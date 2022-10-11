Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Farmers in ND sell barley for pet food
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you see sprawling fields of barley across the state, you might imagine it in a bowl of soup, or as a key ingredient in your favorite beer. But farmers in North Dakota are growing barley for an alternative product. Pet food. That’s where 40% of...
newsdakota.com
Superior Detailing Shop Opens In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A new vehicle detailing shop has opened in Valley City located at 1015 Main Street East. Owner Brett Stearns and Nate McMenamin will be a two man team doing the detailing work. Stearns said there are several packages available for their customers. He said...
newsdakota.com
Valley City School District Response To False Reports
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown law enforcement responded to a false report of an active shooter on Thursday, October 13th just before 11am. The Jamestown School District locked down buildings until officials received the all clear order. Valley City Public School District Superintendent Josh Johnson said, “over the...
newsdakota.com
University of Jamestown Expanding Footprint in Community
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (UJ) – University of Jamestown announced that it is purchasing a portion of The Legacy Center in Jamestown. The University plans to use this building to provide a much-needed housing option for UJ students, as well as rental opportunities for individuals and businesses in the community. The...
valleynewslive.com
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown High School Being Cleared After Unverified Threat
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An unverified threat prompted response from local agencies to the Jamestown High School just before 11 AM Thursday, Oct. 13. Jamestown Public School Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech reports law enforcement was notified by phone of a “potential threat” at the school, forcing the campus into immediate lockdown.
kvrr.com
Man charged with murder following street dance appears in court
FARGO (KFGO) – The man charged with murder in the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota last month, made his initial court appearance Thursday. Shannon Brandt appeared via Zoom from the Stutsman County jail. Defense attorney Mark Friese of Fargo waived the...
kvrr.com
Shannon Brandt makes first court appearance in murder case
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) — 41-year-old Shannon Brandt, who is accused of intentionally running down a teen following a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota, makes his first court appearance. He appeared by Zoom from the Stutsman County Jail. Southeast District Judge Bradley Cruff presided. Brandt's attorney, Mark Friese, waived...
