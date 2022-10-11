Read full article on original website
Watch: Alligator dragged from ocean in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An alligator was spotted in Delray Beach. On Oct. 12 Florida Fish and Wildlife received calls about a nuisance alligator on the beach. An FWC contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to remove the animal. Michael DeFlorio from Boynton Beach captured video of the...
Fort Pierce sees high demand for utility assistance program
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — Fort Pierce residents are struggling to pay bills after a utility assistance program offered by the City of Fort Pierce closed for the second time within minutes of opening. Fort Pierce Resident Tamara Jean came into Incubate Neighborhood Center Thursday looking for help with...
FEMA teams in Okeechobee County to assess damage from Hurricane Ian
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL — There's good news for Okeechobee County residents with Hurricane Ian damage. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistant (DSA) teams have made their way to the community to help in the cleanup process. The FEMA teams are going door-to-door across Okeechobee County to offer individual assistance to residents...
Residential fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire of a duplex on 560 NW 46TH Avenue. A passerby reported smoke coming from the eaves of the house. The fire began in the garage and spread to the second...
Snowbirds arriving, and experts urge everyone to get COVID booster
West Palm Beach, FL/CBS12 News — Snowbirds are starting to arrive in our area here in south Florida meaning more part-time residents from the northeast. Health experts say this adds to the importance of getting the COVID-19 booster. The White House this week is urging people to get the...
Natural gas leak has a lane of Dixie Highway closed in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Workers are trying to cap a natural gas leak in West Palm Beach, and it's affecting traffic in the area. The West Palm Beach Fire Department responded to the scene on S. Dixie Highway near Belvedere Road on Wednesday afternoon. Police report one...
Weak front brings a slow drying trend
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Partly cloudy and warm again overnight, along with some scattered showers. Lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies Friday with a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: NW-NE 5-10 mph. Our weekend is...
Palm Beach County bus drivers the highest paid in Florida, board approves salary increase
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Bus drivers in Palm Beach County are now the highest paid drivers in the state of Florida, according to the district. The school board approved a salary increase for starting bus drivers from $17.33 to $20 per hour. Existing bus drivers will receive...
Craft festival, Rodeo, and Garden Festival: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, we have your covered. The 23rd annual Downtown Stuart Craft Festival is back and is being hosted by Stuart Main Street, The Downtown Business Association, and Howard Alan Events. This yearly festival will feature...
Shower and storm chance Saturday, drier weather returns Sunday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're tracking isolated coastal showers this morning with a storm chance returning this afternoon. A warm and muggy start to the day as temperatures remain in the 70s. We will warm to the 80s before lunchtime today with a passing downpour. A stalled...
Police search for attempted purse snatcher in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for information about a purse snatcher caught on camera in Vero Beach. Vero Beach police say the man in the pictures tried to steal a purse in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Walmart at 1750 US 1. The incident took place on Oct. 10, 2022 around 5:30 p.m.
Ticket worth millions for woman in Broward County was sold in Boca Raton
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman in Broward County has claimed millions of dollars, five months after the Florida Lottery ticket she bought in Boca Raton matched all-but-one of the Mega Millions winning numbers. The lottery announced Grace Scott, 61, of Sunrise, claimed a $4 million prize and that...
Man charged with battery on a 71-year-old woman in public park in the middle of the night
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman called police from a public park in downtown West Palm Beach and said she saw a man hit a woman. That was at 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, on Clematis Street near Flagler Drive. According to the arrest report, the...
What will the death penalty in Florida look like after Cruz trial?
In nearly every state across the U.S. a jury must unanimously agree to capital punishment. Here in Florida, the change was made from a majority vote to a unanimous vote back in 2017, but will lawmakers be looking to reverse course after the Parkland killer was sentenced to life in prison?
'Justice system will be criticized': Defense lawyer weighs in on Parkland jury's decision
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There is no doubt the jury’s decision in the Parkland school shooting sentencing trial shocked many, who assumed it was a slam dunk death case. Even though on paper it was unanimous, it clearly wasn’t in the deliberation room. A prominent...
Freight train fatally hits woman in car, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after her vehicle was fatally hit by a freight train. The incident took place near downtown West Palm Beach on Wednesday a little before 5:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Evernia and Rosemary. West Palm Beach police said...
Man shot in Riviera Beach, taken to hospital in car
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a shooting in Riviera Beach. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along West 30th Street, just west of Avenue O. A stretch of West 30th is closed off to traffic. Detectives scoured the scene looking for evidence and talking to potential witnesses.
Broward State Attorney's Office respond to Cruz decision
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor issued this statement after the jury recommended life in prison for Parkland Gunman Nikola Cruz on Thursday:. “The dreadful, horrific crimes perpetrated by this school mass shooter in Parkland on Valentine’s Day of 2018 have changed our community...
'Will live in my mind for eternity;' Parent reacts to Cruz ruling
PARKLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — On the day of the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, scores of terrified parents rushed to save their kids from danger when the chaos erupted. Today, many of those parents are learning of the jury’s decision to send Nikolas Cruz to prison...
Jury to see weapon used in Parkland school shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Jurors are set to begin the second day of deliberations to decide the fate of Parkland killer Nikolas Cruz. The jury requested to see the weapon used during the Valentines Day massacre. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to the murders of 14 students...
