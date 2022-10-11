Read full article on original website
Related
Auburn vs. No. 9 Ole Miss live score updates, analysis
Welcome to Oxford, Miss., on what should be an unseasonably warm mid-October afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) is set to take on No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0) at 11 a.m., with the game airing on ESPN. Auburn is trying to bounce back from back-to-back losses in SEC play -- a blown lead against LSU at home and then a blowout loss on the road against rival Georgia -- while Ole Miss is seeking its second 7-0 start in the last 60 years.
Vanderbilt vs. Georgia by the numbers: Must be homecoming in Athens
Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2) at No. 1 Georgia (6-0, 3-0) 2:30 p.m. CDT Saturday (SEC Network) 0 Field-goal attempts have been missed by the opponents of Georgia and Vanderbilt this season. The Bulldogs’ opponents have made all 10 of their field-goal attempts, and the Commodores’ opponents have gone 8-for-8. Vanderbilt’s Joseph Bulovas has made all five of his field-goal attempts this season. Georgia’s Jack Podlesny is 12-of-14 in 2022.
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt college football 2022 live stream (10/15) How to watch online, odds, TV info, time
The Georgia Bulldogs host the Vanderbilt Commodores in SEC football 2022 action Saturday, October 15, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. The game will be live streamed via fubo TV. No. 1 Georgia is 6-0 overall, 3-0 in the SEC this season, while Vanderbilt is 3-3, 0-2. The Bulldogs won...
Bryan Harsin to speak in Mobile on Monday after late switch
Monday’s C Spire 1st & 10 Club meeting in Mobile will feature an Auburn football coach, just not the one that was originally scheduled. Head coach Bryan Harsin will speak to the club at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Moe’s Original BBQ on Springhill Ave. in downtown Mobile. Associate head coach Zac Etheridge was originally scheduled to be Monday’s speaker, before Auburn subbed Harsin in on Friday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia football: How to Watch UGA vs Vanderbilt, Radio, streaming rundown
ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face Vanderbilt on Saturday in the fourth conference game of the year. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 15. TV: SEC Network. Streaming:...
Auburn vs. Ole Miss college football 2022 live stream (10/15) How to watch online, odds, TV info, time
The Ole Miss Rebels host the Auburn Tigers in SEC football 2022 action Saturday, October 15, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. The game will be live streamed via fubo TV. No. 9 Ole Miss is 6-0 overall, 2-0 in the SEC this season, while Auburn is 3-3, 1-2. The...
Jaylen Epps, No. 4 Central-Phenix City ambush No. 1 Auburn in 38-17 win
No. 1-ranked Auburn withered under a swirl of mistakes Friday night but those only served to make it easier for a Central-Phenix City offense that didn’t need any extra help. The No. 4-ranked Red Devils took advantage of three turnovers to score three touchdowns — including defensive back Quintavious...
Todd’s Take: Breaking down the 7A clash between No. 1 Auburn, No. 4 Central-Phenix City
Jacy Todd is a retired high school football coach. Todd spent 20 years coaching high school football with stops at Daphne, Fairhope, Auburn, Northridge and Baker. He was defensive coordinator at each of his last four stops. Each week he breaks down one of the state’s biggest games. It’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia high school football star chooses Florida over Crimson Tide
MILTON, Ga. — A #Team11 star decided Thursday where he's taking his talents. Bryce Thornton, a 3-star senior defensive back at Milton High School, formally announced his commitment to the Florida Gators and head coach Billy Napier, turning down Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide. Thornton received 31 total offers...
Bryce Young ‘on a pitch count’ in Alabama practice
With kickoff in Knoxville approaching, Bryce Young injury watch continues. Nick Saban had an update earlier Wednesday during the weekly SEC teleconference before adding a little more after the afternoon practice. “Bryce continues to practice a little bit more,” Saban said. “We’ve got him on a little bit of a...
Kickers and punters are like ‘assassins’ to Nick Saban, he explains
Will Reichard is in a slump if you can call it that. Alabama’s legendary kicker has missed three of his last four attempts, though they’ve silently hooked wide left and out of mind while the Tide has handled an injured quarterback amid close victories. Nick Saban isn’t the type of head coach to check in after a batch of errors, though.
Red and Black
Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings
A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clayton News Daily
Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South
JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
flagpole.com
UGA Homecoming Parade Will Close Down Athens Streets Friday
Downtown streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday for the University of Georgia homecoming parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and College avenues near City Hall, moving west on Hancock, south on Pulaski Street, east on Clayton Street, north on Thomas Street and west on Washington Street until ending at City Hall at 7 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foodieflashpacker.com
Breakfast In Helen GA | 11 Best Breakfast Places In Hellen GA
Helen, Georgia, is a small city widely known for its natural attractions, history, and food. It is a tale of two parts: one that attracts the crowds and another that has kept the history. One of its main attractions is the Bavarian-style building architecture that has been preserved and restored....
‘Everybody’s protector:’ Girlfriend, sister of murdered football player say they want answers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers accused of murdering a high school football star in Gwinnett County are expected to arrive back in Georgia Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill...
flagpole.com
Former Superintendent Xernona Thomas Risked Her Health and Broke CCSD’s Glass Ceiling
For years, Xernona Thomas silently carried the pressures of her job in the central office of the Clarke County School District. “Dr. Thomas seemed to have a limitless capacity to work with people she may not have agreed with, and with whom she wasn’t the most popular,” says LaKeisha Gantt, president of the Clarke County Board of Education. “You would rarely see her emotions take over her leadership and work. She was never derailed and not able to do her job.”
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0