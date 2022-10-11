Welcome to Oxford, Miss., on what should be an unseasonably warm mid-October afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) is set to take on No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0) at 11 a.m., with the game airing on ESPN. Auburn is trying to bounce back from back-to-back losses in SEC play -- a blown lead against LSU at home and then a blowout loss on the road against rival Georgia -- while Ole Miss is seeking its second 7-0 start in the last 60 years.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO