Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1988 Chevrolet S-10
When General Motors wanted a small pickup truck to sell in North America — smaller than even the Chevrolet El Camino/GMC Sprint cartruck — the Isuzu Faster was brought over from Japan and given Chevrolet LUV badges, starting in the 1972 model year. At the same time, Ford turned to Mazda to provide the new Courier mini-pickup, Chrysler got into the little-truck game by selling rebadged Mitsubishi Tritons with Dodge and Plymouth badging, and of course Datsun and Toyota were right there with their pickups. Eventually, GM developed its own all-American compact truck: the Chevrolet S-10 and GMC S-15. Here's one of those first-generation S-10s, found in a Denver-area self-service wrecking yard recently.
gmauthority.com
Here Are The 2023 Chevy Traverse Towing Capacities
The 2023 Chevy Traverse is the sixth model year of the current second-gen crossover, introducing only a handful of changes and updates compared to the refreshed 2022 model year. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 Chevy Traverse towing capacities in the following GM Authority spec breakdown.
What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks?
What's the difference between GMC and Chevy trucks? The post What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Top 10 States Where Flood Damaged Vehicles Wind Up for Resale
According to a recent warning from Carfax, they found that flood damaged vehicles are often resold in these top 10 states, with many of vehicles being transported far from known flood regions where used car shoppers are more aware of flood damaged car scams. Used Car Buyers Beware Warning from...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Yukon Gets New Frosted Pine Metallic Paint: First Look
The 2023 GMC Yukon and extended-length Yukon XL add four new exterior colors to their palette: Titanium Rush Metallic, Sterling Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, and Frosted Pine Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Frosted Pine hue. Assigned RPO code G6N and touch-up paint code WA-619G, Frosted Pine...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado EV To Offer Bidirectional Charging Capability
All-electric vehicles offer myriad benefits, not the least of which is impressive energy storage capabilities. That includes the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, which will offer bidirectional charging capable of providing backup energy to a home when properly equipped. GM recently announced a collaborative effort with residential solar technology and energy...
gmauthority.com
Here Are The 2024 Chevy Trax Specifications
The General just revealed the 2024 Chevy Trax, introducing an all-new generation for the entry-level crossover. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the new Chevy Trax by breaking down the specs on the powertrain, suspension and steering, brakes, wheels and tires, exterior dimensions, and interior dimensions. Powertrain. Let’s...
torquenews.com
Check That Used Car for Flood Damage with These Quick and Easy Tips
According to a recent Consumer Reports and other news’ warnings, used car shoppers are certain to see many more flood damaged cars added to the high-demand used-car market due to Hurricane Ian this year. With that in mind, here is a reminder about some quick and easy tips you can use to find out if that car you are looking at is one of them.
Consumer Reports.org
Do New Cars Still Require a Break-In Period?
It used to be that a new car required a detailed break-in period to protect the engine and extend its longevity. But has modern technology made cars more robust and break-in periods obsolete?. “I reached out to a manufacturer, in this case, Volvo, and they said there is no prescribed...
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali To Debut On October 20th: Video
After introducing the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV, the Professional Grade brand will debut its third fully electric truck, the upcoming 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali, on October 20th at 5 PM EST. To celebrate the Sierra EV’s reveal, GMC has teamed up with livestream video...
Vehicle Recalls that May Impact You
When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Blazer Discount Offers $1,250 Off In October 2022
In October 2022, a Chevy Blazer discount offers $1,250 off the 2022 Blazer. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 and 2023 Chevy Blazer. Additionally, a national lease is available for $249 per month for 24 months on the 2022 Blazer...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Blazer Running At 13 Days Supply As Of October 2022
At the beginning of October 2022, Chevy Blazer national supply was at 13 days, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with GM’s inventory situation. By comparison, it was at just nine days in March, a mere 11 days this past December, and a scant five days in November 2021.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Production Halted During Week Of October 17th
Production of the 2023 Corvette will be halted once again, this time during the week of October 17th, due to a parts supply issue. According to The Detroit News, the GM Bowling Green assembly plant will be paused for a week as it deals with parts constraints that are unrelated to the microchip shortage. In addition to manufacturing the 2023 Corvette Stingray, the facility has started building the 2023 Corvette Z06.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Stingray And Z06 Custom VIN No Longer Available To Order
Since the launch of the Corvette C8, GM has offered the mid-engine sports car with all kinds of options, ranging from various interior colorways to carbon fiber packages and everything in between. Recently, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette has just had one of its least popular options pulled – a custom Customer VIN option.
gmauthority.com
GMC Yukon Discount Offers Interest-Free Financing In October 2022
For October 2022, a GMC Yukon discount continues offering interest-free financing for 36 months on 2022 Yukon and 2023 GMC Yukon models, including the extended-length GMC Yukon XL. Local market leases are also available as well on those models, with examples listed below. GMC Yukon Discount Offers. GMC Yukon discount...
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: BMW, Chevrolet/GMC, Mercedes-Benz (2), Rivian
BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2023 X7 xDrive40i, and X7 M60i vehicles. In certain vehicle operating conditions, only one of the two front parking lights may remain illuminated. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment."
gmauthority.com
Here Is 2023 Chevy LCF Pricing
The Chevy LCF (also known as Chevy Low Cab Forward) medium-duty truck line offers a wide variety of configurations to suit any number of jobs, and now, GM Authority is bringing you the pricing info for the full 2023 Chevy LCF lineup. Looking over the numbers, we find the least-expensive...
gmauthority.com
2010 Chevy Camaro SS Callaway/Hendrick Edition To Be Auctioned For Charity
The Chevy Camaro has stood as one of the Bow Tie brand’s most iconic vehicles since the model’s launch back in 1967. Originally designed as a compact and affordable performance-oriented vehicle, the Camaro evolved with the times. This evolution included such notables as the 1969 COPO ZL-1, 1972 SS 396, 1977 Z28, IROC-Z, and the introduction of the 5.7L V8 LS1 in the “catfish” Camaro. With such a long and storied history, the levels of disappointment was understandable when GM decided to end production of all F-Body vehicles, including the Camaro. However, this Camaro-sized hole wouldn’t last forever.
gmauthority.com
Fix For Nascar Next Gen Cars Will Improve Crash Safety
The safety of Nascar’s Next Gen race car has come into question in recent weeks, prompting the sanctioning body to implement changes to the Chevy Camaro ZL1 race cars, along with the Ford Mustang and Toyota TRD Camry. These changes are applicable to the rear end of the race cars’ chassis and will help direct crash force away from the driver, according to a report by Car & Driver.
