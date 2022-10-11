Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Discover the Forest campaign kicks off this fall
JACKSON — The Discover the Forest campaign encourages parents of tweens to experience the outdoors with their families to support their connection with nature and each other. Spending time in nature offers numerous benefits, such as family bonding opportunities and the chance to introduce a lifelong love for the outdoors.
Natchez Democrat
Balloon festival volunteer Moroney receives Spirit of Steckler award
NATCHEZ — Each year on the first night of the Natchez Balloon Festival, the winner of a special award is announced, the “Spirit of David Steckler Award.”. This award goes to a volunteer who exhibits the same virtues as the late David Steckler, for whom the award was named—honoring their faithful service and tireless efforts that make the balloon festival possible.
theadvocate.com
Food insecurity in southwest Louisiana persists, despite progressing disaster recovery
LAKE CHARLES — Gus Rodrigue, director of the food pantry at Glad Tidings Church, opens the lid of a freezer in the storage area of the small one-story building. Normally filled with meat donated by grocery stores, the chest is bare. A nearby meat locker also sits empty. “A...
Natchez Democrat
Hiram Blake Wadsworth Jr.
Services for Hiram Blake Wadsworth, Jr., 95, of Natchez who died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bo Swilley officiating. Burial services will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park under the...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez seeking participants for 2023 SNAP program
NATCHEZ —The City of Natchez, in partnership with Concordia Bank & Trust and Home Bank, is preparing for the upcoming 2023 Special Needs Assistance Program, or SNAP funding cycle and is seeking qualified homeowners interested in participating in this housing assistance program. To qualify for the SNAP Program, a participant must be at least fifty-five years of age or disabled, live in the city limits, own their home, with the home serving as the participant’s primary residence. In addition, a participant’s income limits cannot exceed 80% of median income based on household size. In addition, there cannot be any liens or judgments filed against the participant’s home.
Natchez Democrat
PHOTO GALLERY: Downtown Natchez boasts a new pumpkin patch
NATCHEZ — Downtown Natchez has its own pumpkin patch, thanks to members of the Downtown Natchez Alliance and the efforts of several community volunteers. A truckload of approximately 1,000 pumpkins from Pumpkins USA was unloaded Wednesday morning by a team that included Cathedral and Adams County Christian School students, DNA members and Adams County Sheriff’s Office inmates.
Natchez Democrat
MDWFP offers assistance programs to hunters, landowners
JACKSON — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks have a few assistance programs to help hunters and landowners to improve the habitat and wildlife. These include the Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP), private lands program and the pond assistance program. Mississippians are encouraged to take advantage of these...
Natchez Democrat
Laymen’s ministry gives to others by preparing barbecue meal for The Stewpot
NATCHEZ — The smoke was rolling at The Stewpot Wednesday morning, as about 30 members of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Ministerial Association’s Laymen’s Ministry volunteered to prepare a meal of barbecued chicken to serve to Stewpot meal recipients. “We do this every year,” said Leroy White, who...
KSLA
State Fair of Louisiana offering specials to help stave off impact of inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We’re about two weeks from the start of the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana. New are mini doughnuts, pickle pizzas and a corn hole tournament. Then there’s inflation. It’s being an issue all of us face, personally and in business. Jade Myers...
Natchez Democrat
Saturday kicks off four-month long rabbit season
NATCHEZ — Rabbit season opens this weekend on October 15, 2022 in the state of Mississippi. The daily bag limit of rabbits is eight and the season will not close until February 28. Cottontails are the more widespread species of rabbit which can be hunted in Mississippi and swamp...
Natchez Democrat
CWD Update: Additional positives detected, Louisiana receives DNA results
NATCHEZ — The first positives of the 2022-2023 deer season have been detected in North Mississippi right in the heart of the CWD hot zone and taken with Deer Management Assistance Program CWD tags. Louisiana received long awaited news with the return of DNA results from their first positive deer.
Natchez Democrat
GALLERY: Great morning for flying!
VIDALIA, La. — The opening morning of the 37th annual Natchez Balloon Festival was a little unpredictable, but hot air balloons still flew. Bill Cunningham decided to cancel the competition flight, where pilots would try to drop a bean bag onto a target, and let them fly or not fly from the location of their choice. Two or three pilots decided to chance a Mississippi River hop and took off from the Natchez Mall. Dozens of others headed across the river to the Concordia Recreation sports complex in Vidalia. At least two more headed on to the levee road beside Old River and flew over town back toward the Vidalia airport. So far, the forecast this weekend looks sunny with a great chance of seeing balloons in the sky.
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Natchez Democrat
SURPRISE! Susie B. West Elementary students receive surprise balloon visit
NATCHEZ — A voice came on the intercom system at Susie B. West Elementary School at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday morning and said, “Students, we have a surprise for you.”. The voice was principal La’Toya Scott-Hammett, Ph.D. Class by class, kindergarten through fourth-grade students walked out onto...
Natchez Democrat
PHOTO GALLERY: Early pilots get a head start on 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival
NATCHEZ — The early bird gets the worm, so the saying goes. Three Missouri hot air balloon pilots who arrived in Natchez for the upcoming Natchez Balloon Festival are getting their first flights in ahead of the big event. At least one balloonist, Kurt Vitense, took to the skies...
Natchez Democrat
Mississippi Rules and Regulations Surrounding Sports Betting
Mississippi sports betting rules and regulations are set by the Mississippi Gaming Commission. These rules and regulations must be followed by all sports betting operators in the state. So, if you want to place a bet on, say, the world series 2022, you need to ensure you’ve complied with all the rules and regulations in the state of Mississippi.
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
The 11 Scariest Sounding Town Names In Louisiana
There are some spooky things in Louisiana...like kale in gumbo, potholes on I-20, and politicians. But there are also some spooky sounding cities in the state too. But these aren't cities that people think are spooky, or scary. Cities like New Orleans and Shreveport are known for their hauntings. There are also cities that seem to attract natural disasters more than others (sorry Lake Charles), which is pretty scary too.
ourmshome.com
That ‘little old band from Texas’ returns to Mississippi
That “little old band from Texas” returns to the state of Mississippi for the first time in over a year next month. The legendary rock and roll band ZZ Top will play The Lawn at Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg on Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
KTBS
Maxwell’s Market in Shreveport sold to local couple
SHREVEPORT, La. — Maxwell’s Market will close on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to undergo a week or more of revamping. When the South Highlands staple reopens, the store will be under new ownership. Andrea and Eric Reuther are taking over as owners of the gourmet Line Avenue market in Shreveport. The couple also owns Bodacious Bar & Q on Line Avenue, which they opened in 2021.
