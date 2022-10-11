CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi announced an emergency closure at the intersection of Horne Road and Old Brownsville Road beginning Friday. Eastbound traffic will have to turn left toward Cliff Maus Drive, then turn right to Bear Lane to get back to Old Brownsville Road because of a wastewater line repair that's right in the middle of those roads.

