East Lansing, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials

Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Grand Ledge school board candidate admits to 'anger issues'

A candidate for the Grand Ledge Board of Education is defending himself against allegations of domestic violence, anger control issues and abuse found in his second divorce court file. Some allegations arose against the candidate, Jason Devenbaugh, when a mailer from the political organization Michigan Deserves Better quoted his estranged...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Turning Point MSU hosts speaker Candace Owens, protestors condemn her ideologies

Turning Point USA's Live Free Tour took a stop at MSU's Broad College of Business, hosting speaker Candace Owens, a popular conservative political commentator.The crowd of students gathered at Broad were split between those who wanted to celebrate Owens' ideals and those who wanted to silence her. Several hundred people lined up for a seat at the event, some sporting anti-socialism merchandise. The auditorium reached capacity before Owens took the stage. David Afton brought his children to the event. He said he raised them to be "non-socialistic" and "pro-capitalism" in a conservative and libertarian home. Afton was eager to...
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin

Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
EAST LANSING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Fox Motors expands Jaguar Land Rover dealership

Grand Rapids-based Fox Motors is expanding its presence in eastern Michigan. Fox Motors said Thursday, Oct. 13, it relocated Jaguar Land Rover Farmington Hills to a new facility at 25245 Meadowbrook Road in Novi, rebranding it as Jaguar Land Rover Novi. The new 58,663-square-foot facility doubles the size of the...
NOVI, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

