Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

'Progress continues to be made:' Construction on new Harbor Bridge project to continue with Flatiron Dragados

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three months after work stopped on the new Harbor Bridge, State Senator Chuy Hinojosa said progress continues to be made on the project. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) halted work on the main cable-stay portion of the Harbor Bridge early in July, citing design flaws potentially could have caused the bridge to collapse.
portasouthjetty.com

Jetty Bandits return

Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
KIII 3News

Nueces County appoints first official public defender

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An oversight committee appointed local attorney Danice Obregon to head Nueces County’s first official public defense department next month. Prior to Chief Public Defender Obregon’s appointment, Nueces County was one of the largest in the state to not have a public defender. In prior cases, judges assigned attorneys to aid in legal proceedings where people couldn’t afford representation or were mentally ill.
KIII 3News

Emergency road closure near Gabe Lozano golf course starting Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi announced an emergency closure at the intersection of Horne Road and Old Brownsville Road beginning Friday. Eastbound traffic will have to turn left toward Cliff Maus Drive, then turn right to Bear Lane to get back to Old Brownsville Road because of a wastewater line repair that's right in the middle of those roads.
KIII 3News

61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Knees: rouged. That jazz: all of it. 61 years' worth, to be exact. The Texas Jazz Festival will come home to the Coastal Bend this weekend for its 61st year, with events running from Oct. 14-16 at Downtown Corpus Christi's Heritage Park. Spanning a total...
