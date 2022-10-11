Read full article on original website
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
'Lunch Bunch' helps attendees enjoy SC State Fair food at a discount
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love fair food but don't want to ride the rides, you have an option to get in more cheaply. It's called the Lunch Bunch. It's an offer the fair started 20 years ago that allows those who just want to enjoy the food to do so Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, fairgoers are allowed to come in and pay the $20 entry fee with a refundable ticket. If they make it back to the booth by 2 p.m. they will refund the $20.
Sumter residents plan first 'chicken swap' to exchange small farm animals
SUMTER, S.C. — All different types of small farm animals are coming to the Tractor Supply Co. on Broad Street in Sumter. Two residents are working to plan a chicken swap. "I know I have 46 ducks, five pigs and I lost count of chickens," co-organizer Ashley Goodenough said.
abccolumbia.com
State Fair holds sensory-friendly hours for fairgoers with special needs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The rides and attractions at the South Carolina State Fair were a little more quiet this morning. The fair had “sensory-friendly” hours from 10 a.m. to noon for children and adults with autism and other sensory processing disorders. Lights and music were off...
Sumter residents to clear litter as part of Community Cleanup initiative
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter is hosting a Community Clean-Up to pick up litter along the sides of roads throughout the county on Saturday. One team, however, got started a little early. Lee Dickey works for C. Simmons Construction. Together with almost 40 of his coworkers, he picked up trash...
abccolumbia.com
SC state fair prepares for busy first weekend with safety measures
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The fair is in town and this weekend will see larger numbers of people coming to state fairgrounds for the big event. With all these people, it requires a lot of preparation and upkeep from fair staff and partner agencies. “What I can tell you...
crbjbizwire.com
United Bank Invests $250,000 with South Carolina Community Loan Fund for Statewide Small Business and Affordable Housing Loan Efforts
CHARLESTON, SC – United Bank, a subsidiary of United Bankshares, Inc., is proud to partner with and support the South Carolina Community Loan Fund (SCCLF), investing $250,000 with the nonprofit to support their small business and affordable housing lending efforts. Additionally, United recently provided a $25,000 grant to SCCLF for marketing and loan deployment efforts.
Improvements and expansions to health care coming to 2 rural Midlands areas
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federal funding is being used to expand emergency services in Orangeburg and Sumter. Both communities are hoping this sets more rural areas in the Midlands on a path to catch up to health care in the rest of the state. The City of Orangeburg is getting...
47,000 more in South Carolina to gain access to affordable healthcare after 'glitch' corrected
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thousands of South Carolinians who previously did not qualify for healthcare coverage in the open market will have the option this enrollment period. This change comes after the IRS said it fixed what it called a glitch in the program relating to family coverage. “For all...
WLTX.com
'We still have a lot more work to do': Famously Hot South Carolina Pride kicks off 33rd year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For more than three decades in October, the warm and welcoming Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Festival has taken place in Columbia. "We’ve started this thing at about 10,000 people and now we're up to almost 100,000 people," said President Jeff March whose been organizing the event for 11 years.
abccolumbia.com
Unemployment claims up in SC
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Department first time unemployment claims increased by more than 500 in the past week. Officials say in the week between October 2nd and October 8th 2,051 people filed for first time unemployment insurance compared with 1,538 during the previous week. According to the...
Swansea woman gives back to community by making decorative bows
SWANSEA, S.C. — Dean King of Swansea loves her crafts. "I make bows," King said. Back in 2004, she and her friend Dot made yellow bows in honor of troops deployed to Afghanistan. They hung them on light posts downtown and people bought them, too. She used the money...
wach.com
32 million dollars slated for crime victim assistance in SC, AG says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Some victim assistance groups in the state will get some much needed funds to help thousands of crime victims and their families. SC Attorney General Alan Wilson this week announced more than 32 million dollars in grant assistance will be awarded to these organizations. More...
8 rural health care projects in South Carolina awarded over $6.27 million in federal grants
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding South Carolina more than $6 million in grants to improve healthcare facilities in rural areas around the state. The $6,276,787 in funds are part of the $110 million available nationwide through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program....
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia hosting recycling and drug-take-back day on Oct. 29
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— West Columbia residents looking to recycle their household items, papers, and electronics can bring those items to City Hall for recycling on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The City will hold the recycling event in conjunction with prescription drug take-back day. Individuals can bring the...
WLTX.com
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
abccolumbia.com
$32 million in grant money awarded to victims’ services groups
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — More than $32 million in grant money is being awarded to victims’ services groups across South Carolina. The grants are being awarded to private non-profit organizations, sheriff’s offices, police departments, solicitor’s offices, and state agencies. Attorney General Alan Wilson says the grant...
coladaily.com
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns this weekend to downtown Columbia
South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride this weekend. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first...
WIS-TV
Construction worker transported from Irmo High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
The Post and Courier
Former Yesterdays space in Five Points to welcome new brunch restaurant
COLUMBIA — A taste of Southern brunch is coming to an iconic spot in Five Points. Ruby Sunshine, a restaurant chain from Louisiana with branches across the Southeast including Charleston, will open in the space occupied for decades by Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern. The move will bring a new...
coyotechronicle.org
Catastrophe Struck In The Commons
This week -October 13, Axyl Carter a senior in Columbia High School started off his day like any other day. He woke up, brushed his teeth, got dressed, pretty much all of the necessities of his regular routine. When he got to school at 8:38 another classmate by the name of Ella Morgan got him a Dutch bros drink. He was so hyped to get it he took a couple of sips and was excited to begin his school day.
