ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Leader McConnell ducks Trump attacks in favor of 'winning'

By Brady Knox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XeAqY_0iV3b34700

S enate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused to respond to insults from former President Donald Trump while remaining hopeful about Republican chances in the Georgia senate race.

He also covered his own chances of reelection in a wide-ranging interview with CNN, revealing he is confident in his chances of reelection.

“I don’t have anything to say about that,” he said when asked about Trump's comments that the Senate leader had a "death wish" and was “willing to take the country down with him.”

MCCONNELL-LINKED SUPER PAC TAKES AIM AT TRUMP-BACKED REPUBLICAN TRYING TO OUST MURKOWSKI

He also refused to say whether a comment by Trump about McConnell's Taiwanese wife was acceptable, in which he called her his “China loving wife, Coco Chow.”

“The only time I’ve responded to the president, I think, since he left office is when he gave me my favorite nickname, Old Crow, which I considered a compliment and, after all, it was Henry Clay’s favorite bourbon," he said, giving his only comment on his feud with Trump.

The Republican Senate leader revealed that he is in constant contact with embattled Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker , who is facing controversy after an alleged mother of one of his children claimed the former football star had paid her to get an abortion. Walker, who has fashioned himself as an anti-abortion candidate, denies that allegation.

“I talk to him fairly often,” McConnell said, adding that he believes Walker will emerge triumphant. “I think they’re going to hang in there and scrap to the finish."

McConnell also refused to take a definite side in the internal GOP feud between those who support Trump and those who oppose him, with the latter camp led by the likes of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

“I don’t have a litmus test,” he said when asked for his preference between the two. “I’m for people that get the Republican nomination, and for winning, because if we win, we get to decide what the agenda is and they don’t.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

McConnell is set to break the record for the longest-serving Senate party leader next Congress, a record held by Democrat Mike Mansfield, who retired in 1977.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Henry Clay
Person
Mike Mansfield
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

The former U.S. president who was more traitorous than Trump

It’s important to keep in mind that Trump is not — yet — the worst ex-president in U.S. history. Trump has made a serious effort to dishonor his post-presidency, of course. He likely has encouraged future insurrections by vowing to pardon the rioters who sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And he’s stashed boxes of top secret documents at his home at Mar-a-Lago, raising serious national security concerns.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time

Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
PROTESTS
Salon

"Trump is losing it on Truth Social": Trump has a lot to say after getting hit with Jan. 6 subpoena

Former President Donald Trump raged on Truth Social over the subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday. Trump responded to the committee's subpoena with a barrage of so-called "truths" and issued a 14-page letter laying out his criticisms of the committee, pushing repeatedly debunked lies about his 2020 election loss. The letter falsely claimed that a majority of American citizens as well as "the entire Republican party" felt that "the Election was Rigged and Stolen."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Senate#Republican Senate#Cnn#Taiwanese
TheDailyBeast

Roger Stone Melts Down as Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Unfolds

As the Jan. 6 committee showed video of Roger Stone’s closed-door deposition, Stone did what he does best: He complained. Stone took to Telegram and repeatedly responded to the Jan. 6 panel's footage.“In 2000, when the Bush v. Gore election was still in doubt James A. Baker III urged Bush to claim victory, which he did and was hailed as a genius,” the longtime Trump adviser wrote on Telegram. “When I said Trump should do the same thing (in public but to not to either Trump or anyone around him) and I am accused of criminal conduct. Total BS.”As the...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out to millions in just six days

Social Security retirement payments of up to $4,194 will be rolled out to beneficiaries in just six days. The average retiree receives $1,673 per month from Social Security, but those who refrain from retiring until age 70 could be eligible to receive the maximum benefit of $4,194. Payments are slated to be sent out on Oct. 19 for individuals with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of a given month.
BUSINESS
MSNBC

Jan. 6 hearing could open eyes about Secret Service, Team Trump

Ahead of Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing, a couple of news items suggest we could be in store for some riveting revelations. The Washington Post reported Wednesday morning that the committee is planning to reveal surveillance footage and emails obtained from the Secret Service that corroborate claims that former President Donald Trump knew his supporters were prepared to commit violence on Jan. 6.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
246K+
Followers
71K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy