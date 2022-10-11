AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - On Wednesday, a van crashed into the side of Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way. A resident tells us that as the driver was planning to undergo spinal surgery in the next weeks. As he drove through the red light, he hit the gas and his body locked up. He drover through the bushes and took out the top of a light pole, before driving into the front of the apartment.

