The yellow and green of spartina grass gives way to the slate blue of the Intracoastal Waterway, while salt marshes frame the sun-dappled waters of Bulls Bay in the distance. Long, spindly docks lead to pier heads and boat lifts, while egrets, ospreys and other coastal birds glide to and fro. The entire coastal panorama is so uniquely Lowcountry, so ideally tranquil, that it’s hard to believe that the hustle and bustle of northern Mount Pleasant is only a few miles away.

AWENDAW, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO