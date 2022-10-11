Read full article on original website
Brian's Breakdown: How does NC State replace Dereon Seabron?
When Kevin Keatts arrived in Raleigh, he brought with him an offense that centers itself around pick-and-roll action: space the floor and work to bend the defense with efficient screen-dive decision-making. It’s a straightforward design: three or four shooters, at least one ball handler and one screener who dives to the rim. With that 4-around-1 approach, NC State has become one of the signature high-volume pick-and-roll offenses in the country.
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Dontrez Styles
Pat Sullivan, Scott Cherry, Melvin Scott. What do those Tar Heels have in common? All unsung players and all minimal contributors during the season who all came up big in the NCAA Tournament for North Carolina en route to a National Championship. In 2021-22, forward Dontrez Styles nearly joined that list. His clutch three to open overtime vs. Bayor in the second round helped UNC advance and avoid an all-time collapse.
Pregame Podcast: James Finneral of CuseNation talks NC State vs. Syracuse
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State vs. Syracuse are set to match up on Saturday in the first ranked matchup ever played between the two teams. James Finneral of CuseNation joins Cory Smith to breakdown the No. 18 Orange on the latest edition of the Pregame Podcast. Finneral discusses the growth...
UNC Official Visit Preview: James Brown
A noticeable recruiting trend in Hubert Davis’ first 18 months as UNC’s head coach is competition. More often than not, Davis identifies two-to-three targets at a given position, offers them both scholarships, then starts the clock. In the 2024 class at lead guard both Elliot Cadeau and Boogie...
NC State OC Tim Beck on Syracuse: 'They’re a fast and quick team'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After Devin Leary's departure on Saturday, the Wolfpack was able to squeak out with a win behind the legs of Jack Chambers, Jordan Houston and Christopher Dunn -- along with a second-half shutout for the defense. But Tim Beck could be tasked with a much tougher assignment this week, especially with it looking more likely that Leary will be out and Chambers will be under center.
UNC presumed favorite for Zayden High
The UNC basketball target recently completed an official visit to North Carolina at the end of September.
Matt Rhule's potential fits are Auburn, Texas A&M, Louisville if coach returns to college football: analysts
The Carolina Panthers firing Matt Rhule this week means one of college football's most successful coaches is back on the market, which leads most to believe the former Temple and Baylor coach could have his pick of various Power Five jobs this coaching cycle. Nebraska, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and Wisconsin are already open, but 247Sports national recruiting analysts Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins believe not-yet-open Auburn, Louisville and Texas A&M would be more attractive, higher-profile choices for Rhule if those programs make a move.
‘A great human being:’ West Charlotte High gym renamed for graduate, longtime coach Charles A. McCullough Sr.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is keeping the legacy of a longtime coach and mentor alive in the very school he attended. During Wednesday’s board of education meeting, the board unanimously voted to rename the West Charlotte High School gymnasium to the Charles A. McCullough, Sr. Athletic Center.
YouTube Gold: The N.C. A&T Aggies' Blue and Gold Marching Machine at the 1998 Aggie-Eagle Classic
The North Carolina A&T Aggies Blue and Gold Marching Machine has been an intricate part of the Aggie football atmosphere for decades. We came across this YouTube video showing how things were just a few decades ago - that don't seem all that far away. The year was 1998 and...
ESPN's FPI predicts the Duke-UNC game
Duke rocketed out to a 4-1 start to Mike Elko's first season, but came back to earth a bit after losing 23-20 to Georgia Tech in overtime this past weekend. The banged up Blue Devils were dealing with numerous injuries going in to the game, and lost a regular rotation offensive lineman in Maurice McIntyre and leading wide receiver Jalon Calhoun during the loss.
NC A&T student designs sneakers for Nike honoring HBCUs
A Charlotte native is a part of a campaign with Nike that highlights HBCUs like North Carolina A&T.
Inside the Forest: Bye Week Temperature Check
Self-Scouting is important, so I decided to bring on Tony Siracusa who covers Wake Forest for Last Word on Sports to get his view on what he's seen from Wake, what needs to improve, and also why Dave Doeren hates him?. You can subscribe to Inside The Forest on Apple...
Charlotte man wins $200K on 2nd chance scratch-off drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man won big on a second chance scratch-off drawing, the North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday. Charlotte resident Herbert Rivenbark bought a ‘Multiply the Cash’ scratch-off ticket and won on a second chance, where players can scan tickets into accounts for an automatic chance to win in the […]
North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
4 NC cities, including Charlotte, named among best places to drive in the US
CHARLOTTE — It may or may not be hard to believe, but multiple cities in North Carolina have been named the best places to drive in the United States. According to a new report this week from WalletHub, three NC cities were ranked in the top five places to drive based on driver behaviors and local infrastructure.
Charlotte Man Wins 150,000 And Gets to Do What He’s Been Dreaming Of
67-year-old Thomas Pharr of Charlotte says he has wanted to fix up his house for a long time and now that dream can finally come true. Sometimes when you put your thoughts and wishes out there, they find their way to you and that is exactly what happened with Thomas and his wife.
North Carolina car restorer chosen for national TV appearance
Street Scenes Automotive in west Charlotte has roots tracing back to 2004.
This Is North Carolina's Most Notorious Serial Killer
Insider compiled a list of the most infamous serial killer in each state.
On The Line: Jasmine Macon of Beyond Amazing Donuts (B.A.D.)
Where does your love of food come from? I think from always being hungry (laughs). My mom and grandma cooked a lot, but out of all my siblings, I was the one who snacked the most. So they said I needed to learn to cook for myself because their shifts were over, and they weren’t going to cook anything else.
An iconic Durham restaurant will reopen. Meet the new owner.
One of Durham’s historic restaurants will return next year with the city’s top chef in charge.
