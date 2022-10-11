Read full article on original website
Related
cardinalnews.org
Draft report says gold mine in Buckingham poses ‘serious threat,’ more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Council candidate in Rocky Mount files assault charge against assistant town manager. — The Roanoke Times. Landfill lawsuit legal bills top $1.2 million. — Bristol Herald Courier. Three new I-81 projects in Southwest...
Augusta Free Press
Update: A Street road closure in Waynesboro pushed back to Oct. 24
The A Street culvert replacement in project in Waynesboro will result in a total road closure beginning on Oct. 24. The road closure is expected to run through Nov. 14. The project is located on the 1700 block of A Street. The road is open to thru traffic through Oct....
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘People are being hurt’: Residents call for change following multiple crashes at Courthouse & 288 in Chesterfield
Residents are speaking out after several crashes at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Route 288 in Chesterfield County in recent months, calling for local leaders to take action to improve traffic safety.
Police investigate five-vehicle crash on Goochland I-64 that sent one person to hospital, caused seven-mile backup
Police are continuing to investigate a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Goochland County that sent one person to the hospital on Friday.
Hanover County woman wins $279k playing Virginia Lottery online games
Martha Kroupa, from the Rockville area, said she was having trouble getting to sleep and decided to log onto the Virginia Lottery app and play the Lucky Golden Multiplier.
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
cvillecountry.com
Aguilar leaving PCOB executive director position next week
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Barely a year after joining the city, Hansel Aguilar is resigning as executive director of the Police Civilian Oversight Board effective October 21. A city release says he’s leaving to become the Director of Police Accountability in Berkeley, California. After coming to Charlottesville in September...
cvillecountry.com
UVa pediatric infectious disease specialist calls new bivalent child authorization timely
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – University of Virginia pediatric infectious disease specialist Debbie-Ann Shirley says the FDA’s lowering of ages for the new COVID vaccines comes at a good time. She says children ages 5 and up can get the Pfizer bivalent…. and Moderna ages 6-and-up. Before the new authorization, Pfizer was limited to 12-and-up, and Moderna to ages 18-and-up. Dr. Shirley says with schools back in full-swing, and mitigation measures such as social distancing and masking are far less common, vaccination is that much more important for eligible children.
timesvirginian.com
United Daughters of the Confederacy honors four local 10-year members
At the August 2022 meeting, United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) members Barbara Rumburg, Karen Sale and Stella Osborne received certificates and pins that denoted their 10 years of membership in the UDC. Member Tracy Daniel, who was not present at the meeting, joined on the record of her great-great-great-grandfather, Gideon Proffitt, Co.E, 51st Regt. Nelson County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
cvillecountry.com
Meriwether Lewis Elementary up next in Albemarle schools’ name review
IVY (WINA) – Next up on the Albemarle County Schools renaming considerations… Meriwether Lewis Elementary off Owensville Road in Ivy. The school board has chosen 12 school and community members for this Community Advisory Committee, and they’ll have their first organizational meeting Tuesday — which is not open to the public. Meriwether Lewis becomes the 8th Albemarle school to have its name reviewed.
Chesterfield students defend their walkout against Governor Youngkin’s trans policy
Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to Virginia's policy on transgender students was not on the agenda, but it dominated over an hour of public comment at a Chesterfield School Board meeting on Tuesday night.
cbs19news
Ruckersville man pleads to drug, firearm charges in federal court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has pleaded to drug and firearm charges in a case connected to a drug-overdose death. According to a release, 41-year-old Michael Watkins Hayer of Ruckersville was in federal court on Friday. He waived his right to be indicted and pleaded...
Up in smoke? Chesterfield just says no to cannabis dispensary
The county recently rejected a building permit for Green Leaf Medical’s planned dispensary at 11601 Midlothian Turnpike, which is a former T-Mobile store near Chesterfield Towne Center.
cvillecountry.com
Men’s Coat Drive for the CVBA Clothing Center
If you have a gently used men’s coat, just drop it off to the 3WV studio at 1140 Rose Hill Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22903 and we’ll deliver them to the clothing center!. Share the warmth with your neighbors in need and 92-7 C-Ville Country!
Chesterfield Police looking for scammer allegedly defrauding victims out of thousands through banking scheme
Police in Chesterfield County are still looking for a man whom they say is behind a banking scheme defrauding victims out of thousands of dollars.
cbs19news
VSP investigating fatal crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Chesterfield County on Interstate 95 northbound on Wednesday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports troopers arrived at the scene around 12:55 a.m. south of Woods Edge Road. Police state that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala...
Comments / 0