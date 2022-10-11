ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

WATE

New Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge

TRISO-X LLC, a subsidiary of X-energy, began construction on North America’s first commercial-scale advanced nuclear fuel facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. It will create more than 400 jobs and attract an investment of approximately $300 million. New Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge. TRISO-X LLC, a subsidiary of...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Apartment fire suspected to be arson

The Knoxville Fire Department believes arson may be involved in an apartment fire in West Knoxville that lead to seven people being hospitalized. The Knoxville Fire Department believes arson may be involved in an apartment fire in West Knoxville that lead to seven people being hospitalized. Hispanic Heritage: Fulton High...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

YMCA partners with Tennova for new facility

YMCA of East Tennessee CEO Jim Dickson announced Wednesday that its Bob Temple North Side YMCA will close operations by the end of the year. YMCA of East Tennessee CEO Jim Dickson announced Wednesday that its Bob Temple North Side YMCA will close operations by the end of the year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Heritage-Sevier County resumes after power outage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A power outage in Maryville temporarily paused a football game at Heritage High School against Sevier County High School. The power went out around 8:15 p.m. and was restored a little more than an hour later, around 9:30 p.m. Homecoming festivities are underway and the game will resume around 10 p.m. […]
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Meet our pet of the week, Radagast

Radegast has been at the shelter for a while. He was actually hurt when he was brought in. Young-Williams says he had been hit by a car. Radegast has been at the shelter for a while. He was actually hurt when he was brought in. Young-Williams says he had been hit by a car.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New Postmaster taking over Dandridge Post Office

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dandridge is getting a new postmaster. Jeffery “Jeff” Gambrell was chosen as Postmaster of Dandridge, TN on April 23, 2022. In this role, Gambrell will oversee the delivery and retail operations of the Dandridge Post Office. This post office serves a population of more than 16,000 people. Postal operations include a […]
DANDRIDGE, TN
WATE

Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Knoxville Oct. 14-16

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the leaves changing colors for the start of fall, there are more opportunities for people to enjoy the change in weather. In addition to the change in weather, there are also opportunities to celebrate prior to the upcoming scary holiday, Halloween. Wicked Cool Cats Scavenger Hunt Join in on the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Meet the next generation of medical professionals at Alcoa High School

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Nursing Program at Alcoa High School prepares students for a career in the medical sciences. When training to become a registered nurse or pursuing any medical field, the task before you may seem like a daunting challenge. The need for medical professionals is more important now than ever before and Alcoa High School wants to make sure that their students are prepared.
ALCOA, TN
WATE

KCSO cruiser crumpled in Tazewell Pike crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was left with “disabling damage” after a crash on Tazewell Pike. On Thursday around 10:30 a.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a “serious” car crash on Tazewell Pike. Rural Metro said the crash snapped a telephone pole and lines were down.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Meet the Heroes of Halftime the Alcoa High Marching Band

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to Friday Frenzy, we focus a lot on high school athletics but the unsung heroes of halftime are the performers that make the experience one to remember. When it comes to football we often think in terms of running backs, tight ends,...
ALCOA, TN

