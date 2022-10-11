ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

New Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge

TRISO-X LLC, a subsidiary of X-energy, began construction on North America's first commercial-scale advanced nuclear fuel facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. It will create more than 400 jobs and attract an investment of approximately $300 million.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

YMCA partners with Tennova for new facility

YMCA of East Tennessee CEO Jim Dickson announced Wednesday that its Bob Temple North Side YMCA will close operations by the end of the year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Apartment fire suspected to be arson

The Knoxville Fire Department believes arson may be involved in an apartment fire in West Knoxville that lead to seven people being hospitalized.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Meet our pet of the week, Radagast

Radegast has been at the shelter for a while. He was actually hurt when he was brought in. Young-Williams says he had been hit by a car.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Knoxville Oct. 14-16

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the leaves changing colors for the start of fall, there are more opportunities for people to enjoy the change in weather. In addition to the change in weather, there are also opportunities to celebrate prior to the upcoming scary holiday, Halloween. Wicked Cool Cats Scavenger Hunt Join in on the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Heritage-Sevier County resumes after power outage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A power outage in Maryville temporarily paused a football game at Heritage High School against Sevier County High School. The power went out around 8:15 p.m. and was restored a little more than an hour later, around 9:30 p.m. Homecoming festivities are underway and the game will resume around 10 p.m.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Meet the Heroes of Halftime the Alcoa High Marching Band

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to Friday Frenzy, we focus a lot on high school athletics but the unsung heroes of halftime are the performers that make the experience one to remember. When it comes to football we often think in terms of running backs, tight ends...
ALCOA, TN
WATE

Hundreds of Vols fans enjoy first-ever 'Market Square Madness'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of Vol fans flocked to downtown Knoxville Thursday night to be a part of the first-ever 'Market Square Madness.' Fans were treated to everything from lights, music, pep squads, and UT basketball. "I've been coming to ball games since '92," said Dollie Merritt. Long-time and new fans hope the Vols […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Meet the next generation of medical professionals at Alcoa High School

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Nursing Program at Alcoa High School prepares students for a career in the medical sciences. When training to become a registered nurse or pursuing any medical field, the task before you may seem like a daunting challenge. The need for medical professionals is more important now than ever before and Alcoa High School wants to make sure that their students are prepared.
ALCOA, TN

