Queens man indicted for fatal stabbing during dispute outside Queens bar

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Queens grand jury indicted a 46-year-old man on murder charges for fatally stabbing a 55-year-old man during a dispute across from a Queens bar, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday.

Prosecutors accused Olmedo Osorio of killing Freddy Jiminez at a bus stop near the intersection of 69th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Maspeth on Sept. 19 around 2:40 a.m.

“The defendant viciously took the life of another man over little more than a heated exchange of words on the street,” said Katz. “We will not tolerate violence infiltrating our daily interactions and destroying of our sense of public safety in Queens county.”

The grand jury indicted him for murder, evidence tampering and weapon possession.

If convicted, he faces 25-years-to-life in prison.

His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 30.