Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Details on prior investigation stemming from alcohol ordinance in Columbia Co.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow up on the Columbia County commission revoking the liquor license for Stay Social Tap and Table in Evans. We’re now learning the same group of commissioners voted to suspend the license at another restaurant, despite not having a commercial kitchen.
WRDW-TV
Groundbreaking set for Saluda County fire station
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda County Fire Service has announced the construction of a new fire station. According to The Saluda County Fire station, the public is invited to celebrate the beginning of the construction process on Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m. This groundbreaking ceremony will be located at 1409 Newberry Hwy, Saluda.
City cleans up Emily Tubman monument in Augusta, residents say it should be replaced.
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)-It’s been two months since a car crashed into this Emily Tubman monument …. For weeks fragments laid everywhere across the grass area. It’s now been cleaned up , but some say, that’s still not enough. “Emily Tubman was a very influential lady for Augusta she obviously did a lot for Augusta and […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken County deputies work with nonprofit to feed those in need
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is now part of the Serve and Connects Beyond the Box Program. It’s a non-profit organization that delivers groceries to those in need across South Carolina. The sheriff’s office’s new partnership, it’s about letting the community know deputies aren’t...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Aiken County files complaint against property that's kept a rap sheet since 2015
Since 2015, a property in unincorporated Aiken County, just beyond the Country Club Hills neighborhood of North Augusta, has been called a number of things. Thick vegetation has grown over its garage and snaked around its structurally dubious gazebo (the roof is lopsided). Its swimming pool has seen its fair share of “stagnant water”; water that at least at one time had become the final resting place for “some kind of dead animal.”
Deal to sell old Aiken County Hospital still on track
The deal for the sale of the old Aiken County Hospital is still scheduled to close by the end of this year. “We are confident that the Dec. 31 deadline will be met,” Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said earlier this week. In May, following an executive session,...
WRDW-TV
A look at financial audit into Burke County Sheriff’s Office
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is under scrutiny after an audit found he spent more than $200,000 in grant money on a credit card that county commissioners never authorized, according to a report. We’ve been combing through the reports and have a breakdown of those findings....
WRDW-TV
Downtown North Augusta holds scarecrow competition
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown North Augusta is embracing the autumn season with businesses putting out scarecrows in front of their stores. North Augusta Forward is using it as a competition to see who has the best scarecrow. One owner calls it a fun way for them to interact...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
Richmond County coroner gives perspective on surge in slayings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have a closer look at how violent crime impacts different parts of our county government. We sat down with Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, who says he’s dealing with a backlog over the last few months. We’ve reported on several deadly shootings and crimes...
WRDW-TV
Local student and teacher selected for council and grant
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local student and teacher are selected for two high awarding nominations. A junior at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School has been selected to serve on the 22-23 State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. Jordan Howard will meet with the State Superintendent, along with...
WRDW-TV
Vehicle crashes into residential building on Walton Way
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, a vehicle crashed into the side of Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way. Dispatchers tell us it was originally called in as an accident with injuries. A resident tells News 12 they were trying to figure out how to get the truck out without...
Graduation ceremony held for 14 Augusta Fire Department recruits
Speakers at the Augusta Fire Department's graduation ceremony on Wednesday recognized and honored the accomplishments of the 14 recruits of class 2201.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Local authorities dealing with rise in opioid overdose cases
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re talking to Grovetown Police Department after an opioid overdose ended with one person dead and another in jail. Authorities say Johnny Vasquez-Morales admitted to selling fentanyl and cocaine. He’s facing drug trafficking charges. Officials say after the autopsy and toxicology reports come back,...
Construction worker at Irmo High School sent to Augusta Burn center after being injured
IRMO, S.C. — A construction worker has been injured while doing work at Irmo High School. Lexington County Emergency Services said around 3:40 p.m. Thursday they got a call regarding a medical event at the school. They said a 39-year-old construction worker suffered flash burns from an apparent electrical shock.
WRDW-TV
Driver who died in chase was Walgreens robber, troopers say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details on the driver being chased by authorities when he crashed a car into a tree and died Thursday night: He was the robber of a local Walgreens who was being sought by authorities. Richmond County deputies and the Georgia State Patrol were...
wfxg.com
Van crashes into Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - On Wednesday, a van crashed into the side of Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way. A resident tells us that as the driver was planning to undergo spinal surgery in the next weeks. As he drove through the red light, he hit the gas and his body locked up. He drover through the bushes and took out the top of a light pole, before driving into the front of the apartment.
WRDW-TV
Augusta fire chief looks to recent grads to fill vacancies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just one day after Augusta Fire received almost $5 million from FEMA to hire more firefighters, a class of students graduated from training. The Augusta Fire Department’s graduating class No. 2201 wrapped up at the Augusta History Museum on Wednesday. Described as the highest trained...
Ninth Savannah River Site saltstone disposal unit is ahead of schedule, underbudget
Work on the ninth saltstone disposal unit at the Savannah River Site is ahead of schedule and under budget. The Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management announced Tuesday that Savannah River Mission Completion, the liquid waste contractor at the site located 20 miles south of Aiken, had completed concrete placements on the more than 30-million gallon tank in H-Area of the site.
GBI investigating shooting incident on West Street in Thomson
Investigators responded to a shooting Friday night on West Street in Thomson.
WRDW-TV
Grants to help S.C. regional efforts for crime victims, health care
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Programs across the region are due for hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding through grants announced this week. On Wednesday morning, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced millions of dollars in grant funding for crime victims. The grants are distributed from the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants at the Attorney General’s Office.
Comments / 1