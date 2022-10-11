ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

$350 Georgia Cash Assistance Payments Are Being Issued — Who Qualifies?

Georgia was one of several states to issue inflation relief checks to residents in 2022 in an effort to combat the rising costs of goods and services. If you’ve received your check and were hoping for another round of assistance, you might be in luck. If you’re a Medicaid, SNAP, PeachCare for Kids, or TANF recipient, you could soon get a $350 Georgia cash assistance payment.
GEORGIA STATE
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places to explore with family and friends, here is a list of four fantastic places in Georgia that are great options for both a quick stop as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Coverage#Cdc#Medical Insurance#Medical Services#General Health#Tanner Medical Center
WRDW-TV

Georgia teenager helps discover preventative COVID option

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County high schooler just helped discover a preventative solution that might stop the COVID virus. He has already presented the findings at Harvard, MIT, and Johns Hopkins. Sahil Sood is a 17-year-old senior at Lambert High School in Suwanee. “Essentially, we created...
The Daily South

Wawa Is Heading To Georgia

Good news for anyone who loves a great convenience store: Wawa is heading to Georgia. The beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chain has slowly been making its way down South, with outposts in Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. Now, Georgia residents can join the fan club, because the company announced that it is opening a location in the state by 2024.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
Lifewnikk

Inflation at all time high in Georgia

People from across the world have migrated to Georgia and that has to do with a lot of different things. For starters, there are countless amounts of job and business opportunities here. Whether you work in healthcare, in sports, or own your own business, Georgia has something for everyone. Another reason is because, unlike the north, the south has amazing weather all year long. Lastly, there are a lot of cultural attractions throughout the greater area. Overall, Georgia is a beautiful place with so much to see, so much to do, and so much opportunity for the future.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Washington Examiner

Brian Kemp blasts Stacey Abrams's policies as poison for Georgians

ASHBURN, Georgia — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp isn't pulling any punches when it comes to Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams, telling voters in south Georgia that her policies would be poison for small businesses across the state. Kemp claimed Abrams would defund the police, get rid of cash bail, and...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy