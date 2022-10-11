Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Says These 14 Stocks Are ‘About to Pop'
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. Markets have declined considerably this year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation, the Fed's rate hikes and recession worries. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that...
Social Security Payments Will Increase by 8.7% Next Year
Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
Biden's National Security Plan Identifies Russia as Imminent Danger, China as Long-Term Threat
President Joe Biden released his National Security Strategy, a required document for each new administration. The United States will "effectively compete" with China, wrote Biden, "while constraining a dangerous Russia." Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has "profoundly diminished Russia's status vis-a-vis China and other Asian powers such as...
Fed Officials Expect Higher Rates to Stay in Place, Meeting Minutes Show
Federal Reserve officials have been surprised at the pace of inflation and indicated at their last meeting that they expect higher interest rates to remain in place until prices come down, according to minutes released Wednesday from the central bank's September meeting. In discussions leading up to a 0.75 percentage...
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘endemic corruption and poor logistics’ harming Russian military, says UK
UK Ministry of Defence says situation so bad reservists are having to buy their own body armour
The Yen May Be Weak, But Japan's Tourism Isn't Expected to Get a ‘Bona Fide' Rebound Without Chinese Visitors
The Japanese yen's slump against the U.S. dollar has sparked some worry in Japan, but that could encourage more travelers to visit the country again, according to analysts — though they say a significant rebound in the tourism sector won't happen without the return of Chinese tourists. After more...
Why the Oil Trade May Have More Juice Despite a Losing Week
Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
Jim Cramer Recaps 4 Major Banks' Earnings Reports
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts on the major banks that reported earnings this week. "If the whole market hadn't already roared yesterday, I think we could've had a nice rally in response to these numbers," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts...
Regulators should finally require some transparency of large private firms
Though far-reaching, the bill would simply correct some of the deregulatory excesses of the past decade
Social Security Record 8.7% Cost-Of-Living Adjustment for 2023 Could Pressure the Program's Funds, Some Experts Say
Social Security beneficiaries are poised to see bigger checks with an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment in 2023. But it remains to be seen how that will affect the program's long-term funding projections, experts say. Social Security's average retiree benefit will go up by $146 per month in 2023, thanks to a...
