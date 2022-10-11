Read full article on original website
Husband of Marjorie Taylor Greene, controversial Georgia Republican, files for divorce
Perry Greene filed for divorce Wednesday on grounds his 27-year marriage to Marjorie Taylor Greene is “irretrievably broken.”
$350 Georgia Cash Assistance Payments Are Being Issued — Who Qualifies?
Georgia was one of several states to issue inflation relief checks to residents in 2022 in an effort to combat the rising costs of goods and services. If you’ve received your check and were hoping for another round of assistance, you might be in luck. If you’re a Medicaid, SNAP, PeachCare for Kids, or TANF recipient, you could soon get a $350 Georgia cash assistance payment.
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
Inmate in Georgia’s maximum security prison accused of impersonating billionaires to steal millions
Feds believe that Arthur Cofield, while an inmate at Georgia Department of Corrections’ Special Management Unit, committed one of the biggest heists ever pulled off from inside an American prison. Cofield is accused of stealing $11 million from Sidney Kimmel — a billionaire, philanthropist and movie mogul.
'It kept saying declined': Georgians struggle with cash assistance cards from Georgia Gov. Kemp
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The state has sent cards with a one-time $350 cash assistance payment out to thousands of Georgians. Many say they appreciate the money but using it has become a hassle. "I've had things that I need to pay that I haven't been able to pay,"...
NBC News
Georgia voters are ‘unfazed’ by Walker abortion allegations
Reports that Herschel Walker paid for a woman's abortion in 2009 — despite heavy national attention, and outright denial from Walker — has done little to move voters focused on crime, inflation and the cost of living.Oct. 10, 2022.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places to explore with family and friends, here is a list of four fantastic places in Georgia that are great options for both a quick stop as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands.
WRDW-TV
Georgia teenager helps discover preventative COVID option
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County high schooler just helped discover a preventative solution that might stop the COVID virus. He has already presented the findings at Harvard, MIT, and Johns Hopkins. Sahil Sood is a 17-year-old senior at Lambert High School in Suwanee. “Essentially, we created...
The Daily South
Wawa Is Heading To Georgia
Good news for anyone who loves a great convenience store: Wawa is heading to Georgia. The beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chain has slowly been making its way down South, with outposts in Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. Now, Georgia residents can join the fan club, because the company announced that it is opening a location in the state by 2024.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Inflation at all time high in Georgia
People from across the world have migrated to Georgia and that has to do with a lot of different things. For starters, there are countless amounts of job and business opportunities here. Whether you work in healthcare, in sports, or own your own business, Georgia has something for everyone. Another reason is because, unlike the north, the south has amazing weather all year long. Lastly, there are a lot of cultural attractions throughout the greater area. Overall, Georgia is a beautiful place with so much to see, so much to do, and so much opportunity for the future.
Washington Examiner
Brian Kemp blasts Stacey Abrams's policies as poison for Georgians
ASHBURN, Georgia — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp isn't pulling any punches when it comes to Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams, telling voters in south Georgia that her policies would be poison for small businesses across the state. Kemp claimed Abrams would defund the police, get rid of cash bail, and...
