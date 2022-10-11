ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennDOT's Winter Preparations are Underway

The transition from the summer to the winter is underway in the northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). All the counties included in District 1 have started doing preventative maintenance, mounting plows on the dump trucks, prepping other equipment, and stockpiling salt, and anti-skid and other materials and the coming winter season.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Outlines Winter Preparations

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) held a media briefing to outline plans for winter services, highlight job opportunities, and discuss how the public can prepare for the season. PennDOT signage pilot project that will be used on parts of Interstates 80 and 81 this winter. The signage pilot project...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wolf Administration Highlights $8.65 Million Investment in 3,105 Central PA Manufacturing Jobs at Fresh Roasted Coffee, Sivana Converting Tours in Sunbury

Sunbury, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see firsthand operations supported by Governor Tom Wolf’s investments to create good paying manufacturing jobs in the commonwealth during Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.
SUNBURY, PA
Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces

Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Governor Wolf Announces 327 New Manufacturing Jobs Coming to Huntingdon County with Expansion of Cabinetworks Group

DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 10:00 AM today, 11823 Lenape Drive, Mount Union, PA 17066. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Cabinetworks Group, a national kitchen cabinet manufacturing company, will create and retain 1,694 total jobs in multiple Pennsylvania counties as part of a planned expansion at the company’s Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges among the most deteriorated in the United States, according to a new report

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A report released Wednesday by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, found that Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges are among some of the most deteriorated in the country. The report, "Rural Connections: Examining the Safety, Connectivity, Condition and Funding Needs of America’s Rural Roads & Bridges,"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Both westbound lanes of I-78 open following multi-truck crash just west of Lehigh Valley, police say

UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 78 West in Greenwich Township, Berks County, reopened just before noon Friday after being closed since just after 7:30 a.m. due to a multi-vehicle crash in that direction near Exit 35. The right lane westbound then reopened about 40 minutes after the left, Pennsylvania State Police said. The eastbound lanes, which were initially shut, reopened earlier.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania’s Top 10 Most Burglarized Cities

If you’re looking to buy a home or rent an apartment, perhaps crime is on your mind. So, what Pennsylvania cities are the most burglarized in the state?. The crew at GVLock.com has put together a study to determine the top 10 most burglarized cities in Pennsylvania. They have some positive things to say about Pennsylvania law enforcement. “If you feel safer as a homeowner in Pennsylvania these days, the truth is that you are,” they state. “Police and law enforcement have focused on bringing the rate of violence in the state down. In recent years, like the national trend, violent crime in Pennsylvania has dropped; this is especially true for the western part of the state.” The article adds, “Since 2017, non-violent crimes, however, seem to be on the rise in many areas. An increase in burglary, theft and property crimes in some cities has been blamed on drug problems and the opioid epidemic which is currently affecting the entire nation. Using the latest statistics, we have updated our list to show the top 10 most burglarized and crime-ridden cities in Pennsylvania in 2019.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is no longer a living wage. Here’s where Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano stand on raising it

Inflation might be grabbing the major headlines, but stagnant wages are certainly deserving of attention. Once upon a time, Pennsylvania was ahead of the curve on raising the minimum wage. In 2006, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $7.15 per hour — higher than the federal minimum wage.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Statewide Bear Season About To Kick Off

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania isn’t offering a bear hunting season in 2022. As was the case last year, it’s essentially offering three. Properly licensed hunters can take black bears in multiple ways – with bows, muzzleloaders and, in cases, even rifles – in what can be considered the early bear season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania introduces new Urban Search & Rescue team

PITTSBURGH — State lawmakers, city leaders, and county officials introduced a new Urban Search and Rescue team in Western Pennsylvania, a $4.6 million investment that could save a lot of lives. “We need this because time is life,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. When disaster strikes, every second...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Casino Employees’ Anti-Smoking Efforts Expand Into Pennsylvania

Casino workers are speaking up about how they feel when it comes to indoor smoking at their workplace. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), which started in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding with new chapters for Rhode Island and Pennsylvania casinos. The announcement came at the industry’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

