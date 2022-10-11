Read full article on original website
Hadley Hoffsmith, Keely Bowers lead Palmyra field hockey past Penn Manor, 4-2
Hadley Hoffsmith had a pair of goals Friday to lead Palmyra past Penn Manor, 4-2, in field hockey. Keely Bowers added a goal and an assist for the Cougars, and Morgan Lantz had a goal. Addie Sholly, Liv Kirkpatrick and Avery Russell each added an assist. Tristan Goff had a...
Brady Heiser accounts for 339 yards, 4 TDs to lead Gettysburg past Tavon Cooper, Greencastle-Antrim
Gettysburg knocked off Greencastle-Antrim 42-28 Friday, and although the final score might not suggest it there was a moment when things were not looking good for the Warriors.
Mechanicsburg rides Parker Sample, Jeff Lougee, defense to shutout win over Waynesboro
Parker Sample had a big game, Jeff Lougee did, too, and the defense pitched a shutout Friday for Mechanicsburg in a 28-0 win over Waynesboro.
‘It was a rollercoaster’: Lex Cyrus touchdown in OT, Javon White 2-PT conversion lift Susquehanna Twp. past Northern
HARRISBURG— Susquehanna Twp. head coach Joe Headen was feeling pretty darned good Friday night following his team’s 38-37 overtime win against Northern York. Because despite blowing a 30-20 lead— the Indians were up 10 points in the fourth quarter until Northern scored a touchdown and a field goal back-to-back with under three minutes to tie the game and send it to overtime— his boys didn’t throw in the towel.
Riley Harmon’s TD pass to Rhaigeon Parker pushes Chambersburg past CD East, 7-3
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – The Chambersburg football team’s defense needed one final stop to nail down a hard-fought defensive battle with Central Dauphin East on a fourth down and 3 from its 43 with less than 2 minutes to play. And, the Trojans got that stop when a...
Amari Kerr runs for 100 yards, 2 touchdowns to lead Shippensburg past East Pennsboro
Three different Shippensburg Greyhounds scored rushing touchdowns Friday, and Tucker Chamberlin tossed one, too, in a 35-14 win over East Pennsboro.
Scramble for supremacy takes place at boys’ soccer tournament
With a trophy symbolizing Perry County soccer supremacy riding on an outcome that remained undecided well into the second half, the question for those parked in the chilly stands at West Perry High School -— and for those engaged in the Oct. 8 fray — was how would this scrap turn out?
Gettysburg’s Jayden Johnson claims his first college opportunity
Jayden Johnson banged his shoulder up and played just six games as a junior. Well, heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. home game against Shippensburg, the 5-foot-6, 160-pound speedster is the Mid-Penn’s leading rusher with 1,006 yards and four touchdowns. And now he has his first college opportunity. Johnson...
‘We felt something different’: Jeremiah Hargrove carries Carlisle to first win over Cumberland Valley since 2004
Brett Ickes and the Carlisle football team have boatloads of respect for the Cumberland Valley football program, both on and off the field. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Ian Bates runs for 177 yards, 4 TDs to lead Line Mountain past James Buchanan, 48-8
It has been an interesting season for Line Mountain. The Eagles (4-4) started the year with three consecutive losses, but heading into Friday’s home game against James Buchanan (3-5), they were winners of two straight.
Max Schlager, Messiah Mickens shine as Trinity shuts out rival Camp Hill
CAMP HILL - Trinity’s Max Schlager rolled into Friday’s rivalry against Camp Hill as one of the Mid-Penn’s hottest players across the past month. He rolled out still riding a pretty, strong wave of momentum.
Blackhawks break Buffaloes at Homecoming, 52-14
Susquenita proved their eastern Perry County football supremacy on Oct. 7 as they rolled into Katchmer Field and spoiled the Buffaloes homecoming by a 52-14 count. The 52 points is the most the Blackhawks have ever hung on Newport in the 33 renewals of the rivalry (surpassing the previous mark set in a 47-7 triumph in 1955) and fifth highest point total generated in the history of the program.
Derek Gibney tosses 2 TDs to Drew Gibney, Mason Figard scores twice as Susquenita blanks Halifax
Derek Gibney continued his hot play Friday in leading Susquenita to a 35-0 win over Halifax. Gibney finished 15-of-27 passing for 204 yards and two touchdowns.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: The breakdown of Saturday’s Harrisburg vs. State College game
As the high school football season rolls into week 8, one Mid-Penn Conference matchup stands above the rest. With Class 6A No. 4 State College (7-0) landing at Severance Field Saturday to meet the No. 6 Harrisburg Cougars (5-1), a lot more than the inside track to a Commonwealth Division will be on the line.
West Perry volleyball sweeps Juniata for win No. 3
Despite the difficult stretch of games the West Perry volleyball team has faced through the start of the 2022 season, Brad Dittmer continues to smile. In the second year of his second stint as the head coach, Dittmer has needed to replace projected starters, twist and tweak his youthful lineup and find the positives despite a 2-8 record through 10 games.
Mid-Penn football top performers from Friday, October 14
Carlisle defeats Cumberland Valley 26-20 in high school football On Friday, the Mid-Penn saw its eighth week of football action. And it didn’t disappoint. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of...
Bennett Secrest’s big game, defense help Cedar Cliff get win over Palmyra
Bennett Secrest had a good night at quarterback, and the Cedar Cliff defense put the clamps on Palmyra Friday in a 38-6 win. Secrest finished the game 17-of-24 passing for 216 yards and two touchdowns.
Deakon Schaeffer’s big game, late TD help Mifflin County slip past Marcus Sweeney, Hershey
Deakon Schaeffer got it done when Mifflin County needed it most Friday and that helped the Huskies take down Hershey, 24-20.
West Perry football survives Big Spring’s upset bid
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard at West Perry Stadium on Oct. 8, the Mustang football team and their respective fans in the bleachers released a collective sigh of relief. After rolling through the first six weeks of the season, West Perry overcame a stern test from a...
Jaeion Perry goes for 229, 3 TDs as Steel-High downs Newport, 68-14
Jaeion Perry got it done rushing and receiving Friday, and Alex Erby was his usual stellar self, too, as Steel-High scored a 68-14 win over Newport.
