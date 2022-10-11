ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Outlander' Season 7 Casts New Jenny and Buck — and Benedict Arnold

By Wilson Chapman
 3 days ago
Some new and old faces are heading to Scotland. Five new cast members have joined the upcoming “ Outlander ” Season 7, along with six prior cast members rejoining the popular Starz series.

The newly announced cast members include Rod Hallett, who will play real-life American soldier and notorious traitor Benedict Arnold . Other new cast members include Gloria Obianyo as free Black Colonial America woman Mercy Woodcock, and Chris Fulton as 20th century man Rob Cameron.

Two new actors will portray two characters already seen in the series: Kristin Atherton, 36, will play Jenny Murray , a character previously played by Laura Donnelly, who is 40; Diarmaid Murtagh, also 40, will take over the role of Buck MacKenzie, the son of Graham McTavish ’s Dougal MacKenzie . McTavish actually played Buck in a previous season.

McTavish, 61, will return for Season 7 as Dougal, the uncle of main character Jamie (Sam Heughan). Other returning cast members include Nell Hudson as Jamie’s ex-wife Laoghaire Fraser, Steven Cree as Jamie’s brother-in-law Ian Murray, Andrew Whipp as Jamie’s father Brian, Layle Burns as Jamie’s stepdaughter, and Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan, a time traveler from the 1960s. How some of the cast members — some of whom have died in the show — will reappear is unclear at the moment, but the time-hopping series has many methods to bring them back.

“One of the many joys of our epic story is the element of time travel which allows us to revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places, and we’re thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces for season seven,” showrunner Matthew B. Roberts said in a statement. “In addition to our returning cast, we’re also excited to welcome several new actors to the ‘Outlander’ family and cannot wait to introduce them to fans in our extended season.”

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s nine-book series, “Outlander” follows Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), a nurse living in 1945 who is transported back in time to the 18th century, where she falls in love with Highland warrior Jaime Fraser (Heughan). The show follows Claire and Jamie’s relationship as they navigate the real life Jacobite rising and other historical events of the time period. And then there’s the time travel. Season 7 will consist of 16 episodes, and cover the events of Gabaldon’s seventh book in the “Outlander” series, “An Echo in the Bone.”

Moore executive produces “Outlander” with Balfe, Heughan, Matthew B. Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg. Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company produce the series in association with Sony Pictures Television.

IndieWire

