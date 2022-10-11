Read full article on original website
McCollough and Tillman out against Alabama, ESPN reports
ESPN reports two key Tennessee players will not be on the field against Alabama on Oct. 15
New Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge
TRISO-X LLC, a subsidiary of X-energy, began construction on North America’s first commercial-scale advanced nuclear fuel facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. It will create more than 400 jobs and attract an investment of approximately $300 million. New Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge. TRISO-X LLC, a subsidiary of...
YMCA partners with Tennova for new facility
YMCA of East Tennessee CEO Jim Dickson announced Wednesday that its Bob Temple North Side YMCA will close operations by the end of the year. YMCA of East Tennessee CEO Jim Dickson announced Wednesday that its Bob Temple North Side YMCA will close operations by the end of the year.
Apartment fire suspected to be arson
The Knoxville Fire Department believes arson may be involved in an apartment fire in West Knoxville that lead to seven people being hospitalized. The Knoxville Fire Department believes arson may be involved in an apartment fire in West Knoxville that lead to seven people being hospitalized. Hispanic Heritage: Fulton High...
‘Dark substance,’ flies found at Gatlinburg restaurant
This week's low health inspection score was recorded in Sevier County and quite a few risk factor violations were checked off in the report.
Meet our pet of the week, Radagast
Radegast has been at the shelter for a while. He was actually hurt when he was brought in. Young-Williams says he had been hit by a car. Radegast has been at the shelter for a while. He was actually hurt when he was brought in. Young-Williams says he had been hit by a car.
6 free things to do in Knoxville Oct. 14-16
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the leaves changing colors for the start of fall, there are more opportunities for people to enjoy the change in weather. In addition to the change in weather, there are also opportunities to celebrate prior to the upcoming scary holiday, Halloween. Wicked Cool Cats Scavenger Hunt Join in on the […]
Vols fans demand ‘Queen Dolly’ as College GameDay guest picker
University of Tennessee fans are excited to hear who the ESPN College Game Day guest picker will be for Saturday's game against the University of Alabama, and some fans have decided to root the Queen of East Tennessee.
Peyton Manning named guest picker for College GameDay before Tennessee-Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Peyton Manning will join ESPN’s College GameDay as the guest picker ahead of Saturday’s game between Tennessee and Alabama. College GameDay made the announcement Thursday night. The No. 6 Volunteers will host the No. 3 Crimson Tide with hopes of beating Alabama for the first time since 2006. Kickoff is scheduled […]
Heritage-Sevier County resumes after power outage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A power outage in Maryville temporarily paused a football game at Heritage High School against Sevier County High School. The power went out around 8:15 p.m. and was restored a little more than an hour later, around 9:30 p.m. Homecoming festivities are underway and the game will resume around 10 p.m. […]
Meet the Heroes of Halftime the Alcoa High Marching Band
ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to Friday Frenzy, we focus a lot on high school athletics but the unsung heroes of halftime are the performers that make the experience one to remember. When it comes to football we often think in terms of running backs, tight ends,...
Don’t have tickets for the Alabama game? Here’s where to watch the game
Seats to the Vols games are in high demand this year, with some tickets reselling for as much as $8,000 a piece. For those who don't have a ticket, here are some great options to watch the game with other fans.
Hundreds of Vols fans enjoy first-ever ‘Market Square Madness’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of Vol fans flocked to downtown Knoxville Thursday night to be a part of the first-ever ‘Market Square Madness.’ Fans were treated to everything from lights, music, pep squads, and UT basketball. “I’ve been coming to ball games since ’92,” said Dollie Merritt. Long-time and new fans hope the Vols […]
One Knoxville SC to make announcement on team’s future
One Knoxville Sporting Club is set to illustrate their plans for the future at an in-person event this week following a successful inaugural soccer season.
Vols fans ready for high-stakes game between UT and Alabama
Neyland Stadium and the University of Tennessee campus may be calm now, but as we get closer and closer to that big game against Alabama, the feelings of excitement are only expected to grow.
Ole Smoky Distillery founder among new owners of Ober Gatlinburg
The year-round tourist attraction Ober Gatlinburg has been purchased, but shared in a release that it will remain in local hands.
Veterans welcomed home after first HonorAir Knoxville flight dedicated to women
ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Many special memories were made Wednesday after a two-year delay as more than 130 veterans took the trip of a lifetime to our nation’s capital. HonorAir’s first flight observing female veterans is back on the ground at McGhee Tyson Airport. “It was fantastic,” Air Force veteran Deborah Sander said. When asked […]
Meet the next generation of medical professionals at Alcoa High School
ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Nursing Program at Alcoa High School prepares students for a career in the medical sciences. When training to become a registered nurse or pursuing any medical field, the task before you may seem like a daunting challenge. The need for medical professionals is more important now than ever before and Alcoa High School wants to make sure that their students are prepared.
Some Knox County residents report water service loss
The First Utility District of Knox County said late Friday they were working to restore water service after an outage for a 'significant area' of their service area.
Ground broken on first-of-its-kind nuclear facility in Oak Ridge
Local and state leaders came together on Thursday in Oak Ridge after TRISO-X broke ground on what will be the first commercial advanced nuclear fuel facility in North America.
