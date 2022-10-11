Read full article on original website
Some Knox County residents report water service loss
The First Utility District of Knox County said late Friday they were working to restore water service after an outage for a 'significant area' of their service area.
New Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge
TRISO-X LLC, a subsidiary of X-energy, began construction on North America's first commercial-scale advanced nuclear fuel facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. It will create more than 400 jobs and attract an investment of approximately $300 million.
Apartment fire suspected to be arson
The Knoxville Fire Department believes arson may be involved in an apartment fire in West Knoxville that lead to seven people being hospitalized.
YMCA partners with Tennova for new facility
YMCA of East Tennessee CEO Jim Dickson announced Wednesday that its Bob Temple North Side YMCA will close operations by the end of the year.
‘Dark substance,’ flies found at Gatlinburg restaurant
This week's low health inspection score was recorded in Sevier County and quite a few risk factor violations were checked off in the report.
Heritage-Sevier County resumes after power outage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A power outage in Maryville temporarily paused a football game at Heritage High School against Sevier County High School. The power went out around 8:15 p.m. and was restored a little more than an hour later, around 9:30 p.m. Homecoming festivities are underway and the game will resume around 10 p.m. […]
Meet our pet of the week, Radagast
Radegast has been at the shelter for a while. He was actually hurt when he was brought in. Young-Williams says he had been hit by a car.
Ground broken on first-of-its-kind nuclear facility in Oak Ridge
Local and state leaders came together on Thursday in Oak Ridge after TRISO-X broke ground on what will be the first commercial advanced nuclear fuel facility in North America.
Blount County deputy adopts puppy he helped rescue
A Blount County Sheriff's Office Deputy has a new K-9 friend keeping him and his family company.
Firefighters respond to house fire near Mascot
Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in East Knox County Thursday evening.
New Postmaster taking over Dandridge Post Office
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dandridge is getting a new postmaster. Jeffery “Jeff” Gambrell was chosen as Postmaster of Dandridge, TN on April 23, 2022. In this role, Gambrell will oversee the delivery and retail operations of the Dandridge Post Office. This post office serves a population of more than 16,000 people. Postal operations include a […]
Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
6 free things to do in Knoxville Oct. 14-16
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the leaves changing colors for the start of fall, there are more opportunities for people to enjoy the change in weather. In addition to the change in weather, there are also opportunities to celebrate prior to the upcoming scary holiday, Halloween. Wicked Cool Cats Scavenger Hunt Join in on the […]
Ole Smoky Distillery founder among new owners of Ober Gatlinburg
The year-round tourist attraction Ober Gatlinburg has been purchased, but shared in a release that it will remain in local hands.
1 dead, 2 others shot identified after Parkview Ave shooting
One of three people transported to a hospital after a shooting in East Knoxville Thursday has died, a police spokesperson said.
Lawsuit seeks $1.5 million after 2021 death at Claiborne County Jail
The father of a man who died at the Claiborne County Jail last year has filed a $1.5 million federal lawsuit alleging police and jail employees failed to seek proper medical care and his son died of a drug overdose unnecessarily.
Meet the next generation of medical professionals at Alcoa High School
ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Nursing Program at Alcoa High School prepares students for a career in the medical sciences. When training to become a registered nurse or pursuing any medical field, the task before you may seem like a daunting challenge. The need for medical professionals is more important now than ever before and Alcoa High School wants to make sure that their students are prepared.
KCSO cruiser crumpled in Tazewell Pike crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was left with “disabling damage” after a crash on Tazewell Pike. On Thursday around 10:30 a.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a “serious” car crash on Tazewell Pike. Rural Metro said the crash snapped a telephone pole and lines were down.
McCollough and Tillman out against Alabama, ESPN reports
ESPN reports two key Tennessee players will not be on the field against Alabama on Oct. 15
Meet the Heroes of Halftime the Alcoa High Marching Band
ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to Friday Frenzy, we focus a lot on high school athletics but the unsung heroes of halftime are the performers that make the experience one to remember. When it comes to football we often think in terms of running backs, tight ends,...
