ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Nobel Prize-winning professor slept in, missed important call

By Associated Press, Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CfsMB_0iV3bEgr00

ST. LOUIS – When Professor Philip H. Dybvig went to sleep Sunday night, he turned on his phone’s “Do Not Disturb” setting. When the professor woke on the morning of Oct. 10, Dybvig saw he had, in his words, “a gazillion messages” on his phone.

“Somebody had said a couple days before that this is the day (of the Nobel Prize announcements), so I’m going, ‘Did I get a Nobel Prize?'” he said. “And my initial thought was it’s more likely is that I got some prank calls.”

Dybvig, a professor of Banking and Finance at Washington University’s Olin School of Business, went online and looked up the Nobel Prize winners on the organization’s website. And that is how the 67-year-old learned he was one of three recipients of the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences .

Trending: St. Louis finishes last in ‘safest US cities’ study

Dybvig won “for research on banks and financial crises,” along with colleague Douglas Diamond and former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. In 1983, Dybvig and Diamond penned “Bank Runs, Deposit Insurance, and Liquidity,” and introduced a model of explaining instability of banks with “long-maturity assets and short-maturity liabilities.”

Over nearly four decades, the ideas in this paper have been used by regulators and cited by academics. It is the “go-to” paper to understand a financial crisis .

Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of $10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. Dybvig said he will to travel to Stockholm, Sweden, to accept the honor.

“I think the main value of the prize is in the recognition,” he said, noting that the money made from potential speaking engagements and the like would be more useful for someone younger.

As for his share of the prize money, Dybvig will likely spend the money on his family.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX2Now

Realtors apologizing for past discrimination, urging change

ST. LOUIS (AP) — When Abdul-Kaba Abdullah decided to sell his home two years ago, he listed the neatly-kept, four-bedroom house at $175,000 based on presale evaluations. But once a buyer made an offer, an appraiser valued the home at only $150,000, and the bank wouldn’t give a loan for the original asking price.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Bernanke
KMOV

Band directors, Explore St. Louis concerned about continued overgrowth and trash issues as regional band competition marches into town

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sounds of weed whackers roared along North 6th Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Contracted workers were in the middle of an emergency cleanup before thousands of band students and their families get ready to march into The Dome at America’s Center Friday and Saturday for the Bands of America Championships.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prizes#Banking And Finance#Washington University#Olin School Of Business#Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Sweden
FOX2Now

Students sending art into space through ‘Art in the Stars’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Boeing and the Space Foundation are teaming up to send student artwork into space. It will be aboard the next Boeing, CST-100 Starliner mission. Art in the Stars invites students ages three to 18 years old to submit digital, space-themed artwork. All entries must be submitted electronically through the art show case website between now to December 16th.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy