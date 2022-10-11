ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

'Lunch Bunch' helps attendees enjoy SC State Fair food at a discount

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love fair food but don't want to ride the rides, you have an option to get in more cheaply. It's called the Lunch Bunch. It's an offer the fair started 20 years ago that allows those who just want to enjoy the food to do so Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, fairgoers are allowed to come in and pay the $20 entry fee with a refundable ticket. If they make it back to the booth by 2 p.m. they will refund the $20.
Columbia, SC
South Carolina State
abccolumbia.com

SC state fair prepares for busy first weekend with safety measures

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The fair is in town and this weekend will see larger numbers of people coming to state fairgrounds for the big event. With all these people, it requires a lot of preparation and upkeep from fair staff and partner agencies. “What I can tell you...
crbjbizwire.com

United Bank Invests $250,000 with South Carolina Community Loan Fund for Statewide Small Business and Affordable Housing Loan Efforts

CHARLESTON, SC – United Bank, a subsidiary of United Bankshares, Inc., is proud to partner with and support the South Carolina Community Loan Fund (SCCLF), investing $250,000 with the nonprofit to support their small business and affordable housing lending efforts. Additionally, United recently provided a $25,000 grant to SCCLF for marketing and loan deployment efforts.
abccolumbia.com

Unemployment claims up in SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Department first time unemployment claims increased by more than 500 in the past week. Officials say in the week between October 2nd and October 8th 2,051 people filed for first time unemployment insurance compared with 1,538 during the previous week. According to the...
wach.com

32 million dollars slated for crime victim assistance in SC, AG says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Some victim assistance groups in the state will get some much needed funds to help thousands of crime victims and their families. SC Attorney General Alan Wilson this week announced more than 32 million dollars in grant assistance will be awarded to these organizations. More...
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia hosting recycling and drug-take-back day on Oct. 29

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— West Columbia residents looking to recycle their household items, papers, and electronics can bring those items to City Hall for recycling on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The City will hold the recycling event in conjunction with prescription drug take-back day. Individuals can bring the...
abccolumbia.com

WIS-TV

Construction worker transported from Irmo High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
The Post and Courier

Former Yesterdays space in Five Points to welcome new brunch restaurant

COLUMBIA — A taste of Southern brunch is coming to an iconic spot in Five Points. Ruby Sunshine, a restaurant chain from Louisiana with branches across the Southeast including Charleston, will open in the space occupied for decades by Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern. The move will bring a new...
coyotechronicle.org

Catastrophe Struck In The Commons

This week -October 13, Axyl Carter a senior in Columbia High School started off his day like any other day. He woke up, brushed his teeth, got dressed, pretty much all of the necessities of his regular routine. When he got to school at 8:38 another classmate by the name of Ella Morgan got him a Dutch bros drink. He was so hyped to get it he took a couple of sips and was excited to begin his school day.
