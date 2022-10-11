Read full article on original website
fox29.com
New effort to improve relations with communities of color and police in Bucks County underway
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new effort is underway in Bucks County to improve relations, and open dialogue, between police and residents, especially with people of color. "The film draws a sharp point on this issue. There is a fractured relationship between police departments in the United States and the African American community," Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney said.
fox29.com
'Patients come first': Temple University Hospital nurses hold rally in advance of possible strike
CENTER CITY - Nurses from Temple University Hospital have authorized a strike and they held a rally Friday afternoon outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, with the Magnet Conference happening inside, which celebrates nursing excellence. "Safe staffing is our number one priority," Janet Eaton said. Eaton has 40 years of nursing...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Families of 11 people killed in 1985 MOVE bombing never considered their deaths accidental; now Pa. officially agrees with them
PHILADELPHIA — After nearly four decades, Philadelphia has acknowledged that it was no accident when six adults and five children died in the MOVE bombing. The Medical Examiner’s Office classified as “accidental” the deaths resulting from the city’s 1985 bombing of a West Philadelphia neighborhood where MOVE, a Black liberation group, had squared off with police repeatedly.
fox29.com
At least one person hit by train on Ben Franklin Bridge, officials confirm
PHILADELPHIA - A massive police scene developed on the Ben Franklin Bridge after a train accident Friday night. The Delaware River Port Authority confirms that at least one person was struck by a train on the bridge around 9:30 p.m. SkyFOX was live over the scene as emergency crews lined...
Two Montgomery County Watering Holes Recognized as the Oldest Bars/Taverns in the U.S.
Some Montgomery County eating-drinking establishments go back more than 250 years.Image via iStock. Montgomery County is home to two of the oldest bars in the nation still operating. Erin Elizabeth covered the distinction in her historic ranking for Restaurant Clicks.
fox29.com
Coatesville Area High School forced to cancel classes after multiple threats made, officials say
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials with Coatesville Area School District announced the school has received numerous threats within the last week. According to authorities, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, as well as Caln Township police officers are actively investigating at least four different threats to the school. On October...
WBTV
Former Chester County supervisor pleads guilty to drug charges
A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
rew-online.com
CBRE Arranges $7.4 Million Sale of Veterinary Practice in Norristown, PA
CBRE announced today the $7.4 million sale of a 25,150 sq. ft. veterinary practice located at 2626 Van Buren Avenue in Norristown, Pennsylvania. The CBRE Net Lease Team comprised of Michael Shover, Matthew Gorman, Thomas Finnegan, and Rob Thompson represented the seller, LMP Van Buren LLC, a local fund who bought the property in 2019, while also procuring the buyer, CVVF Norristown-Met LLC, who is based in Nashville, TN and has a fund dedicated to buying veterinary practices.
fox29.com
Wawa closing 2 Center City stores due to 'safety and security challenges'
Wawa announced it will close two Center City locations due to "continued safety and security challenges and business factors." This comes amid a rash of crimes at Wawa across the city, including a recent robbery where an employee was pepper sprayed at store in University City.
Latino voters across Pa. are ignored until right before an election. How are Philly-area agencies filling the gap?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Lea esta historia en español aquí. This time last year, Berks County was dealing with the fallout of election misinformation. Officials sent out instructions for voting via mail ballot to some 17,000 households that falsely advertised the date of the election as Nov. 18, two weeks after votes should’ve been cast and tabulated.
fox29.com
Police: Juvenile caught with loaded gun at high school football game in Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As school safety takes center stages across the Delaware Valley, police say a male juvenile brought a loaded firearm to a football game for a Pennsylvania high school. Police spotted the reported runaway juvenile at the Bethlehem Area School District Stadium around 8:20 p.m. for a Friday...
fox29.com
Man killed after he was struck by vehicle in Fox Chase, officials say
FOX CHASE - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal accident in which a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. Officials say the accident happened Friday night, just before 8 p.m., on the 7900 block of Verree Road, in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood. Police were called to the location after...
phlcouncil.com
CITY COUNCIL ANNOUNCES CITYWIDE ALLEY TREE REMOVAL PROGRAM FUNDED BY THE NEIGHBORHOOD PRESERVATION INITIATIVE
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia City Councilmembers and city officials today announced additional neighborhood investments funded through the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative (NPI), the $400M citywide program announced by Council in 2020. Utilizing a portion of the $26.6M of NPI funding earmarked for neighborhood infrastructure, the city has begun to work with...
Brawl after school ends with teen stabbed in face, Upper Darby police say
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Upper Darby Police Department said a fight after school Wednesday ended with a kid being stabbed in the face. It happened in the Bond Shopping Center parking lot near State Road and Landsdowne Avenue.The victim is stable. He was rushed to a local hospital.The Upper Darby School District said the victim is a student at Upper Darby High School.The fight started near a McDonald's in front of a SEPTA stop, which parents say is a hangout for students before and after school. Police said a fight broke out around 3:30 p.m. among a large group...
Towamencin Dog Owner Found Guilty of Neglect: Report
A 62-year-old Montgomery County man was fined $100 for leaving his dog in an unattended car over the summer, North Penn Now reports. Police in Upper Gwynedd were called to a shopping center on Valley Forge Road on Aug. 4 after passersby noticed a dog in an unattended car. According to the report, the windows were only cracked and the air conditioning was not running.
Wawa employees pepper sprayed by group of people while working at store in University City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down a group of people who pepper sprayed Wawa employees on the job at the convenience store in University City. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.An ambulance and University of Pennsylvania police responded to the Wawa at 36th and Chestnut Streets. Police couldn't provide many details, including what led up to two employees getting pepper sprayed.These kinds of crimes are becoming more common.Less than three weeks ago, about a 100 juveniles were caught on camera vandalizing and stealing from a Wawa in the Mayfair neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia.The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.The Philadelphia Business Journal reported that a day after the Wawa was ransacked, City Councilman Mike Driscoll met with Wawa executives and a senior representative told him the company was considering excluding Philadelphia from its expansion plans because of concerns about crime.
WFMZ-TV Online
Jury finds man guilty in deadly Pottstown shooting
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man accused in a deadly shooting in Pottstown has been found guilty. Samir Bentley was convicted Wednesday of second-degree murder, and was sentenced to life in prison, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Ahmed Mohammed pleaded guilty last week to third-degree murder in the...
fox29.com
Man stabbed at Bertucci's restaurant in Delaware County, suspect in custody, police say
DELAWARE COUNY - Police are on the scene of a stabbing incident at a popular Italian-American restaurant chain in Delaware County. A man was reportedly stabbed at the Bertucci's on West Lancaster Avenue in Radnor Township Tuesday morning. He was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is not...
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle County Police officer injured in Bear-area crash
A New Castle County Police officer was hospitalized in a crash near Bear Tuesday afternoon. Police said an unidentified trooper was travelling north along Salem Church Road north of Route 40 at about 5 p.m. on October 11, 2022, when a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old woman crossed the center line and hit the marked police vehicle.
phillyvoice.com
Ex-Philly treasurer pleads guilty to faking marriage to obtain citizenship and failing to file taxes
Former Philadelphia Treasurer Christian Dunbar pleaded guilty to a scheme to obtain citizenship by submitting false statements and documents, as well as failing to file his federal income tax returns, U.S. prosecutors said Thursday. Dunbar, 42, was appointed city treasurer in July 2019. He managed the city's debt obligations and...
