SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct. 12, 2022 - Hot Chikn Kitchn is rolling out the red carpet for Suncoast residents this weekend. The fast casual restaurant brand that serves up Nashville-style food that’s kicked up with their signature premium sauces, is opening its Sarasota flagship restaurant, located at 2045 Bahia Vista St., with a grand opening, red-carpet affair this Saturday, October 15th. The Sarasota restaurant, located at 2045 Bahia Vista St., will celebrate its grand opening with a red-carpet affair on October 15th. On grand opening day, Hot Chikn Kitchn is offering $5 sandwiches all day long when the HCK app is shown at check out (up to two $5 sandwiches per guest).?The celebration will kick off at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO