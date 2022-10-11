Read full article on original website
Fire destroys a Deer River home
TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Flames engulfed a home near West Carthage Friday evening. Multiple departments were called to a house at the corner of State Route 26 and Roberts Road around 6:30 PM. The West Carthage Fire Chief says no one was home at the time. He...
Flash flood at Flashback Brewery causes heavy amounts of damage
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A flash flood at the Flashback Brewery in the City of Watertown. The brewery’s owner posted a video to Facebook Thursday evening. Water could be seen pouring through tiles, damaging several. Several spots in the bar, dining area, and stage also have fallen and are destroyed.
Search is on for dog who fled scene of Oneida County accident
MARCY- The search is on for a dog who belongs to a local man who was involved in an accident Thursday evening in Oneida County. It was around 7:10 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received word of a collision that involved two vehicles in the town of Marcy. It happened on the Trenton Road and the Sheriff’s Office investigated.
Police: Injured child case leads to arrest of local man in Lewis County
NEW BREMEN- Local investigators say a 5-year-old who suffered injuries has led to the arrest of a local man. Patrick M. Finley, 31, of New Bremen, NY was arrested Wednesday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The charge...
Businesses post signs, welcoming guns in their stores
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Under New York’s new gun regulations that took effect over the summer, firearms are effectively banned at private businesses unless clearly marked by a sign. At Big Apple Music in Watertown, it’s hard to miss the sign that owner Bobby Ferris put up.
Man charged with felony burglary following spree of incidents at Lowville Walmart
LOWVILLE- A North Country man is accused of charges that stem from a burglary investigation, authorities say. Steven L. Tabor, 33, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with four felony counts of burglary in the third-degree. Police say the...
State Police searching for 16-year-old, Bruce Cronk of Oswego County
OSWEGO, N.Y. – State Police are searching for 16-year-old Bruce Cronk of Pulaski. Cronk was last seen leaving his residence on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, in Oswego County, in a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. Cronk is described as a 5 foot, 11 inch...
Crews turn out for storm in Ogdensburg
Due to inclement weather and strong winds Thursday afternoon, power lines and trees were down in the City of Ogdensburg. Crews from the fire department, city police and National Grid responded quickly to Lincoln Avenue to deal with fallen limbs. Photo submitted by Ryan C. Woodard.
Its Jam Packed! Look At All the Fish in This Upstate NY Hatchery
Nature in motion is truly a sight to see, especially when it looks so cool like this. Fish Hatcheries across New York State are working to both revive and sustain fish populations. They will raise the species and then release them back into the wild when they are ready. You...
Lewis County man charged with endangering the welfare of a child
NEW BREMEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New Bremen man has been arrested in connection to an investigation regarding the welfare of a child, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Patrick M. Finley, 31, was arrested in connection to a case in which a...
Tornado warning issued for northeastern Oneida County
Oneida County, N.Y. -- A tornado warning is in effect for the northeastern portion of Oneida County, according to the National Weather Service. The alert urges all residents in the Boonville area to take cover immediately, avoid windows and find shelter if you are driving in the area. The weather...
Releasing beetles to save hemlock trees
MEXICO POINT STATE PARK, New York (WWNY) - A small predator could be key to protecting part of the north country. Cornell University forest entomologist Mark Whitmore just released a small predator beetle to feed on hemlock woolly adelgid, an invasive insect that attacks hemlock trees. It’s all in an effort to save the hemlocks.
Distinct Tattoos and Photo May Help Police Find This Wanted Man
This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a man who has three distinct tattoos that could help police track him down, according to Oneida County Sheriff's Investigator Sahid Karcic. Two bench warrants have been issued for 33-year-old James R. Archer, who was last known to...
Rotating storm in Oneida County earlier this afternoon
The National Weather Service issued a rare October tornado warning for Northern Oneida County earlier this afternoon. The warning is no longer in effect. A line of strong storms showed signed of rotation in the Doppler Radar, prompting the weather service to issue that warning. No wind damage was reported...
UPDATE: Beaver River School Superintendent Todd Green says there was "no ill will" after administrators received word of a trap shooting gun locked inside of students vehicle
NEW BREMEN- A North Country teenager is faced with a felony offense for possessing a weapon on school grounds in Lewis County, authorities say. The 17-year-old, who is from Castorland, NY, was not identified by the New York State Police. The teen is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing a weapon on school grounds.
Oswego County leaders take first step to stop the smell coming from Volney ethanol plant
TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. — The Oswego County Legislature announced they've made a deal with delinquent ethanol plant owner Attis Biofuels to take over and sell it to a new company. It's been a smelly situation for months now, and finally it looks like people in the Town of Volney will get to breathe easy again.
Oneida County man arrested for felony DWI, Troopers say
VIENNA- A local man from Oneida County is accused of felony intoxicated driving, authorities say. John E. Barnaby, 30, of Lee Center, NY was arrested last Saturday by the New York State Police (Sylvan Beach). He is officially charged with one felony count each of DWI (previous conviction within ten-years) and DWI (alcohol or drugs second-offense); along with one misdemeanor count each of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third-degree and using a vehicle without an interlock device.
Utica tent city
Heartbreak and hope: homeless live in tent city in west Utica. No beds, no dressers, no running water, no kitchen cabinets, minimal privacy, and major caring, from a nearby church. A tiny tent city has popped up in west Utica.
Trudy Lawrence, 57, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Trudy Lawrence age 57 passed away peacefully on Friday October 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home 20 Church Street Madrid, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time a full obituary to follow.
