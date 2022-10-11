ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Watch: Alligator dragged from ocean in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An alligator was spotted in Delray Beach. On Oct. 12 Florida Fish and Wildlife received calls about a nuisance alligator on the beach. An FWC contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to remove the animal. Michael DeFlorio from Boynton Beach captured video of the...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fort Pierce sees high demand for utility assistance program

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — Fort Pierce residents are struggling to pay bills after a utility assistance program offered by the City of Fort Pierce closed for the second time within minutes of opening. Fort Pierce Resident Tamara Jean came into Incubate Neighborhood Center Thursday looking for help with...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

FEMA teams in Okeechobee County to assess damage from Hurricane Ian

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL — There's good news for Okeechobee County residents with Hurricane Ian damage. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistant (DSA) teams have made their way to the community to help in the cleanup process. The FEMA teams are going door-to-door across Okeechobee County to offer individual assistance to residents...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Residential fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire of a duplex on 560 NW 46TH Avenue. A passerby reported smoke coming from the eaves of the house. The fire began in the garage and spread to the second...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
Local
Florida Society
Martin County, FL
Society
cbs12.com

Weak front brings a slow drying trend

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Partly cloudy and warm again overnight, along with some scattered showers. Lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies Friday with a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: NW-NE 5-10 mph. Our weekend is...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian River Lagoon#Sea Water#Clams#In The Water#Water Quality#The University Of Florida
cbs12.com

Craft festival, Rodeo, and Garden Festival: What to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, we have your covered. The 23rd annual Downtown Stuart Craft Festival is back and is being hosted by Stuart Main Street, The Downtown Business Association, and Howard Alan Events. This yearly festival will feature...
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Shower and storm chance Saturday, drier weather returns Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're tracking isolated coastal showers this morning with a storm chance returning this afternoon. A warm and muggy start to the day as temperatures remain in the 70s. We will warm to the 80s before lunchtime today with a passing downpour. A stalled...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Police search for attempted purse snatcher in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for information about a purse snatcher caught on camera in Vero Beach. Vero Beach police say the man in the pictures tried to steal a purse in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Walmart at 1750 US 1. The incident took place on Oct. 10, 2022 around 5:30 p.m.
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
cbs12.com

What will the death penalty in Florida look like after Cruz trial?

In nearly every state across the U.S. a jury must unanimously agree to capital punishment. Here in Florida, the change was made from a majority vote to a unanimous vote back in 2017, but will lawmakers be looking to reverse course after the Parkland killer was sentenced to life in prison?
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Freight train fatally hits woman in car, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after her vehicle was fatally hit by a freight train. The incident took place near downtown West Palm Beach on Wednesday a little before 5:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Evernia and Rosemary. West Palm Beach police said...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man shot in Riviera Beach, taken to hospital in car

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a shooting in Riviera Beach. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along West 30th Street, just west of Avenue O. A stretch of West 30th is closed off to traffic. Detectives scoured the scene looking for evidence and talking to potential witnesses.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Broward State Attorney's Office respond to Cruz decision

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor issued this statement after the jury recommended life in prison for Parkland Gunman Nikola Cruz on Thursday:. “The dreadful, horrific crimes perpetrated by this school mass shooter in Parkland on Valentine’s Day of 2018 have changed our community...
PARKLAND, FL
cbs12.com

'Will live in my mind for eternity;' Parent reacts to Cruz ruling

PARKLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — On the day of the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, scores of terrified parents rushed to save their kids from danger when the chaos erupted. Today, many of those parents are learning of the jury’s decision to send Nikolas Cruz to prison...
PARKLAND, FL
cbs12.com

Jury to see weapon used in Parkland school shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Jurors are set to begin the second day of deliberations to decide the fate of Parkland killer Nikolas Cruz. The jury requested to see the weapon used during the Valentines Day massacre. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to the murders of 14 students...
PARKLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy