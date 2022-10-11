ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Croghan, NY

Fire destroys a Deer River home

TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Flames engulfed a home near West Carthage Friday evening. Multiple departments were called to a house at the corner of State Route 26 and Roberts Road around 6:30 PM. The West Carthage Fire Chief says no one was home at the time. He...
Flash flood at Flashback Brewery causes heavy amounts of damage

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A flash flood at the Flashback Brewery in the City of Watertown. The brewery’s owner posted a video to Facebook Thursday evening. Water could be seen pouring through tiles, damaging several. Several spots in the bar, dining area, and stage also have fallen and are destroyed.
Search is on for dog who fled scene of Oneida County accident

MARCY- The search is on for a dog who belongs to a local man who was involved in an accident Thursday evening in Oneida County. It was around 7:10 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received word of a collision that involved two vehicles in the town of Marcy. It happened on the Trenton Road and the Sheriff’s Office investigated.
Businesses post signs, welcoming guns in their stores

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Under New York’s new gun regulations that took effect over the summer, firearms are effectively banned at private businesses unless clearly marked by a sign. At Big Apple Music in Watertown, it’s hard to miss the sign that owner Bobby Ferris put up.
Crews turn out for storm in Ogdensburg

Due to inclement weather and strong winds Thursday afternoon, power lines and trees were down in the City of Ogdensburg. Crews from the fire department, city police and National Grid responded quickly to Lincoln Avenue to deal with fallen limbs. Photo submitted by Ryan C. Woodard.
Releasing beetles to save hemlock trees

MEXICO POINT STATE PARK, New York (WWNY) - A small predator could be key to protecting part of the north country. Cornell University forest entomologist Mark Whitmore just released a small predator beetle to feed on hemlock woolly adelgid, an invasive insect that attacks hemlock trees. It’s all in an effort to save the hemlocks.
Distinct Tattoos and Photo May Help Police Find This Wanted Man

This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a man who has three distinct tattoos that could help police track him down, according to Oneida County Sheriff's Investigator Sahid Karcic. Two bench warrants have been issued for 33-year-old James R. Archer, who was last known to...
Rotating storm in Oneida County earlier this afternoon

The National Weather Service issued a rare October tornado warning for Northern Oneida County earlier this afternoon. The warning is no longer in effect. A line of strong storms showed signed of rotation in the Doppler Radar, prompting the weather service to issue that warning. No wind damage was reported...
UPDATE: Beaver River School Superintendent Todd Green says there was "no ill will" after administrators received word of a trap shooting gun locked inside of students vehicle

NEW BREMEN- A North Country teenager is faced with a felony offense for possessing a weapon on school grounds in Lewis County, authorities say. The 17-year-old, who is from Castorland, NY, was not identified by the New York State Police. The teen is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing a weapon on school grounds.
Oneida County man arrested for felony DWI, Troopers say

VIENNA- A local man from Oneida County is accused of felony intoxicated driving, authorities say. John E. Barnaby, 30, of Lee Center, NY was arrested last Saturday by the New York State Police (Sylvan Beach). He is officially charged with one felony count each of DWI (previous conviction within ten-years) and DWI (alcohol or drugs second-offense); along with one misdemeanor count each of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third-degree and using a vehicle without an interlock device.
Utica tent city

Heartbreak and hope: homeless live in tent city in west Utica. No beds, no dressers, no running water, no kitchen cabinets, minimal privacy, and major caring, from a nearby church. A tiny tent city has popped up in west Utica.
Trudy Lawrence, 57, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Trudy Lawrence age 57 passed away peacefully on Friday October 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home 20 Church Street Madrid, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time a full obituary to follow.
