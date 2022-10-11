Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
SC state fair prepares for busy first weekend with safety measures
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The fair is in town and this weekend will see larger numbers of people coming to state fairgrounds for the big event. With all these people, it requires a lot of preparation and upkeep from fair staff and partner agencies. “What I can tell you...
Historic submarine set to be recycled, towed from South Carolina
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Patriots Point officials said it would have cost more than $10 million dollars to repair the submarine, and the decision they made to recycle the vessel costs $2 million. The tough decision was made back in March, and Friday marked the beginning of its final voyage up the coast. “Mixed […]
William Cogswell enters race for Charleston mayor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking ahead toward November 2023, William Cogswell Jr. has entered the race for Charleston mayor. Representative William Cogswell announced his candidacy Saturday via social media. Cogswell has represented District 110 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2016 where he served as the Chairman of the Business and Commerce subcommittee. […]
The Post and Courier
‘It’s paradise up there’
The yellow and green of spartina grass gives way to the slate blue of the Intracoastal Waterway, while salt marshes frame the sun-dappled waters of Bulls Bay in the distance. Long, spindly docks lead to pier heads and boat lifts, while egrets, ospreys and other coastal birds glide to and fro. The entire coastal panorama is so uniquely Lowcountry, so ideally tranquil, that it’s hard to believe that the hustle and bustle of northern Mount Pleasant is only a few miles away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Carolina lays out plan for electric vehicle charging along highways
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order, Thursday, formalizing the state's plans to create an electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure along the state's highways. This comes after the Biden-Harris Administration approved the state's EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle...
McMaster signs executive order on rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Thursday to formalize efforts to coordinate the rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Part of the executive order is to create a working group that would develop a plan “strategic deployment […]
violetskyadventures.com
The Home of Governor William Aiken
One of many prominent homes situated in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, the William Aiken House stands filled with history. The Aiken family was known for their role in the railroad and politics. For over 142 years the home remained in this family until it was dedicated for preservation for future generations.
South Carolina Election Commission explains ‘extremely rare’ cause of Horry County ballot error
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Election Commission explained that the “extremely rare” error that caused Horry County republicans to receive democratic ballots in the June primary runoff “was caused by a network drop while the Horry County [data] file was processing.” The letter, dated Oct. 7, was sent to Horry County Council […]
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service
PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
South Carolina gets $720K to plan for replacement of 12 Great Pee Dee River bridges
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will get $720,00 from the federal government to help determine how to replace 12 rural bridges in the Great Pee Dee River floodplain. The money from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is included in the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge […]
Crab Bank to reopen to the public on October 16
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Years after being destroyed by erosion Crab Bank is back to its former glory with plenty of neighbors. Oyster catchers, terns, black skinners and more have all made the 500 nests on the bank their own during nesting season. “It’s awesome. It’s great. It makes my heart happy to know that […]
47,000 more in South Carolina to gain access to affordable healthcare after 'glitch' corrected
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thousands of South Carolinians who previously did not qualify for healthcare coverage in the open market will have the option this enrollment period. This change comes after the IRS said it fixed what it called a glitch in the program relating to family coverage. “For all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I-26 widening project in begins in Berkeley County
RIDGEVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and state transportation officials began the improvements of a seven mile long stretch of Interstate 26 on Tuesday in Berkeley County. The estimated completion date for the entire project is 2034. “This project is ahead of schedule,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This is a state where we believe […]
South Carolinians swarm roasted corn stand at State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a lot to see at the South Carolina State Fair this week. But one food stand, in particular, is drawing big crowds - roasted corn. "I'm strictly a cobb girl. I don't do a cup. If you're going to do it, you've got to do it right," customer Madison Benton said.
abccolumbia.com
Unemployment claims up in SC
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Department first time unemployment claims increased by more than 500 in the past week. Officials say in the week between October 2nd and October 8th 2,051 people filed for first time unemployment insurance compared with 1,538 during the previous week. According to the...
The Post and Courier
The rich history of Berkeley County
Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Receiving $979.01 Million from the Infrastructure Law for Roads, Bridges and More
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $979.01 million to South Carolina in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
Summerville neighborhood still dealing with flooding four years after study was approved
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in one Summerville neighborhood say something needs to be done about ongoing flood problems near Eagle Creek. The creek which runs near the Summerwood subdivision has flooded over several times in recent years. News 2 first reported on the issue four years ago after a flood study was approved […]
Comments / 0