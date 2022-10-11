ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Trump says if he appears before Jan. 6 committee, he wants it broadcast live

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) Donald Trump is considering obeying a congressional subpoena issued by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Thursday, the select committee voted 9-0...
Black Enterprise

‘We’re All in This Together. No, We’re Not’: Lizzo Believes Black Women Have Been Dehumanized in America

Lizzo is calling America out on its poor treatment of Black women over the years. The Detroit-born singer is addressing controversial matters in her cover story for Vanity Fair‘s November issue as she highlights her commitment to using her platform to reshape history. During the interview, the star touched on multiple topics that ranged from personal matters to political matters, drawing special attention to her words addressing the treatment of Black women.
The Independent

Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings

Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings. Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
MSNBC

Conservatives suddenly not so into Ye after antisemitic remarks

Last week, I denounced Kanye West, who formally changed his name to Ye last year, as a peddler of racism and hate after he chose to don a shirt bearing the phrase "White Lives Matter.”. This wasn’t an impulsive response. In fact, I provided a list of behaviors to demonstrate...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump mocked over ‘nonsensical’ letter to panel, as video shows Stone threaten ex-president

Donald Trump’s response to a subpoena by the House select committee investigating the events of the January 6 Capitol riot has been met with derision and confusion, following its publication on Friday morning.The former president released a four-page letter to the members of the committee — with a 10-page appendix attached — in which he regurgitated a range of disproven claims about fraud in the 2020 election.Mr Trump also completely failed to mention the panel’s unanimous vote to subpoena him to testify under oath on his central role in the attack on the US Capitol in the final days...
tatler.com

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive yet another philanthropic award

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to receive an award ‘in recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation’. The couple are accepting the Ripple of Hope Award from the non-profit organisation, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.
