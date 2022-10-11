Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood High students make it ‘Almost, Maine’ in the Roaring Fork Valley
The students who put together the production of “Almost, Maine” at Glenwood Springs High School have put in countless hours to bring the community a completely student-led and run production. After doing a couple scenes from “Almost, Maine” during their sophomore year, a group of this year’s seniors...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Three fall fests to choose from in Roaring Fork Valley this weekend
October (or Oktober) is not just a time for spooks and scares, it’s also a great time to enjoy fall colors, the local harvest, pretzels and beer. There are two big October/Oktober celebrations in Glenwood Springs this weekend, and a harvest happy Farm Fest in Carbondale. In Glenwood Springs,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Diggin’ the dirt: Glenwood, Carbondale riders lead strong local contingent to next week’s state high school mountain bike championships at CMC Spring Valley
Chloe Lutgring is all about taking her pursuit of competitive mountain biking to the next level, while always keeping in mind the fun aspect of her favorite thing to do in the outdoors. “The whole reason my friends and I did this in the first place was just to have...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Dawn Evridge appointed new Garfield Re-2 School Board member
After interviewing five candidates at Riverside Middle School in New Castle on Wednesday, the Garfield Re-2 School Board voted unanimously to appoint a new member to the board. The school board had a vacancy to fill after former board president Meriya Stickler announced in August she’d be stepping down due...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Doctor’s Tip: Health Fair lab results
There was a health fair at the Community Center in Glenwood last month, and Aspen Valley Hospital is sponsoring some in Aspen and Basalt early next month. This column offers some tips regarding health fair lab results, but is not meant to take the place of discussing any abnormal results with your primary care provider. If you don’t have a PCP, The People’s Clinic offers free consultations by appointment (970-379-5718). Ideally, you should fast for at least 6 hours (water’s okay) before having your blood drawn, because failure to do so can affect blood sugar and triglyceride results.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Updates and minor price increases at Glenwood Springs Airport
Glenwood Springs Airport will have changes both large and small going into next year. Hangar leasing prices are slated to increase in 2023, but not by too much, and changes will still need to be presented to the Glenwood Springs City Council and voted on. The biggest change will be...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ranchers in Northwest Colorado are on edge as wildlife officials investigate suspected second wolf pack
Ranchers in yet another Colorado town say they’re preparing for more wolf attacks while state wildlife officials investigate the killings of 18 calves south of Meeker, possibly from the state’s newest pack. Lenny Klinglesmith confirmed that his calves had been killed and that he wants his neighbors to...
nbc11news.com
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - A wreck early on Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, left two teenagers dead and two injured in Delta County. State troopers say that four teens were riding in a 2006 Mitsubishi along Highway 133 near Mile Post 2 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, and rolled.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Friday letters: 2C and other election endorsement thoughts, animal rights
Keeping Carrie Couey as your Treasurer is so important. The job of County Treasurer requires educational background and experience, well-rounded in the many money and finance issues with Public Funds. Carrie’s bachelor’s and master’s were in the area of accounting, business and organizational leadership with focus on public and non-profit...
Bystanders pull driver from burning big rig on I-70
There was a moment of pause for witnesses of a fiery I-70 crash when they realized many other drivers kept going past as the truck burned.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs plans for $100 million-plus budget for next year
Total budget of Glenwood Springs is $107 million, Acting City Manager Steve Boyd said. The city has already hosted a number of work sessions focusing on specific departments and funds; Boyd said that there will be an open session for members of the public to come and speak about the budget submittal at 5 p.m. before the council meeting next week.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle City Council approves new city hall HVAC system for roughly $1 million
Rifle City Council approved on Oct. 5, the order and installation of a new $1.06 million heating, ventilation and air conditioning system for city hall. The new system marks one of the final components of the major Rifle City Hall renovation project, but contractors and city administrators are saying it could be more than a year before Rifle receives the system.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Semi driver air-lifted to Front Range following Wednesday morning wreck near Glenwood Springs that closed I-70
The driver of a semi-tractor trailer whose cab caught on fire after he wrecked his rig on Interstate 70 just east of Glenwood Springs Wednesday morning has been air-lifted to a Front Range hospital with critical injuries, the Colorado State Patrol said. The 22-year-old male driver from Pennsylvania was the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Delays slated for I-70 through Glenwood Canyon
Expect delays on Interstate 70 in the evening today. Traffic delays on I-70, east of Glenwood Springs are expected into the evening while crews work to remove the remains of a commercial vehicle crash that happened yesterday morning, a Colorado Department of Transportation news release states. The crash was by...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
City of Rifle’s reserves to help cover higher budget for 2023
Projected numbers show Rifle’s 2023 budget going 36% higher than last year, a city administrator said. “Anyone looking at that, it’s going to cause you to gasp a little bit,” he said. “But there’s some very good reasons why it’s much higher.”. During a...
