fiber construction finally begins on March 1, 2023.
CHIEFLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
News4Jax.com

JSO holding public online auction starting Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is auctioning forfeited property to the highest bidder. JSO is holding an online auction from Oct. 14 through Oct. 21. Some of the items available during the auction include a 1997 Ford Ranger, a 2004 Ford F250, a 2008 Nissan 350Z...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Clark’s Fish Camp in Jacksonville for sale at $1.85M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Facebook post in September said Clark’s Fish Camp was closed for renovations, but a real estate listing shows the Jacksonville restaurant is for sale with a $1.85 million price tag. Clark’s, on Hood Landing Road, has been around since 1974, nestled into the river...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville’s M.A.D. D.A.D.S. host a candle light vigil for Gabrielle Bolton at Ringhaver Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville chapter of M.A.D. D.A.D.S. (MAD DADS) is hosting a candle light vigil for Gabrielle Bolton tonight at 7 p.m. in Ringhaver Park. The 18-year old was murdered by her boyfriend last month in what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported as a domestic violence incident. Bolton’s family’s described the vigil on Facebook as a way to honor “Gabby” and shed light on how the City’s violence affects the community.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
115K+
Followers
130K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy