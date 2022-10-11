Read full article on original website
Related
Trump says if he appears before Jan. 6 committee, he wants it broadcast live
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) Donald Trump is considering obeying a congressional subpoena issued by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Thursday, the select committee voted 9-0...
‘We’re All in This Together. No, We’re Not’: Lizzo Believes Black Women Have Been Dehumanized in America
Lizzo is calling America out on its poor treatment of Black women over the years. The Detroit-born singer is addressing controversial matters in her cover story for Vanity Fair‘s November issue as she highlights her commitment to using her platform to reshape history. During the interview, the star touched on multiple topics that ranged from personal matters to political matters, drawing special attention to her words addressing the treatment of Black women.
Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings
Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings. Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
Michael Cohen says he fears for his safety if Trump becomes president again
Michael Cohen says he fears for his safety if Donald Trump ever becomes president again. “Yeah, I am,” Trump’s former personal lawyer said when asked if he’s worried about his well-being should the 45th commander in chief return to the Oval Office. “Actually, I’m worried for your...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kanye West, Tommy Tuberville and the antisemitic, racist, no good, very bad weekend
In the year 2022, people shouldn't be comfortably saying they’re 'going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE' or saying Black people are 'the people that do the crime.' And yet, here we are. USA TODAY. Kanye, hailed by many Republicans for his “White Lives Matter” shirt, went on an...
White House Security Official: Jan. 6 Was No Rally, Trump Attempted A Coup
“We all knew this would move from a normal, democratic... event into something else,” the official said.
After Kanye's Antisemitic Posts, Trainer Cuts Ties, Says Star Is Not Well
Harley Pasternak, a friend West mentioned during his sit-down with Tucker Carlson, broke his silence to Newsweek after the artist's latest remarks.
MSNBC
Conservatives suddenly not so into Ye after antisemitic remarks
Last week, I denounced Kanye West, who formally changed his name to Ye last year, as a peddler of racism and hate after he chose to don a shirt bearing the phrase "White Lives Matter.”. This wasn’t an impulsive response. In fact, I provided a list of behaviors to demonstrate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘endemic corruption and poor logistics’ harming Russian military, says UK
UK Ministry of Defence says situation so bad reservists are having to buy their own body armour
Trump news – live: Trump mocked over ‘nonsensical’ letter to panel, as video shows Stone threaten ex-president
Donald Trump’s response to a subpoena by the House select committee investigating the events of the January 6 Capitol riot has been met with derision and confusion, following its publication on Friday morning.The former president released a four-page letter to the members of the committee — with a 10-page appendix attached — in which he regurgitated a range of disproven claims about fraud in the 2020 election.Mr Trump also completely failed to mention the panel’s unanimous vote to subpoena him to testify under oath on his central role in the attack on the US Capitol in the final days...
Pakistan hits back at Biden's 'dangerous nation' comment
Pakistan is pushing back against a comment by President Joe Biden in which he called the South Asian country "one of the most dangerous nations in the world."
“Saudis are working to get Trump elected”: MBS accused of “election interference” to hurt Democrats
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. In the United States, gas prices were decreasing during the summer months — much to the relief of the Biden Administration. But with the 2022 midterms less than a month away, Biden officials and Democratic strategists are not happy to see gas prices increasing once again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kanye West Confused About Antisemitism and Racism, Professor Says
It has been nearly a week since Kanye West went on an Instagram tirade and was a guest on Fox News with Tucker Carlson, and nearly a week since he began making public comments that have been slammed for being antisemitic. Lewis Gordon, a professor and the head of the...
tatler.com
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive yet another philanthropic award
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to receive an award ‘in recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation’. The couple are accepting the Ripple of Hope Award from the non-profit organisation, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 3