Charlotte, NC

247Sports

Brian's Breakdown: How does NC State replace Dereon Seabron?

When Kevin Keatts arrived in Raleigh, he brought with him an offense that centers itself around pick-and-roll action: space the floor and work to bend the defense with efficient screen-dive decision-making. It’s a straightforward design: three or four shooters, at least one ball handler and one screener who dives to the rim. With that 4-around-1 approach, NC State has become one of the signature high-volume pick-and-roll offenses in the country.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Dontrez Styles

Pat Sullivan, Scott Cherry, Melvin Scott. What do those Tar Heels have in common? All unsung players and all minimal contributors during the season who all came up big in the NCAA Tournament for North Carolina en route to a National Championship. In 2021-22, forward Dontrez Styles nearly joined that list. His clutch three to open overtime vs. Bayor in the second round helped UNC advance and avoid an all-time collapse.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC Official Visit Preview: James Brown

A noticeable recruiting trend in Hubert Davis’ first 18 months as UNC’s head coach is competition. More often than not, Davis identifies two-to-three targets at a given position, offers them both scholarships, then starts the clock. In the 2024 class at lead guard both Elliot Cadeau and Boogie...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Charlotte, NC
College Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Raleigh, NC
Basketball
Raleigh, NC
College Basketball
State
Maryland State
City
Raleigh, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
247Sports

NC State OC Tim Beck on Syracuse: 'They're a fast and quick team'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- After Devin Leary's departure on Saturday, the Wolfpack was able to squeak out with a win behind the legs of Jack Chambers, Jordan Houston and Christopher Dunn -- along with a second-half shutout for the defense. But Tim Beck could be tasked with a much tougher assignment this week, especially with it looking more likely that Leary will be out and Chambers will be under center.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Matt Rhule's potential fits are Auburn, Texas A&M, Louisville if coach returns to college football: analysts

The Carolina Panthers firing Matt Rhule this week means one of college football's most successful coaches is back on the market, which leads most to believe the former Temple and Baylor coach could have his pick of various Power Five jobs this coaching cycle. Nebraska, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and Wisconsin are already open, but 247Sports national recruiting analysts Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins believe not-yet-open Auburn, Louisville and Texas A&M would be more attractive, higher-profile choices for Rhule if those programs make a move.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Person
Wes Moore
247Sports

ESPN's FPI predicts the Duke-UNC game

Duke rocketed out to a 4-1 start to Mike Elko's first season, but came back to earth a bit after losing 23-20 to Georgia Tech in overtime this past weekend. The banged up Blue Devils were dealing with numerous injuries going in to the game, and lost a regular rotation offensive lineman in Maurice McIntyre and leading wide receiver Jalon Calhoun during the loss.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Inside the Forest: Bye Week Temperature Check

Self-Scouting is important, so I decided to bring on Tony Siracusa who covers Wake Forest for Last Word on Sports to get his view on what he's seen from Wake, what needs to improve, and also why Dave Doeren hates him?. You can subscribe to Inside The Forest on Apple...
WAKE FOREST, NC
#Indiana University#Nc State#Acc Tipoff
Queen City News

Charlotte man wins $200K on 2nd chance scratch-off drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man won big on a second chance scratch-off drawing, the North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday. Charlotte resident Herbert Rivenbark bought a ‘Multiply the Cash’ scratch-off ticket and won on a second chance, where players can scan tickets into accounts for an automatic chance to win in the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
charlottemagazine.com

On The Line: Jasmine Macon of Beyond Amazing Donuts (B.A.D.)

Where does your love of food come from? I think from always being hungry (laughs). My mom and grandma cooked a lot, but out of all my siblings, I was the one who snacked the most. So they said I needed to learn to cook for myself because their shifts were over, and they weren’t going to cook anything else.
THOMASVILLE, NC
247Sports

247Sports

