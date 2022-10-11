Read full article on original website
Local Living: Beer festival, bass championship, and halloween events
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival is being held on Saturday, Oct. 15. It will take place at Junction 800 from 2 pm-5 pm and tickets are $45 to $85. Organizers say there will be tastings from South Carolina craft breweries across the state.
State Fair holds sensory-friendly hours for fairgoers with special needs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The rides and attractions at the South Carolina State Fair were a little more quiet this morning. The fair had “sensory-friendly” hours from 10 a.m. to noon for children and adults with autism and other sensory processing disorders. Lights and music were off...
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
South Carolina filmmaker holds premiere for final season of 'Isolation' series filmed in Upstate
SENECA, S.C. — Just in time for spooky season — A local filmmaker is set to premiere his final season of his project "Isolation: The Series." The final nine episodes of the series were filmed in the Upstate in areas like Walhalla, Anderson and Pendleton. The story revolves...
Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
Drive Through South Carolina’s Only Haunted Car Wash
Who doesn’t love being a tiny bit scared this time of the year. Of course, I don’t get scared. I’m a radio personality and I used to be a firefighter so nothing they can throw at me can be scarier than the things I have seen. Well, except maybe this.
South Carolina Has One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes in the Country
There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. According to USA Today’s 10 Best team, readers helped to pick out the best places to go get lost in the giant corn stalks.
We tried (and ranked) 8 things at the South Carolina State Fair so you know what's good
It's that time of year, Columbia. The time of year where you can peruse the South Carolina State Fairgrounds and be bombarded with the sights, sounds and smells associated with the fair — from the screams of children on temporary fair rides to the whiffs of every kind of fried food imaginable.
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In South Carolina
There's no better way to top off a delicious meal than by ordering a sweet dessert to round out the dining experience, whether you prefer triple chocolate cakes, warm fruit-filled pies, chewy and decadent cookies or any other tasty morsel. Located in Sullivan's Island, The Obstinate Daughter serves up Southern...
South Carolina man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
Slight improvement for SC students’ ACT scores
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The SC Dept. of Education reports high school juniors in South Carolina scored slightly higher in 2021 on the annual college readiness exam. According to a department spokesperson students in SC had an average composite score of 18.5 in ’22, up from 18.3 in ’21.
Your guide to the 2022 midterm election in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midterm Election Day is almost here! Voters across the state will make decisions for many key races, including for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and even two proposed state constitutional amendment. And there are also plenty of local races for school board, county council, and local ballot referendums.
DHEC announces first flu-related death in South Carolina for 2022 season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the first flu-related death in the state for the 2022 season. State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said the person was from the Midlands and died from complications due to the flu. “While we can’t predict...
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
The Reason 30% of South Carolina Couples Stay Together
In a perfect world couples would stay togecther because they loved each other deeply. Well, the world isn’t perfect, and divorce is not cheap. There are attorney’s fees, buying replacement items for the ones you lost in the divorce, paying bills by yourself, that all add up. The financial strain of divorce is the reason […]
South Carolina Lt. Governor candidates on appealing to voters across party lines
Candidates for Lt. Governor in SC squared off on Tuesday. Here's what they said about appealing to voters across the board.
$32 million in grant money awarded to victims’ services groups
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — More than $32 million in grant money is being awarded to victims’ services groups across South Carolina. The grants are being awarded to private non-profit organizations, sheriff’s offices, police departments, solicitor’s offices, and state agencies. Attorney General Alan Wilson says the grant...
Luxurious Mountaintop Lodge is Most Expensive Home in North and South Carolina
LINVILLE RIDGE, N.C. - October 14, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) A magnificent mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge in the distinguished Linville Ridge Country Club has entered the market for $29.75 million — the highest-priced home in North and South Carolina. Located at 1907 Flattop Cliffs Drive on 5.86 acres, the unique home sits on a ridgetop at an elevation of 5,000 feet with rocky outcroppings and 340-degree views of the surrounding peaks including Grandfather Mountain in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Offered furnished, the turnkey residence includes an extensive Western art collection spanning three centuries. Marketed exclusively by Marilyn Wright of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Asheville office, the listing details can be viewed here.
Our View: Pick Cunningham to be South Carolina’s next governor
What we like about former Congressman Joe Cunningham’s race to unseat a longtime Republican incumbent is how the Charleston resident focuses on South Carolina issues, not the mess that goes on in Washington. While the incumbent fills the airwaves with garbage about Washington, it’s important to remember that South...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this month
If you've been craving a juicy, mouthwatering chicken sandwich meal with crispy waffle fries and a shake, then you may be excited to learn that a famous restaurant chain will be opening another new location in South Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.
