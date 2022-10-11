ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians rally past Yankees 4-2 in 10 innings, tie ALDS 1-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Little hits turn into big wins for the Cleveland Guardians. José Ramírez hustled to reach third base leading off the 10th inning with a popup that dropped in left field, 200 feet from home plate. Oscar Gonzalez drove him in with the tiebreaking run on an even shorter opposite-field flare to right, then […]
