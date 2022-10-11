Read full article on original website
Expanding and rebranding: Popular kolache spot in downtown Corpus Christi getting new name, new location and new menu
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — October 15 marks the end of Hispanic heritage Month. In light of this, there is one local Hispanic business owner feeling gratitude as she enters a new era for her business. Ricci Neer grew up learning how to "measure with her heart" from her grandma....
First of its kind bin store makes its way to Corpus Christi
The store will offer a range of items such as electronics, male clippers and walking canes. CC Bin Steals is located at 4701 Ayers St. Suite 603.
City officials resume ticketing properties with overgrown grass, weeds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi Code Enforcement officers are once again ticketing folks with tall weeds and grass on their property. The ticket-writing effort had been on pause, but now violators could find themselves in Municipal Court answering to a judge for their eyesore yards. On...
'Progress continues to be made:' Construction on new Harbor Bridge project to continue with Flatiron Dragados
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three months after work stopped on the new Harbor Bridge, State Senator Chuy Hinojosa said progress continues to be made on the project. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) halted work on the main cable-stay portion of the Harbor Bridge early in July, citing design flaws potentially could have caused the bridge to collapse.
HHM: Why the city of Robstown call themselves 'Cotton Pickers'
But during this Hispanic heritage month, we visit the city of Robstown to tell us why people in the city are proud to call themselves "Cotton Pickers."
TxDOT says wrong-way driver detection system will soon be in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our area has seen its share of wrong-way driver fatalities this month: An 84-year-old woman was killed in one of those crashes, and then a 54-year-old man died in another one just this week. TxDOT officials say they’re looking at putting in wrong-way driver-detection systems...
The race for Nueces County Judge: Connie Scott challenges Barbara Canales
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we move closer to the all-important November midterm elections, 3NEWS wants to take a look at the candidates vying for the office of Nueces County Judge. Incumbent judge Barbara Canales and challenger Connie Scott both think they can move the county forward. "There are...
New Corpus Christi discount store promises steals from Amazon, Target
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A liquidation bin store is coming to Corpus Christi -- the first of its kind in the city. Patrons will be able to buy new items that major retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart no longer need due to overstock at a deep discount.
portasouthjetty.com
Jetty Bandits return
Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
Nueces County appoints first official public defender
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An oversight committee appointed local attorney Danice Obregon to head Nueces County’s first official public defense department next month. Prior to Chief Public Defender Obregon’s appointment, Nueces County was one of the largest in the state to not have a public defender. In prior cases, judges assigned attorneys to aid in legal proceedings where people couldn’t afford representation or were mentally ill.
31-Year-Old Stephanie Vallejo Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Corpus Christi Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Wednesday. The crash happened at North Padre Island Drive and Highway 44. The officials stated that a concrete pump truck and a construction vehicle were involved in the collision.
Updates to FEMA map will change who has to pay for flood insurance
City council says the passing of a flood insurance ordinance revision was a must. The ordinance doesn't dictate any price increases rather helps with insurance discounts.
Emergency road closure near Gabe Lozano golf course starting Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi announced an emergency closure at the intersection of Horne Road and Old Brownsville Road beginning Friday. Eastbound traffic will have to turn left toward Cliff Maus Drive, then turn right to Bear Lane to get back to Old Brownsville Road because of a wastewater line repair that's right in the middle of those roads.
TAMUK criminal justice students get hands-on experience at Bishop PD
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the face of a police retention crisis, the criminal justice program at Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) is preparing a new generation of police officers with hands-on experience. This semester, three criminal justice interns from TAMUK are getting hands-on experience on what it's like to...
Coast Guard helps two aboard distressed fishing boat in Corpus Christi Bay
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 44-foot fishing boat was taking on water and in distress Sunday in the Corpus Christi Bay, requiring help from the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard’s sector command center in Corpus Christi received an emergency call via a cell phone at 12:56 p.m. Sunday from the operator of the Working […]
54-Year-Old Eutimio Barrera Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Sunday. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the SPID feeder road in Flour Bluff, near Waldron at around 10:30 p.m.
Jazz Fest organizers prepare to kick off the three-day annual event
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Organizers and musicians are dusting off their gear and preparing to head to Heritage Park in preparation of the annual Texas Jazz Fest. The three-day event is a tradition in the Coastal Bend. From Friday through Sunday, visitors can walk through Heritage Park in Downtown...
Potential safety concerns with boilers in Nueces County Courthouse
Documents exclusively obtained by 6-Investigates detail issues with the installation that could lead the pipes to burst and also void the warranty of the boilers.
KENS 5
Whataburger introduces a new menu item just in time for 'chili' weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger introduced its newest burger Tuesday, just in time for some "chili" fall weather. The all-new Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is now available for a limited time and the company said "it's all that and a bag of (corn) chips!" The burger is two beef...
61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Knees: rouged. That jazz: all of it. 61 years' worth, to be exact. The Texas Jazz Festival will come home to the Coastal Bend this weekend for its 61st year, with events running from Oct. 14-16 at Downtown Corpus Christi's Heritage Park. Spanning a total...
