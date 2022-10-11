Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
WILX-TV
MSU President resignation raises questions about Board of Trustees election process
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the election is just weeks away, people will be voting on four Michigan State University Board of Trustee candidates. MSU graduate and State Senate Candidate Sam Singh said some policies should be changed in the coming future. “If we’re not seeing the level of...
Michigan State University president announces resignation
Michigan State University President Dr. Samuel Stanley announced his resignation in a video message on Thursday.
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials
Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
Newcomer challenging 3 incumbents on Kentwood school board
KENTWOOD, MI – A newcomer is seeking to unseat one of three incumbent candidates who are up for reelection to the Kentwood Public Schools Board of Education in the November general election. There are three, four-year seats and one partial-term seat up for grabs on the seven-member Kentwood school...
Union fee-for-service lawsuit could test limits of Michigan’s right-to-work law
Daniel Renner decided he no longer wanted to pay dues to the Technical, Professional and Officeworkers Association of Michigan five years ago. The following year, he was reprimanded for making a false complaint against a coworker in the Saginaw County Maintenance Department and told he could only file a grievance about the reprimand through the union.
lansingcitypulse.com
Grand Ledge school board candidate admits to 'anger issues'
A candidate for the Grand Ledge Board of Education is defending himself against allegations of domestic violence, anger control issues and abuse found in his second divorce court file. Some allegations arose against the candidate, Jason Devenbaugh, when a mailer from the political organization Michigan Deserves Better quoted his estranged...
Michigan makes big push to recruit election workers
Michigan election leaders are asking voters to step up and dedicate time to work the polls on Election Day.
Turning Point MSU hosts speaker Candace Owens, protestors condemn her ideologies
Turning Point USA's Live Free Tour took a stop at MSU's Broad College of Business, hosting speaker Candace Owens, a popular conservative political commentator.The crowd of students gathered at Broad were split between those who wanted to celebrate Owens' ideals and those who wanted to silence her. Several hundred people lined up for a seat at the event, some sporting anti-socialism merchandise. The auditorium reached capacity before Owens took the stage. David Afton brought his children to the event. He said he raised them to be "non-socialistic" and "pro-capitalism" in a conservative and libertarian home. Afton was eager to...
Political sign 'turf war' amid Forest Hills School Board election
The race for local school board in Forest Hills Public Schools is more contentious than ever before, according to parents.
Carvana dealer asks court to intervene after Michigan suspends its license
DETROIT, MI -- A Detroit area Carvana dealership is asking a court to intervene after the Michigan Secretary of State suspended its license earlier this month. Carvana on Thursday, Oct. 13 filed a motion for an injunction in the state Court of Claims. In a statement, Carvana accused the state...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
Former Lansing firefighter wins case against city, will receive $1 million
A former Lansing firefighter who filed a lawsuit against the city for mistreatment has won his case in court and will receive $1 million.
saturdaytradition.com
Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin
Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
MSU Homecoming parade closes down East Lansing roads Friday
As a part of the annual MSU Homecoming parade, several roads in downtown East Lansing and north campus will be closed on Friday, Oct. 14.
Wynton Marsalis to help Michigan marching band ring in 125th Anniversary at halftime
ANN ARBOR, MI - Jazz and the University of Michigan Marching Band are around the same age. Jazz historians say that while the genre evolved over the 19th century, a commonly accepted origin was in New Orleans around 1895, according to NewOrleans.com. A year after that, Harry dePont gathered gathered...
LOOK: Michigan State features old tradition, new helmets for Homecoming uniforms vs. Wisconsin
Michigan State welcomes Wisconsin to East Lansing for Homecoming Week this Saturday, and the Spartans will be bringing the heat with their uniform threads...
Top 50 point guard Jase Richardson recaps Michigan State official visit
Jase Richardson, a top 50 point guard in the class of 2024 has completed his first official visit to Michigan State. While this is Richardson’s first official he has already taken unofficials to Washington, Cal, USC, and Arkansas so far. “The recruitment process has been going great as of...
Smiles, nods and frequent glances: Judge believes juror, defendant are flirting during Whitmer kidnapping trial
Prosecutors voiced concerns on Wednesday over a juror who is believed to be flirting with one of the three defendants on trial for their alleged involvement in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Prosecutors concerned juror may be flirting with defendant in Whitmer kidnapping trial
JACKSON, MI -- Attorneys in the trial of three Jackson County men accused of aiding a terrorist plot have raised an unusual courtroom concern -- that a juror and one of the defendants have been flirting. Near the end of proceedings Wednesday in the jury trial of Joseph Morrison, Pete...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fox Motors expands Jaguar Land Rover dealership
Grand Rapids-based Fox Motors is expanding its presence in eastern Michigan. Fox Motors said Thursday, Oct. 13, it relocated Jaguar Land Rover Farmington Hills to a new facility at 25245 Meadowbrook Road in Novi, rebranding it as Jaguar Land Rover Novi. The new 58,663-square-foot facility doubles the size of the...
