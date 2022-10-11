Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
Sylvania Police: Father arrested for the homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Police Department arrested a man, Friday, in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby. According to Sylvania Police, Anthony Genna ,20, was arrested for aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna. The incident took place on October 12 around...
Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
WTOL-TV
Toledo man shot by Oregon police found not guilty of assaulting officers
Victor Dale Jr. was shot in 2020 after driving his car at an officer. Dale was indicted on felonious assault and assault charges. He pleaded not guilty in June 2021.
13abc.com
One dead after shooting on Upton Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting which occurred on Upton Avenue, near Marlow Road before 10:30 a.m., on Saturday morning. Detectives told 13abc that three people were shot and one, who was an adult male, has died. A vehicle was traveling northbound on Upton...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
TPD: Hospital receives two walk-in patients with bullet wounds
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a potential shooting which is believed to have occurred on Fernwood Avenue and Forest Avenue early Saturday morning. TPD believes there may have been two victims. A local hospital received two walk-in patients with bullet wounds, who police suspect to...
13abc.com
Jury acquits man shot by Oregon PD, accused of striking officer with car
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury found a man accused of hitting an Oregon, Ohio police officer with a car not guilty of all charges. Oregon PD officers fired more than 20 shots at the man in the incident, striking him twice. Victor Dale Jr. was acquitted of a felonious...
Wanted man arrested following police chase early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A wanted and suspected sexual offender was arrested early Friday following a police chase that resulted in a crash. The pursuit took place around 1 a.m. and ended in Springfield Township at Hill Avenue and Crissey Road. Toledo Police tell us prior to the pursuit, officers...
Missing Ann Arbor man found dead on freeway ramp; State Police investigating hit-and-run
The search for a missing 30-year-old Ann Arbor man has come to a tragic end, after his body was found on a freeway ramp on Friday. Police believe he was killed in a hit-and-run.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old girl stabs mother to death in Detroit's University District during argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police said a 41-year-old mother is dead after her own 15-year-old daughter stabbed her to death after an argument in the city's university district. According to Detroit Police, the two get into an argument Thursday morning on the front lawn of their home in the University District off Wildemore Ave. The victim's father pulled up to the home as it was happening and rushed his daughter to the hospital.
13abc.com
Whitmer Shooting Body Cam BLURRED
BODY CAM: TPD releases footage showing response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week after the chaotic scene unfolded outside of the Whitmer High School Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. TPD said that surveillance video from the school led investigators to believe that one of the shooting victims was the suspect’s intended target.
13abc.com
BODY CAM: video shows response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. You can watch it in full below. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police cite man for assault for allegedly choking woman
A Bloomdale man was charged with assault Thursday after allegedly choking a woman in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police charged Jeremy Michaels, 41, after they responded to a call in the 300 block of Parkview Avenue. Police found a woman with marks on her neck, reportedly from being choked. The windows in the door to her home had been shattered, reportedly by Michaels slamming it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownstations.com
Findlay woman arrested during drug bust in Findlay
On 10/13/2022 at approximately 1630 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Ave., Findlay, Ohio.
13abc.com
Chase ends with crash into two parked vehicles whose owners slept through the ordeal
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police pursuit in the middle of the night ended with a crash Megan Jeffries never saw coming. In fact, she never even knew it happened. “We slept through all of it somehow and came out the next morning,” said Jeffries. The chase and crash...
bgindependentmedia.org
Two men found dead at BG home; police investigating, overdose suspected
Bowling Green Police Division is investigating the deaths of two men in the city. Police responded to a call Wednesday around 2 p.m. about two men, ages 27 and 28, found deceased at a home in the 100 block of South Church Street. The caller reported he believed the deaths...
sent-trib.com
Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced
A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run victim found dead along M-14 ramp to US-23 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a hit-and-run victim may have been on the side of a freeway ramp in Washtenaw County for 3-5 days before it was found, Michigan State Police said. A driver on the eastbound M-14 ramp to US-23 found the body early Friday...
Toledo Police investigating robbery at Vito's Pizza
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at Vito's Pizza on N. Reynolds rd. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say two suspects were involved in the robbery, both wearing dark clothes. One suspect approached the rear entrance while the other entered through the front. The suspect at the front entrance presented a pistol to employees inside the store.
Police investigate north Toledo arson Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an arson in north Toledo on Wednesday. This happened in the 34-00 block of Elm Street near East Lake Street. TPD received a garage fire call at 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the location. The incident soon developed into an arson investigation.
13abc.com
Alleged Kohl’s shoplifters identified
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified two suspects in a shoplifting incident at Kohl’s in Springfield Township. According to the Sheriff’s office, the two suspects were allegedly spotted shoplifting from the department store around 6:40 p.m., Thursday. Police say...
Comments / 1