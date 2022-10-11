Leader McConnell ducks Trump attacks in favor of 'winning'

S enate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused to respond to insults from former President Donald Trump while remaining hopeful about Republican chances in the Georgia senate race.

He also covered his own chances of reelection in a wide-ranging interview with CNN, revealing he is confident in his chances of reelection.

“I don’t have anything to say about that,” he said when asked about Trump's comments that the Senate leader had a "death wish" and was “willing to take the country down with him.”

MCCONNELL-LINKED SUPER PAC TAKES AIM AT TRUMP-BACKED REPUBLICAN TRYING TO OUST MURKOWSKI

He also refused to say whether a comment by Trump about McConnell's Taiwanese wife was acceptable, in which he called her his “China loving wife, Coco Chow.”

“The only time I’ve responded to the president, I think, since he left office is when he gave me my favorite nickname, Old Crow, which I considered a compliment and, after all, it was Henry Clay’s favorite bourbon," he said, giving his only comment on his feud with Trump.

The Republican Senate leader revealed that he is in constant contact with embattled Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker , who is facing controversy after an alleged mother of one of his children claimed the former football star had paid her to get an abortion. Walker, who has fashioned himself as an anti-abortion candidate, denies that allegation.

“I talk to him fairly often,” McConnell said, adding that he believes Walker will emerge triumphant. “I think they’re going to hang in there and scrap to the finish."

McConnell also refused to take a definite side in the internal GOP feud between those who support Trump and those who oppose him, with the latter camp led by the likes of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

“I don’t have a litmus test,” he said when asked for his preference between the two. “I’m for people that get the Republican nomination, and for winning, because if we win, we get to decide what the agenda is and they don’t.”

McConnell is set to break the record for the longest-serving Senate party leader next Congress, a record held by Democrat Mike Mansfield, who retired in 1977.