Game Thread: No. 18 Syracuse 7, No. 15 NC State 0, 1st quarter
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — NC State (5-1, 1-1 ACC) continues its 2022 season on the road against Syracuse (5-0, 2-0 ACC) Saturday. The Wolfpack and Orange square off at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network. WATCH | LISTEN | STATS. Follow along with live updates and analysis by refreshing this page,...
For Jim Boeheim, it all comes down to making (and winning) the NCAA Tournament: ‘The Big Ten sucked in the tournament’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange suffered through a losing season for the first time in Jim Boeheim’s tenure last season. But it wasn’t just the Orange’s final 16-17 record that bothered the Hall of Fame coach. What Boeheim measures success on these days is how his teams perform in the NCAA tournament.
Week Seven - Duke vs North Carolina - Gameday Central
Duke will take on North Carolina on Saturday night in the Battle for the Victory Bell, looking to win the series against their most bitter rival for the first time in four years. More specific to this year, the Blue Devils will be looking for their second win in conference play to move to 2-1 and slide in to a tie with the current Coastal Division leading Tar Heels for first place.
Duke could become 'wild card' for five-star prep
Despite not yet receiving an offer from first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star junior Trentyn Flowers has repeatedly mentioned interest from the Blue Devils. But on Thursday, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound small forward, who ranks No. 22 on the 247Sports 2024 ...
North Carolina makes cut for five-star Trentyn Flowers
The UNC basketball recruit is one of the most coveted prospects in the class of 2024.
packinsider.com
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips Sticks up for NC State at ACC Tipoff
The ACC Tipoff has been going on in Charlotte the past two days, and to kick things off, Commissioner Jim Phillips spoke about a variety of topics, but on two occasions he went out of his way to go to bat for NC State. When talking about how well the...
Yardbarker
Syracuse HC Jim Boeheim blasts Big Ten hoops: 'They sucked in the tournament'
Jim Boeheim delivered some harsh criticism of the Big Ten while speaking at Syracuse’s media day on Friday. Boeheim’s Orange went 16-17 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament. That marked the third time in six seasons that Boeheim’s squad did not reach the Big Dance. Boeheim...
'They’re giving us everything they’ve got': Doeren on week of practice, Syracuse
The NC State football team will head north this Saturday, as the Wolfpack is set to faceoff with undefeated Syracuse Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Pack is coming off a nice win over Florida State, and NC State will look to carry that momentum into the meeting with the Orange. While his status remains up in the air, there’s a good chance NC State will be playing without quarterback Devin Leary, who suffered a shoulder injury against FSU.
CBS Sports
Watch Duke vs. North Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Duke Blue Devils have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Carolina Tar Heels and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 10 of 2018. Duke and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Recruiting: Can the Heels seal the deal and land 2023 four-star Zayden High?
In case any of you are out of the loop when it comes to the recruitment of 2023 four-star power forward Zayden High, let me get you up to speed: High made his way to Chapel Hill for his official visit during Hurricane Ian, and from the sounds of it his trip went really well. He spoke very highly of his visit itself, and it helps a lot that he would get a good amount of playing time right away with Pete Nance graduating after this season. All and all, you couldn’t hope for a more successful official visit.
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse basketball begins season 13th in ACC Power Rankings
With the college basketball season is less than a month away, here are our Preseason ACC Power Rankings. Returning off a trip to the NCAA finals, UNC has arguably the best backcourt in the nation with Caleb Love, RJ Davis, and incoming freshman Seth Trimble. The embarrassment of riches does not end there, as Armando Bacot is also back and looking for a potential ACC Player of the Year award. This team is deep, and the four-point loss in the finals could motivate this team all season.
Where to Watch: SU vs. NC State
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a top-20 matchup in the Dome Saturday. The 18th-ranked Syracuse Orange is taking on the 15th-ranked NC State Wolfpack. The Orange is looking to remain undefeated on the season. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome. If you don’t have a ticket to the game, […]
Australian Forward Sophie Burrows Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse women's basketball has been successful recruiting Australian prospects in the past, and has dipped into the land down under once again for a talented recruit. Class of 2023 forward Sophie Burrows has committed to the Orange, a source confirmed to All Syracuse. Burrows is a 6-1 ...
Syracuse football vs. NC State tickets: Cheapest seats for Saturday’s ACC showdown at the Dome
Syracuse football plays its biggest game of the season so far against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, October 15 (10/15/2022), and ticket sales are soaring for the big game. No. 18 Syracuse is off to a 5-0 start, and 2-0 in the ACC....
247Sports
Syracuse basketball: Jim Boeheim, Jesse Edwards and Joseph Girard speak on new Orange team
Syracuse basketball and head coach Jim Boeheim look to improve on a 2021-22 season in which they finished under .500 at 16-17. That task gets even harder when you take into account the loss of their leading two scorers in Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider as well as the fourth-leading scorer in Jimmy Boeheim. Guard Joseph Girard and center Jesse Edwards will be called upon to pick up the slack in both production and leadership in 2022-23.
WKTV
Former SU basketball player gives back to the community
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Former Syracuse Orange basketball player, Eric Devendorf is giving back to the community once again this 2022 Thanksgiving. Eric’s charity “ED23Hoops” has partnered with Empire Orange Publishing and The Hart and Tay Train Foundation for his 5th annual, Turkey Drive, helping the local Syracuse community. Each year almost 300 families benefit from his event.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Former Solvay coach returns, but on Bishop Ludden sideline
Bishop Ludden assistant football coach Dan Salisbury brings nearly four decades of coaching to the gridiron, and the Gaelic Knights are reaping the benefits of that under first-year head coach Jim Ryan. “When you bring around 36 years of experience, from any coach, if you’re not willing to learn from...
Judge candidate, who deputies say overdosed on fentanyl, breaks silence (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 14)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 41. A cloudy, cool weekend. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: While they usually work together with their clients on what they want, this year’s Parade of Homes at the Old Town Estates development in Onondaga gave Harrington Homes a chance to flex its creative muscles. Michael Pettinato, Harrington’s vice president and the president of the Home Builders and Remodelers of Central York, says the company’s entry for the event, “The Lillian,” named after his daughter, finds a happy medium between “majestic and homey.” Take a closer look. (Dennis Nett photo)
Back to the Future. CNY is poised to return to a familiar role as a hub of leading-edge American manufacturing
It has been nearly two weeks since the wave of shock and elation swept over Central New York in the wake of Micron Technology’s staggering and historic announcement. Spurred in large party by the federal CHIPS and Science act, the Idaho based technology company is set to make a transformational investment of a reported $100 billion in the region over the next 20-plus years, centered around the construction of a new Megafab facility in Clay, which, when completed, will be the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States.
The vision: Micron housing boom would spread far beyond Clay, including lots of urban apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Central New York home building industry has steadily withered. Thirty years ago, builders in the Syracuse metro region constructed four times as many houses and apartments each year as they do today. But a dramatic reversal is coming. Soon local home builders will be called...
247Sports
