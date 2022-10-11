Read full article on original website
Geneva homes to benefit from $500,000 grant from state
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wiregrass city will get a major makeover thanks to Governor Ivey. Geneva was the recipient of a $500,000 grant for home rehabilitation. They were one of 49 Alabama communities to receive the community development block grant. Geneva Mayor David Hayes said, “When I took office, our...
Samson @ Geneva County | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Samson takes on Geneva County.
Florala @ Elba | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Florala takes on Elba.
Montgomery Catholic @ Dale County | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Montgomery Catholic takes on Dale County.
GW Long @ Abbeville | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as GW Long takes on Abbeville.
Ashford @ New Brockton | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Ashford takes on New Brockton.
Charles Henderson @ Headland | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Charles Henderson takes on Headland.
McKenzie @ Kinston | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as McKenzie takes on Kinston.
Wiregrass queens arrive in Dothan for Peanut Festival Pageant
Out of 700 pallet companies nationwide, Summerford is one of 10 running both machines. $19.3 Million is being distributed to communities and counties across Alabama. In total, the department has raised over $100,000, specifically for Children’s of Alabama’s Developmental Therapeutics Program. Former school police officer guilty on three...
Montgomery Academy @ Slocomb | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Montgomery Academy takes on Slocomb.
DFD raises $13,000 this year for Children’s of Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - $13,000 is what Children’s of Alabama received from the Dothan Fire Department on Thursday. This is the ninth year DFD has fundraised for the hospital. In total, the department has raised over $100,000, specifically for Children’s of Alabama’s Developmental Therapeutics Program. Money is...
Straughn @ Northside Methodist | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this Week 8 match up as Straughn takes on Northside Methodist Academy.
Houston Academy @ Opp | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Houston Academy takes on Opp.
Bank fraud sentencing for Visit Dothan chief delayed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The sentencing of a Dothan top tourism official on bank fraud charges has been delayed. The reason given is that Arron McCreight’s codefendant is recovering from surgery. McCreight and Doug Hargrave are to be sentenced on February 17 during separate hearings. McCreight, then CEO of...
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what's going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what's trending online and what's happening this weekend.
Zion Chapel @ Cottonwood | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this Week 8 match up as Zion Chapel takes on Cottonwood.
State legislators hear how WRC&D’s grants benefit Wiregrass organizations
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Resource Conservation and Development awards numerous grants to organizations in our community every year, thanks in part to state funding. Alabama legislators visited the non-profit on Thursday to personally hear from 2022 grant recipients. State Senator Donnie Chesteen and Representative Paul Lee attended. Recipients...
Manufacturer headed to Geneva County will bring at least 80 jobs
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A major manufacturer is headed to Geneva County and will bring at least 80 jobs. ISA Corporation in Oregon is expanding to Southeast Alabama. “They are a latex manufacturer,” says Brad Kimbro, Chief Operating Officer with Wiregrass Electric Cooperative. “They are gonna be here producing those types of products. I understand they’re gonna come in initially with two to four product lines, and then the beauty is, they’re gonna have the potential to expand upon that.”
Brooks County @ Early County | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Brooks County takes on Early County.
Houston County approves new sanitation policy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
