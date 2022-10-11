Read full article on original website
Inside incredible PSG squad split with just FOUR stars in Kylian Mbappe’s corner as Neymar clique dominate dressing room
KYLIAN MBAPPE has just FOUR allies left in the Paris Saint-Germain squad, according to reports. The French champions are in crisis mode after it emerged this week that Mbappe wants to LEAVE in January. Just five months after penning a £650,000-a-week contract extension, the 23-year-old has asked out as he...
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
Argentina star Lionel Messi concerned by Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala injuries ahead of World Cup
Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he was concerned by the recent injuries to his international teammates, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala, but hopes they will both recover in time for the World Cup. Messi, who has missed two games for his club Paris Saint-Germain due to a calf problem,...
Man Utd news LIVE: Paul Scholes on Europa win, Cristiano Ronaldo LATEST, United tracking Ivan Toney
MANCHESTER UNITED left it late to defeat Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League. Scott McTominay scored the only goal of the game with a injury-time strike, finally beating Omonia 'keeper Francis Uzoho. And United legend Paul Scholes has given his view of the game on punditry duty. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo...
Watch: Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano score vs Ajax amid Manchester United links
Two Manchester United targets were on the scoresheet as Napoli thrashed Ajax 4-2 in Wednesday’s Champions League clash. Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano netted a goal each to secure Napoli’s place in the knockout stage of the competition, as well as maintain a perfect record throughout the group stage.
Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape and assault
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behaviour and assault. The forward was arrested in January following allegations that emerged in images and videos posted online. He was arrested again on Saturday for allegedly breaching his bail. Prosecutors said the charges all related...
Argentina given huge injury boost ahead of the World Cup as scans reveal Angel di Maria's injury is not as bad as first feared... but the Juventus star will miss his side's final two Champions League games
Juventus star Angel di Maria is set to be fit for the World Cup after his club said he would only be out for 20 days with an injury the Argentine feared may force him to miss the tournament in Qatar. Di Maria left the pitch in tears after sustaining...
Teen keeper Tarik Karic arrives at Man Utd for trial as Erik ten Hag looks to build squad for future
BOSNIAN keeper Tarik Karic has arrived for a Manchester United trial - just a month after his 17th birthday. Home-country club Zeljeznicar "proudly" agreed to give the Under-19 international a dream opportunity to impress. Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag is keen to build up a batch of young players...
McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)
Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
Man Utd legend Paul Scholes claims Cristiano Ronaldo has his team-mates to thank for reaching 700 goals
PAUL SCHOLES claims Cristiano Ronaldo must thank his team-mates for their "sacrifices" over the years to help him reach 700 goals. Manchester United legend Scholes believes other players have given up part of their own game to cover for Ronaldo not tracking back. The ex-England midfielder admits he "never thought"...
AC Milan 'closely monitoring Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz'... with the Chilean international's contract at Ewood Park set to expire next summer
AC Milan are reportedly monitoring Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz, with the 23-year-old now into the final year of his contract at Ewood Park. Brereton Diaz was linked with Everton and Fulham in the summer transfer window, while LaLiga sides Villarreal and Celta Vigo both registered an interest in the striker.
Klopp praises ‘really special’ Guardiola but says he will not miss their rivalry
Jürgen Klopp says he will not miss his rivalry with Pep Guardiola and is looking forward to the day when they can have a drink together. The duo go head-to-head competitively for the 26th time on Sunday when Manchester City visit Anfield with Klopp again preparing to face the man he describes as “the best manager in the world”.
EFL goals and round-up: Late mayhem in Sheffield United draw; Burnley win
Oliver Norwood scored a 98th-minute equaliser as Sheffield United drew with Blackpool in a six-goal thriller with four red cards and a late missed penalty. The hosts had looked comfortable following goals from James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye, but Jerry Yates struck twice to make it all square at the break and Kenny Dougall made it 3-2 to Blackpool early in the second half.
Bayern Munich defers decision on Qatar sponsorship to 2023
Bayern Munich won't decide whether to extend its controversial sponsorship agreement with Qatar Airways until next year
Saturday's gossip: Mbappe, Costa, Guimaraes, Felix, Mudryk
Real Madrid are not yet considering another move for Paris St-Germain's 23-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe, however the Spanish giants are monitoring former midfielder Xabi Alonso's performance as Bayer Leverkusen manager with interest. (ESPN) Mbappe is considering buying himself out of his contract in January. (L'Equipe via Mail) Meanwhile, PSG...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte 'is among the favourites to become Juventus manager if Massimiliano Allegri is sacked with Mauricio Pochettino also under consideration'
Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino are reportedly amongst the favourites to become the new Juventus manager if Massimiliano Allegri is sacked. Juventus are in eighth place in Serie A and are also at risk of being knocked out of the Champions League following a concerning start to the season. As...
Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus
ROME (AP) — All but eliminated from the Champions League. Struggling with only three wins in nine Serie A matches. Beset by injuries to three star players. Not much more could go wrong for Juventus entering Saturday’s derby against Torino. The biggest problem for the record 36-time Italian...
Report: Chelsea Consider Move for AC Milan's Sandro Tonali
With Jorginho and N'Golo Kante halfway out of the door, Todd Boehly and co are already searching for the ideal replacement.
Bayern Munich are 'looking to sign Liverpool target Konrad Laimer' from RB Leipzig, as the midfielder will be out of contract next summer and is 'keen to join the German champions'
Bayern Munich are 'optimistic' they will complete the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer next summer. Laimer has been a key presence for Leipzig since joining in 2017, racking up 167 appearances. The 25-year-old was chased by Liverpool in the last transfer window, but a deal could not be...
Allegri drops a hint about his attacking selection against Torino
Max Allegri has dropped a hint that Moise Kean could be in the starting XI when Juventus faces Torino in their next game. The Bianconeri have suffered back-to-back losses to AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa which makes this game a must-win. As they prepare for the fixture, they will want...
