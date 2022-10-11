ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens man indicted for fatal stabbing during dispute outside Queens bar

By Curtis Brodner
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Queens grand jury indicted a 46-year-old man on murder charges for fatally stabbing a 55-year-old man during a dispute across from a Queens bar, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday.

Prosecutors accused Olmedo Osorio of killing Freddy Jiminez at a bus stop near the intersection of 69th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Maspeth on Sept. 19 around 2:40 a.m.

“The defendant viciously took the life of another man over little more than a heated exchange of words on the street,” said Katz. “We will not tolerate violence infiltrating our daily interactions and destroying of our sense of public safety in Queens county.”

The grand jury indicted him for murder, evidence tampering and weapon possession.

If convicted, he faces 25-years-to-life in prison.

His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 30.

Crime & Safety
Caught On Video: Suspect drags 66-year-old, steals $17,000

NEW YORK - The NYPD released video showing a 66-year-old man being dragged during a violent robbery in Queens. Police said the man was walking down 71st Street in Middle Village on Thursday when he was attacked from behind and pushed to the ground. The suspect punched and kicked the man before stealing a bag containing $17,000 in cash. The suspect then got into a maroon Ford Fusion driven by a second suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
Queens mother calls for justice in teen daughter’s death

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens mother is trying to navigate the justice system after the shooting death of her 17-year-old daughter Shantasia O’Brian. The teen’s mother, Karen O’Brian, has been going to family court where a 15-year-old is facing charges in the case. “Where is the justice for Shani?” O’Brian said. Shantasia was home […]
