When General Motors wanted a small pickup truck to sell in North America — smaller than even the Chevrolet El Camino/GMC Sprint cartruck — the Isuzu Faster was brought over from Japan and given Chevrolet LUV badges, starting in the 1972 model year. At the same time, Ford turned to Mazda to provide the new Courier mini-pickup, Chrysler got into the little-truck game by selling rebadged Mitsubishi Tritons with Dodge and Plymouth badging, and of course Datsun and Toyota were right there with their pickups. Eventually, GM developed its own all-American compact truck: the Chevrolet S-10 and GMC S-15. Here's one of those first-generation S-10s, found in a Denver-area self-service wrecking yard recently.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO