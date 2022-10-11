Read full article on original website
Amazon knocks $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for Prime Early Access Sale
Despite its age, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 remains among the best Android smartwatches you can buy. With the Watch 5 lineup now out though, the Korean giant has discontinued the regular Galaxy Watch 4, keeping only the Classic variant around. And that means the smartwatch is frequently discounted as retailers try to empty their stock. Combine that with Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, and you can get the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 for just $150, a whopping $100 off its $250 MSRP.
This Prime Early Access deal brings the excellent OnePlus Nord N200 5G down to just $190
OnePlus makes a variety of fantastic budget smartphones, and the OnePlus Nord N200 is a classic example. It was already a great value at MRSP, and thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, it's an even better value at just $190. That's $50 off the original price, making it an affordable no-brainer.
The Pixel 7 can't charge your Pixel Watch — even if it looks like it can
Charging the best Android smartwatches and the best fitness trackers on the market right now is a mess. Apart from their bundled charger, there's no guarantee you will get a consistent charging experience. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series feature WPC-based wireless charging. That means you can use your Galaxy phone to charge your watch, but not most other Android phones, even if they do support reverse wireless charging through Qi. If you were hoping for the Google Pixel Watch to fare better in this department, prepare to be disappointed.
Flaunt your foldable fashion with this stylish $800 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal
In three years of their existence, Samsung's foldables have come a long way, and the best part is that they don't cost an arm and a leg anymore. Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 is already discounted by a full $200 for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, making it one of the most affordable foldables at just $800.
The 8 most common Spotify problems with simple fixes
With more than 400 million active monthly users, Spotify has a lock on streaming audio. Despite facing tough competition from YouTube Music and Apple Music, Spotify remains the favorite among users thanks to its excellent song recommendations, a vast library of music, podcasts, and audiobooks, and smooth app performance. But that doesn't mean you will never experience problems with the service.
Stadia exclusive Outcasters faces oblivion thanks to platform's impending closure
It's been two weeks since everyone learned Google will pull the plug on Stadia in early 2023, and while this news isn't surprising, seeing how poorly Google managed the service over the last three years, plenty of fallout is still expected. From the question of whether or not Google will do the right thing and update its controllers for regular bluetooth support to exclusives possibly going the way of the dodo. While we've yet to hear if every Stadia exclusive will officially find its way to new platforms, it has been confirmed by the developer Splash Damage that it has no current plans to bring Outcasters to new platforms.
Amazfit's $500 Falcon fitness watch is something to behold
Amazfit has sold wearables, smartwatches, and fitness equipment for a few years now. More recently, the company unveiled the GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches. In our review of the GTR 4, we found the watch's UI unhelpful and the companion app to be just as confounding. Hopefully, things might be different as the company's just announced a new smartwatch this week, the Falcon.
6 essential Google Pixel Watch tips and tricks to try today
Although the Google Pixel Watch is a gorgerous wearable, its Wear OS-based software isn't revolutionary. The OS has most of the same features you'll find on the best Android smartwatches. However, there are a few unique tricks to the Pixel Watch that veteran Wear OS users might not notice. Along...
YouTube introduces Twitter-style handles to help you interact with channels
YouTube does everything it can to suck you in, and keep you engaged. Not only is it intentionally easy to get started as a YouTube creator, looking up your favorites is equally simple: just hit up the search bar to find the channel. However, some folks at YouTube apparently think that simple wasn't the way to go here, and now they're complicating things up a bit. Perhaps picking up a trick or two from Twitter’s playbook, YouTube is introducing personalized, unique handles for creators.
The 6 best Google Pixel Watch features you need to try on day 1
Even though Wear OS has been around in varying forms since March 2014, there has never been a Google-made wearable using the operating system. That has now changed with the release of the highly anticipated Google Pixel Watch. The Google Pixel Watch is one of the best Android smartwatches on the market and has several compelling features for any Android user. Here are the best features to take advantage of on your new Pixel Watch.
