Premier League

The US Sun

Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape and assault

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behaviour and assault. The forward was arrested in January following allegations that emerged in images and videos posted online. He was arrested again on Saturday for allegedly breaching his bail. Prosecutors said the charges all related...
FIFA
NBC Sports

McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)

Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

AC Milan 'closely monitoring Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz'... with the Chilean international's contract at Ewood Park set to expire next summer

AC Milan are reportedly monitoring Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz, with the 23-year-old now into the final year of his contract at Ewood Park. Brereton Diaz was linked with Everton and Fulham in the summer transfer window, while LaLiga sides Villarreal and Celta Vigo both registered an interest in the striker.
SOCCER
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Late mayhem in Sheffield United draw; Burnley win

Oliver Norwood scored a 98th-minute equaliser as Sheffield United drew with Blackpool in a six-goal thriller with four red cards and a late missed penalty. The hosts had looked comfortable following goals from James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye, but Jerry Yates struck twice to make it all square at the break and Kenny Dougall made it 3-2 to Blackpool early in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Saturday's gossip: Mbappe, Costa, Guimaraes, Felix, Mudryk

Real Madrid are not yet considering another move for Paris St-Germain's 23-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe, however the Spanish giants are monitoring former midfielder Xabi Alonso's performance as Bayer Leverkusen manager with interest. (ESPN) Mbappe is considering buying himself out of his contract in January. (L'Equipe via Mail) Meanwhile, PSG...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte 'is among the favourites to become Juventus manager if Massimiliano Allegri is sacked with Mauricio Pochettino also under consideration'

Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino are reportedly amongst the favourites to become the new Juventus manager if Massimiliano Allegri is sacked. Juventus are in eighth place in Serie A and are also at risk of being knocked out of the Champions League following a concerning start to the season. As...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich are 'looking to sign Liverpool target Konrad Laimer' from RB Leipzig, as the midfielder will be out of contract next summer and is 'keen to join the German champions'

Bayern Munich are 'optimistic' they will complete the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer next summer. Laimer has been a key presence for Leipzig since joining in 2017, racking up 167 appearances. The 25-year-old was chased by Liverpool in the last transfer window, but a deal could not be...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Allegri drops a hint about his attacking selection against Torino

Max Allegri has dropped a hint that Moise Kean could be in the starting XI when Juventus faces Torino in their next game. The Bianconeri have suffered back-to-back losses to AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa which makes this game a must-win. As they prepare for the fixture, they will want...
SOCCER

