Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Medic: 1 person hurt after shooting on Burbank Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for serious injuries after a shooting near West Charlotte High School on Friday, according to Medic. It happened on Burbank Drive, about half a mile away from West Charlotte High School. Medic said the person has life-threatening injuries. You can stream...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Store Clerk Says Suspected Arsonist Assaulted Him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says a man being investigated for a string of arsons in Northeast Charlotte is also suspected of setting fire to a convenience store. A store clerk at the B&B Food Mart on W. Sugar Creek Road says the man punched him inside the store on October 11, 2022. According to the police report, the suspect left the store and tried to set fire to a vehicle and to the gas line at the back of the building. The fire was quickly put out by workers at neighboring Chicken King.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Juvenile arrested after gun found at Julius Chambers High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gun was found at Julius Chambers High School Thursday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. A juvenile suspect has been arrested, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The gun was found after classes were dismissed for the day Thursday. The suspect has not been identified because of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte defense attorney speaks about impact of court dismissals error

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s now been more than a week since the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office announced that a computer error had led to 16,000 incorrectly dismissed charges. While the district attorney’s office said it took immediate action to correct the error, Charlotte defense attorney Mark...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

CATS bus rider bruised by bullet impact, Charlotte police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a man is accused of shooting the side of a CATS bus, bruising a passenger's shoulder when he did so. Officers said it happened just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 along Ellington Street near Billingsley Road. CMPD said 34-year-old Scott Randolph Mayfield exited the bus before taking a pistol out. He then fired the gun, hitting the bus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man charged with shooting into CATS bus with passengers on board; 1 hurt, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting into a Charlotte Area Transit System bus with passengers on board. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, the bus driver saw Scott Randolph Mayfield, 34, leave the bus and then allegedly pull out a pistol. Investigators said he then allegedly fired a shot that hit the side of the bus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Injured in Northwest Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Mecklenburg EMS, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Burbank Drive on Friday morning. Police have yet to say what led up to the shooting. Although the shooting was near West Charlotte High School, the school was not put on lockdown.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Person
Johnny Jennings
WBTV

Stolen appliances are on the rise

Female runners in Charlotte come together to discuss actionable ideas to improve safety conditions for runners around the city. CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Detainment#Internal Communications#Lawsuits#Police Cars#Citizens Review Board#Internal Affairs Bureau
WCNC

Two arrested for shooting near Shelby elementary school

SHELBY, N.C. — Two people have been arrested following a shooting near a Shelby elementary school Thursday. Around 11 a.m., the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office responded to a panic alarm at Washington Elementary School. A staff member triggered the alarm after hearing what she believed to be gunshots outside the school, according to officials.
SHELBY, NC
WCBD Count on 2

NC Man arrested for attacking wife at Murrells Inlet motel

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday arrested a man accused of attempting to kill his wife at a Murrell’s Inlet motel. According to GCSO, deputies responded to the Hampton Inn on Courtfield Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday in reference to a disconnected 911 call. Once on scene, they […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCNC

CMPD to release 3rd-quarter crime trends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We will soon have a deeper look at where the city stands as far as crime is concerned when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department releases its third-quarter crime stats. The hope is that some of the trends from the mid-year report, which covered the previous quarter of 2022,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