Xiaomi to shut down its cloud photo backup service later this year
Google Photos is the best way to back up all the photos and videos you take from your Android phone. But it is not the only media backup service out there. OneDrive, Dropbox, and other cloud storage services also allow importing your photos and videos to the cloud. Many Android smartphone makers also bundle their in-house cloud storage service with their devices. Xiaomi provides 5GB of free storage space on Xiaomi Cloud for backing up contacts, messages, device settings, photos, and videos. But the Chinese company could soon end its Gallery Sync feature.
How to protect your Google Pixel smartphone from spam calls and texts
The number of spam calls and phishing attacks seems to increase yearly and shows no signs of slowing down. These can be annoying or potentially dangerous if you fall into a spammer's trap. If you own a Google Pixel smartphone, your device offers multiple options to protect against most unwanted calls and messages. Some of the best Android phones on the market lack at least one of these Pixel-exclusive features. This guide shows you how to keep those spam annoyances from disrupting your day on your Google Pixel smartphone.
Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6: Should you upgrade?
The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were finally released in October 2022 and are now available for purchase. But if you just got a Google Pixel 6 last year, one of the best smartphones you can get, you might wonder if it’s already worth the upgrade. After all, both phones look and feel pretty similar on the surface. To find out how they stack up against each other, read our deep dive into what the Pixel 7 actually brings to the table compared to its predecessor.
The 9 best Prime Early Access headphone and earbud deals to rock out with
There's no shortage of high-quality wireless headphones these days, and in fact, it can be tough to wade through all the great options that do exist. A few brands and models stand out above the rest, though, and you can find some of the most reliable and best-performing earbuds and over-ear cans at great prices right now during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will get Security & Privacy panel with their first Feature Drop
During its big October launch event, Google gave us a glimpse at an upcoming settings pane that is supposed to come to the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. This Security & Privacy section brings together all security and privacy settings you could need (as the name suggests), and it will give you proactive warnings and recommendations when your phone notices that something is potentially an issue. Google only said that it would roll out later, but in its newest blog post on security gives us a more specific answer: It will come along with the first Android 13 Feature Drop.
Google Pixel Watch review: Fashion over fitness
Wear OS has been around since 2014. In all that time, we’ve seen Android-powered wearables from Motorola, Fossil, Mobvoi, Samsung, and more — but until now, Google itself hasn’t built a single smartwatch. Now, we've been introduced to the very first Google Pixel Watch. Arriving alongside the...
New budget phone vs. old flagship: Which is best for you?
Newer technology is always exciting, but there's also that excellent flagship from the previous year that you can snag for a sweet discount. It's a classic tech conundrum: to buy a new budget phone or an old flagship. And with modern mid-rangers getting increasingly better in almost every sphere, it is quite confusing to pick between the two. However, your preferences will tell you if you're better off with a new budget phone or an old premium flagship.
The best wireless earbuds for Samsung Galaxy S21 in 2022
8.50/10 4. Nothing ear (1) The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been out for over a year, and it remains one of the most competitive smartphones, offering an excellent balance between performance, battery life, and camera features. That said, the S21 series, like other phones, benefit from connected devices, and wireless earbuds are among the best complimentary options you can pick up to elevate your smartphone experience.
You can now get the Pixel Buds A-Series in a new color
The Pixel Buds A-Series is among the best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy on the market right now. Announced in June 2021, the earbuds are now considered old in the fast-moving tech world, though they have only gotten better over time with new features. So, as a midlife refresh, Google has quietly launched the Pixel Buds A-Series in a new colorway: Charcoal. This is the same gray shade you get on the more premium Pixel Buds Pro right from day one. Since its launch, Google's budget earbuds have been available in Clearly White and Dark Olive shades.
Android Police is here to tell you the best Google Pixel phones of all time
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are finally available in stores everywhere, with all sorts of trade-in offers and cashback deals to lure in some early adopters. We've fallen in love with Google's latest hardware — both of them are some of the best Android phones you can buy today, bar none. That said, they aren't necessarily our favorite Pixel phones of all time, nor are they the ones that first stole our hearts away.
