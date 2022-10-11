ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston firefighters teaching kids to be safe around fires

By Sarah Gray Barr
 3 days ago

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – It is National Fire Safety Week, a time dedicated to reminding people to be safe around flames. One local group is educating future generations on how to avoid the harm that comes with fires.

The Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue said they hold a fire safety open house each year to teach young children to be cautious around fire. They said this is their biggest year yet.

This week, more than 1,000 Lenoir County students from both public and private elementary schools are expected to pass through the doors of Kinston Fire and Rescue Station 1.

“This is an accomplishment. I’ve always wanted to have this many kids, and I want to continue to have it every year,” said Administration Captain for Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue, William Barss.

The open house is about fire safety, and the fire department set up 10 different learning stations for these students to practice skills like escaping a house fire, putting out fires on clothing, and spraying a fire hose.

“We learned about ‘stop, drop, and roll,’ about the fire truck, the safety, the fire alarm. I described the fire alarm, and they were able to tell me what it was,” said Kindergarten teacher Gloria Finch.

The students are in grades pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten, and first grade. Barss said it is essential to teach students while they are young.

“It’s very important to teach children now. As they grow up, they’ll always remember this time and putting in their mind about fire safety and keep it going throughout their lifetime,” Barss said.

Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue also said they enjoy hosting this event each year and look forward to the next annual Fire Safety Week.

Crime & Safety
#Fire Hose#Fire Department#Fire Safety#House Fire#Fire Truck#Kinston Fire#Administration Captain
