South Sarasota schools will open Oct. 17th-18th
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct.14, 2022 - Sarasota County Schools have updated the re-opening schedule for the schools most affected by Hurricane Ian. The following traditional public schools are projected to open on Tuesday, October 18:. Cranberry Elementary. Englewood Elementary. The following traditional public schools are projected to open Monday,...
FEMA administrator to meet with Ian survivors in North Port
NORTH PORT (SNN TV) - FEMA's administrator will meet with Hurricane Ian survivors in Sarasota County today. FEMA's Deanne Criswell will be at the Disaster Recovery Center in North Port at 2:15 p.m. That's at the Shannon Staub Public Library located on 4675 Career Lane. She will then talk to reporters about Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. SNN plans to have a reporter there this afternoon.
'No Swim' advisory lifted at Bird Key
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - A 'No Swim' advisory is lifted for Bird Key Park Beach near the Ringling Causeway. Two tests earlier in the week found that the amount of bacteria in the water was outside acceptable limits. However, a new test Friday showed bacteria lowered to a "satisfactory level."
What's Happening on the Suncoast: 10/14 - 10/16
(WSNN) - The season change in Florida may not have the leaves changing, but it does mean there are a lot more events to look out for. From Spooky shows to Breast Cancer events, there is something for everyone to do this weekend. The long-awaited grand opening of The Bay...
Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche is city's first Hispanic in this leadership role
SARASOTA (WSNN) - With National Hispanic Heritage Month wrapping up this week, SNN is highlighting a familiar face in law enforcement. Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche is the first Hispanic the city has seen in this leadership position. As the head of the department, he takes his role seriously. Troche...
HISPANIC HERITAGE ON THE SUNCOAST: Sarasota's first Hispanic Mayor
SARASOTA - Continuing our coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month. Mayor of the City of Sarasota, Erik Arroyo shares his humble beginnings in the Dominican Republic, and how his upbringing got him to where he is today. “It just kind of makes you more grateful being here and knowing the opportunities...
First 'Hot Chikn Kitchn' opening on Suncoast
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct. 12, 2022 - Hot Chikn Kitchn is rolling out the red carpet for Suncoast residents this weekend. The fast casual restaurant brand that serves up Nashville-style food that’s kicked up with their signature premium sauces, is opening its Sarasota flagship restaurant, located at 2045 Bahia Vista St., with a grand opening, red-carpet affair this Saturday, October 15th. The Sarasota restaurant, located at 2045 Bahia Vista St., will celebrate its grand opening with a red-carpet affair on October 15th. On grand opening day, Hot Chikn Kitchn is offering $5 sandwiches all day long when the HCK app is shown at check out (up to two $5 sandwiches per guest).?The celebration will kick off at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.
Student-Athlete of the Month: Carson Spenn, Sarasota Christian School
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Carson Spenn is a sophomore offensive and defensive lineman at Sarasota Christian, and has been a key part of the Blazers team, in their inaugural season in 8-man football. Carson not only is relied upon heavily in pass-protection and pass rush, but he’s also viewed as a...
$30K in Forfeiture Grant Program Awards given to local organizations
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct. 12, 2022 - Wednesday, at the Bradenton City Council Meeting, Chief of Police Melanie Bevan awarded ten organizations a total of more than $30,000 in funding from the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Fund Award Program. The purpose of this program is to provide support to neighborhood agencies and organizations engaged in projects that seek to improve neighborhood safety, promote crime prevention, drug prevention, drug education, drug treatment services, or school resource officer programs. This is accomplished by offering to fund neighborhood groups, associations, or organizations which have developed specific projects to address these areas of concern.
NBP awarded with USRowing 2023, 2024 Championship Regattas
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - The nation’s best youth rowers will face off under the Florida sun for two additional years. US Rowing announced today that Sarasota-Bradenton’s Nathan Benderson Park will play host to the 2023 and 2024 Youth National Championships, extending a run that began in 2019. The park was also awarded the 2024 US Rowing Southeast Youth Championships, a regional qualifier to the Youth National Championships.
Sarasota Sailors 2022 Hall of Fame class inducted
SARASOTA (SNN TV) )ct. 12, 2022 - Wednesday night, Sailors sports legends were inducted into the Sarasota High School Hall of Fame. Legendary Sailors baseball coach Clyde Metcalf led the way with 2 national titles and 6 state titles in 40 years, but there was plenty of talent joining him in there.
'Manasota Remembers' announces Equal Justice Initiative’s Racial Justice Essay Contest
SUNCOAST (SNN TV) October 12, 2022 - The Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) is sponsoring the Racial Justice Essay Contest as a component of the community engagement efforts of the Sarasota & Manatee Community Remembrance Project, known as Manasota Remembers. All public high school students in grades 9th - 12th in...
Tour pros to take on PopStroke champs
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct. 12, 2022 - More star power being added for the first-ever PopStroke Tour Championship that will be held in Sarasota. I say more star power because Tiger Woods is the owner, and there are not many bigger stars than he. Wednesday, PopStroke announced its inaugural Championship Oct. 26-28 at its University Town Center course will feature pro golfers Rickie Fowler and Paula Creamer playing the winner of the event's team division Oct. 28 in the "25K Showdown."
Game of the Week: Out-of-Door Academy vs. Cocoa Beach
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - With the Week 8 football schedule full of great match-ups with some games taking place tonight as well, only one game this week showcases an undefeated team. The Out-of-Door Academy Thunder currently sits a 6-0 on the season headed into their toughest test yet, tomorrow at home...
