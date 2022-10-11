ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, MD

Carroll school board’s Wednesday agenda includes votes on changes to public meeting rules, middle school family life lessons

By Thomas Goodwin Smith, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

The Carroll County Board of Education’s October meeting agenda includes an expected vote on changes to public participation at school board meetings and suggestions from the school system’s Family Life Advisory Committee on changes to middle school family life and human sexuality education to remove lessons about sexual orientation and gender identity.

The board is set to meet from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, at 125 N. Court St., Westminster. The meeting will be broadcast on the Carroll County Public Schools YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3m_BJ5wjbX0-pJeVaH7Hvw .

At the meeting, the board could ratify changes to its Citizen Participation Policy.

During its September meeting, the board opted not to hold a planned vote on changes and instead asked staff to tweak certain sections of the policy and present those changes this month.

Ten people spoke during the Sept. 14 meeting, and the school board received numerous emails from the public last month, all stating opposition to changes that included limiting the number of speakers at each meeting to 15 and allowing the board president to decide who could speak at meetings when requests exceeded the maximum 15.

Tweaks to the policy, uploaded to the board’s website this week, include adding a provision that speakers would be selected by staff “upon viewpoint neutral criteria with first priority being given to items on the meeting agenda.” The updated policy revisions also state that the list of people who have signed up to speak will be made public on the school system’s website.

Another item on the board’s Wednesday agenda is to consider modifications to the Family Life and Human Sexuality curriculum, proposed by the Family Life Advisory Committee. The committee has been reviewing the Maryland State Health Education Framework, which was adopted by the Maryland Board of Education in 2019. The state framework suggests that lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity should be taught in sixth, seventh and eighth grades; however, the Carroll committee’s review has found that this curriculum is not age-appropriate for middle schoolers.

Parents or guardians of CCPS students can opt out of any family life and human sexuality material they deem to be inappropriate for their child. The curriculum is set to include lessons about healthy relationships, consent and human sexual reproduction.

The committee’s review also proposes additions to the framework, such as teaching the legal consequences of sexually explicit behavior and adding language such as “abstinence” and “conception.” Additionally, the committee suggested that identifying different types of sexual activity should be moved from seventh to eighth grade and taught in the context of sexual risks.

In June, the school board unanimously approved options for high school students whose parents want to opt out of the state’s new health curriculum standards. The options were developed by the county’s Family Life committee and specifically focused on editing the state’s indicators to align with “community standards for age-appropriate instruction” on human sexuality, including deleting information that describes gender identity and gender expression, as well as sexual orientation and identity.

In June committee chair Amy Gilford, who is the executive director of the Marriage and Relationship Education Center, a Westminster nonprofit, said she hoped a similar version of edits the committee made to the high school opt-out curriculum will be applied to an opt-out framework for elementary and middle school students in CCPS.

“We would like the high school FLAC version of the indicators to be the primary and default version because it’s based on biology not ideology. ... We would like to see the same thing for middle and elementary school when we finish going through those indicators as well,” Guilford said during a June interview with the Carroll County Times.

Comments / 1

Related
tippnews.com

The first in-state notary training course provider is approved in Maryland since education law mandate in 2021

BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows

——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Carroll County, MD
Government
Carroll County, MD
Education
City
Westminster, MD
Westminster, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Education
Westminster, MD
Government
gettysburgian.com

Gettysburg College Abandons Point System for Drug and Alcohol Violations in Favor of More Comprehensive “Community Standards”

At the beginning of the semester, Residential Education (ResEd) emailed students about move-in and noted that the conduct policy, which formerly included a point-based system for alcohol and drug violations, has changed significantly since the spring 2022 semester. Director of Student Rights and Responsibilities Elizabeth Farner said there was a...
GETTYSBURG, PA
wfmd.com

Thurmont Commissioner Criticizes Citizens Group Collecting Signatures Against Annexation

Envision Thurmont hopes to put the Simmers Annexation before the voters in a referendum. Thurmont Town Commissioner Bill Buehrer (Photo from town website) Thurmont, Md (KM) An effort by Thurmont citizens to collect signatures to put an annexation on a referendum has come under criticism from a town official. Commissioner Bill Ruehrer says it’s the right of organizations like Envision Thurmont to express their opposition to the Simmers annexation. But during Tuesday’s Town Commissioners’ meeting, Buehrer said the Town has been working on this proposed incorporation for several years, and no one showed up at Planning and Zoning meetings when it was discussed.
THURMONT, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Health Education#High School#Elementary School#Carroll School Board#N Court St#The School Board
fox5dc.com

Substitute teacher removed from District Heights Elementary School over controversial tweets

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Controversial comments from a Prince George’s County educator have landed her in hot water. Those upset on social media identified this educator as Bianca Robinson. When FOX 5 asked the Prince George’s County Public Schools spokesperson about Robinson, we were told she is a substitute teacher who has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted

A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
DC News Now

DC deputy mayor under fire resigns from position

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser said a deputy mayor who faced a charge in Virginia and who had questions raised about his residency in the District resigned from his position. Bowser held a news conference Wednesday afternoon and said Christopher Geldart’s departure was a mutual decision. Geldart, who served as the city’s […]
WASHINGTON, DC
abc27.com

Franklin County Commissioners approves bridge replacement plan

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Commissioners announced on Thursday, Oct 13 that they have approved a bridge replacement and maintenance plan that ensures the future safety of bridges throughout the county through at least 2029. The plan does not include raising the property tax or vehicle registration...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy