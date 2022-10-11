RALEIGH, N.C. -- After Devin Leary's departure on Saturday, the Wolfpack was able to squeak out with a win behind the legs of Jack Chambers, Jordan Houston and Christopher Dunn -- along with a second-half shutout for the defense. But Tim Beck could be tasked with a much tougher assignment this week, especially with it looking more likely that Leary will be out and Chambers will be under center.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO