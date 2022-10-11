ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Discover the Forest campaign kicks off this fall

JACKSON — The Discover the Forest campaign encourages parents of tweens to experience the outdoors with their families to support their connection with nature and each other. Spending time in nature offers numerous benefits, such as family bonding opportunities and the chance to introduce a lifelong love for the outdoors.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Natchez Democrat

Balloon festival volunteer Moroney receives Spirit of Steckler award

NATCHEZ — Each year on the first night of the Natchez Balloon Festival, the winner of a special award is announced, the “Spirit of David Steckler Award.”. This award goes to a volunteer who exhibits the same virtues as the late David Steckler, for whom the award was named—honoring their faithful service and tireless efforts that make the balloon festival possible.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Hiram Blake Wadsworth Jr.

Services for Hiram Blake Wadsworth, Jr., 95, of Natchez who died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bo Swilley officiating. Burial services will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park under the...
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Money, MS
City
Brookhaven, MS
County
Concordia Parish, LA
City
Natchez, LA
Natchez, MS
Society
Shreveport, LA
Society
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Society
Natchez Democrat

Natchez seeking participants for 2023 SNAP program

NATCHEZ —The City of Natchez, in partnership with Concordia Bank & Trust and Home Bank, is preparing for the upcoming 2023 Special Needs Assistance Program, or SNAP funding cycle and is seeking qualified homeowners interested in participating in this housing assistance program. To qualify for the SNAP Program, a participant must be at least fifty-five years of age or disabled, live in the city limits, own their home, with the home serving as the participant’s primary residence. In addition, a participant’s income limits cannot exceed 80% of median income based on household size. In addition, there cannot be any liens or judgments filed against the participant’s home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

PHOTO GALLERY: Downtown Natchez boasts a new pumpkin patch

NATCHEZ — Downtown Natchez has its own pumpkin patch, thanks to members of the Downtown Natchez Alliance and the efforts of several community volunteers. A truckload of approximately 1,000 pumpkins from Pumpkins USA was unloaded Wednesday morning by a team that included Cathedral and Adams County Christian School students, DNA members and Adams County Sheriff’s Office inmates.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

MDWFP offers assistance programs to hunters, landowners

JACKSON — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks have a few assistance programs to help hunters and landowners to improve the habitat and wildlife. These include the Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP), private lands program and the pond assistance program. Mississippians are encouraged to take advantage of these...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Volunteers#Hungry#Natchezians#Julie H4hla Org
Natchez Democrat

Saturday kicks off four-month long rabbit season

NATCHEZ — Rabbit season opens this weekend on October 15, 2022 in the state of Mississippi. The daily bag limit of rabbits is eight and the season will not close until February 28. Cottontails are the more widespread species of rabbit which can be hunted in Mississippi and swamp...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Natchez Democrat

GALLERY: Great morning for flying!

VIDALIA, La. — The opening morning of the 37th annual Natchez Balloon Festival was a little unpredictable, but hot air balloons still flew. Bill Cunningham decided to cancel the competition flight, where pilots would try to drop a bean bag onto a target, and let them fly or not fly from the location of their choice. Two or three pilots decided to chance a Mississippi River hop and took off from the Natchez Mall. Dozens of others headed across the river to the Concordia Recreation sports complex in Vidalia. At least two more headed on to the levee road beside Old River and flew over town back toward the Vidalia airport. So far, the forecast this weekend looks sunny with a great chance of seeing balloons in the sky.
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Natchez Democrat

SURPRISE! Susie B. West Elementary students receive surprise balloon visit

NATCHEZ — A voice came on the intercom system at Susie B. West Elementary School at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday morning and said, “Students, we have a surprise for you.”. The voice was principal La’Toya Scott-Hammett, Ph.D. Class by class, kindergarten through fourth-grade students walked out onto...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Mississippi Rules and Regulations Surrounding Sports Betting

Mississippi sports betting rules and regulations are set by the Mississippi Gaming Commission. These rules and regulations must be followed by all sports betting operators in the state. So, if you want to place a bet on, say, the world series 2022, you need to ensure you’ve complied with all the rules and regulations in the state of Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Highway 98.9

The 11 Scariest Sounding Town Names In Louisiana

There are some spooky things in Louisiana...like kale in gumbo, potholes on I-20, and politicians. But there are also some spooky sounding cities in the state too. But these aren't cities that people think are spooky, or scary. Cities like New Orleans and Shreveport are known for their hauntings. There are also cities that seem to attract natural disasters more than others (sorry Lake Charles), which is pretty scary too.
LOUISIANA STATE
ourmshome.com

That ‘little old band from Texas’ returns to Mississippi

That “little old band from Texas” returns to the state of Mississippi for the first time in over a year next month. The legendary rock and roll band ZZ Top will play The Lawn at Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg on Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
HATTIESBURG, MS
KTBS

Maxwell’s Market in Shreveport sold to local couple

SHREVEPORT, La. — Maxwell’s Market will close on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to undergo a week or more of revamping. When the South Highlands staple reopens, the store will be under new ownership. Andrea and Eric Reuther are taking over as owners of the gourmet Line Avenue market in Shreveport. The couple also owns Bodacious Bar & Q on Line Avenue, which they opened in 2021.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy