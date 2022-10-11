Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Charges Up For Widespread Adoption of Electric Vehicles
Electric vehicles will soon be more commonplace on the roadways. In preparation, PennDOT is making it easier for entities to apply for funding when it comes to expanding the electric vehicle network.
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT's Winter Preparations are Underway
The transition from the summer to the winter is underway in the northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). All the counties included in District 1 have started doing preventative maintenance, mounting plows on the dump trucks, prepping other equipment, and stockpiling salt, and anti-skid and other materials and the coming winter season.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Outlines Winter Preparations
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) held a media briefing to outline plans for winter services, highlight job opportunities, and discuss how the public can prepare for the season. PennDOT signage pilot project that will be used on parts of Interstates 80 and 81 this winter. The signage pilot project...
pa.gov
Wolf Administration Highlights $8.65 Million Investment in 3,105 Central PA Manufacturing Jobs at Fresh Roasted Coffee, Sivana Converting Tours in Sunbury
Sunbury, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see firsthand operations supported by Governor Tom Wolf’s investments to create good paying manufacturing jobs in the commonwealth during Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.
Bay Journal
Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces
Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
abc27.com
Electricity outages in Pa. could become more common due to severe weather
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Major weather-related power outages are becoming more common across the U.S. because of climate change, and Pennsylvania is part of that trend. A new report from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission reveals that there were a record number of “reportable power outage events” during 2021.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces 327 New Manufacturing Jobs Coming to Huntingdon County with Expansion of Cabinetworks Group
DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 10:00 AM today, 11823 Lenape Drive, Mount Union, PA 17066. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Cabinetworks Group, a national kitchen cabinet manufacturing company, will create and retain 1,694 total jobs in multiple Pennsylvania counties as part of a planned expansion at the company’s Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County.
Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges among the most deteriorated in the United States, according to a new report
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A report released Wednesday by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, found that Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges are among some of the most deteriorated in the country. The report, "Rural Connections: Examining the Safety, Connectivity, Condition and Funding Needs of America’s Rural Roads & Bridges,"...
Pennsylvania gas prices continue to rise while national average stays level
Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania gas prices continue to rise again, even as the national average has leveled out at the current time. The national average for gas, according to Triple-A, sits at $3.92. An average that hasn’t changed in the past 24 hours. Pennsylvania, however, has seen an uptick from Tuesday of 3 cents and […]
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
abc27.com
Governor Wolf welcomes home Pa. Task Force 1 from Hurricane Ian deployment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Oct. 12 Governor Wolf welcomed home members of the Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PATF-1) from their two-week deployment to help communities ravaged by Hurricane Ian. The members of PATF-1 were deployed to Florida for two weeks to help support communities that were ravaged by...
Both westbound lanes of I-78 open following multi-truck crash just west of Lehigh Valley, police say
UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 78 West in Greenwich Township, Berks County, reopened just before noon Friday after being closed since just after 7:30 a.m. due to a multi-vehicle crash in that direction near Exit 35. The right lane westbound then reopened about 40 minutes after the left, Pennsylvania State Police said. The eastbound lanes, which were initially shut, reopened earlier.
Mastriano trailing Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in polls of Pennsylvania voters ahead of the November governor’s race. The latest poll by the Trafalgar Group shows Shapiro with nearly 53% support compared to Mastriano at 43.5%. Only 2% said they were undecided and less than 2% said they’ll support a third […]
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania’s Top 10 Most Burglarized Cities
If you’re looking to buy a home or rent an apartment, perhaps crime is on your mind. So, what Pennsylvania cities are the most burglarized in the state?. The crew at GVLock.com has put together a study to determine the top 10 most burglarized cities in Pennsylvania. They have some positive things to say about Pennsylvania law enforcement. “If you feel safer as a homeowner in Pennsylvania these days, the truth is that you are,” they state. “Police and law enforcement have focused on bringing the rate of violence in the state down. In recent years, like the national trend, violent crime in Pennsylvania has dropped; this is especially true for the western part of the state.” The article adds, “Since 2017, non-violent crimes, however, seem to be on the rise in many areas. An increase in burglary, theft and property crimes in some cities has been blamed on drug problems and the opioid epidemic which is currently affecting the entire nation. Using the latest statistics, we have updated our list to show the top 10 most burglarized and crime-ridden cities in Pennsylvania in 2019.”
Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is no longer a living wage. Here’s where Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano stand on raising it
Inflation might be grabbing the major headlines, but stagnant wages are certainly deserving of attention. Once upon a time, Pennsylvania was ahead of the curve on raising the minimum wage. In 2006, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $7.15 per hour — higher than the federal minimum wage.
therecord-online.com
Statewide Bear Season About To Kick Off
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania isn’t offering a bear hunting season in 2022. As was the case last year, it’s essentially offering three. Properly licensed hunters can take black bears in multiple ways – with bows, muzzleloaders and, in cases, even rifles – in what can be considered the early bear season.
Pennsylvania introduces new Urban Search & Rescue team
PITTSBURGH — State lawmakers, city leaders, and county officials introduced a new Urban Search and Rescue team in Western Pennsylvania, a $4.6 million investment that could save a lot of lives. “We need this because time is life,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. When disaster strikes, every second...
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Oct. 12: Cases, hospitalizations up
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2022, there were 12,868 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as […]
State game lands grow by 158 acres in central Pennsylvania
State Game Lands 145 in Lancaster and Lebanon counties has grown to nearly 3,000 acres with the recent addition of 158 acres transferred to the Pennsylvania Game Commission from Natural Lands. The forested tract lies adjacent to the existing 2,816 acres already included in the game lands. It provides refuge...
paonlinecasino.com
Casino Employees’ Anti-Smoking Efforts Expand Into Pennsylvania
Casino workers are speaking up about how they feel when it comes to indoor smoking at their workplace. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), which started in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding with new chapters for Rhode Island and Pennsylvania casinos. The announcement came at the industry’s...
