Local woman discovers cancer without mammogram
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Cancer Society, screening mammograms miss about 1 in 8 breast cancers, and women with dense breasts are more likely to get false-negative results. That’s why a year ago, Audrey Tauxe thought she was “all clear” until further testing detected the disease....
Breakdown: Why rain can sometimes make your allergies worse
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you suffer from seasonal allergies, you might think a rainy day will provide relief from uncomfortable and annoying allergy symptoms. However, rain from thunderstorms can actually make some people’s symptoms worse. People who wheeze and sneeze with hay fever from pollens can sometimes get...
Woman shares how home dialysis changed her life
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Kidney Fund is raising awareness about home dialysis and other treatment advancements to improve quality of life for those living with kidney failure. Kristal Bell, an American Kidney Fund Ambassador, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how...
Multivitamins and the impact on cognitive function
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Getting older does not mean you have to slow time, but it is a good time to start thinking about ways to support your cognitive abilities and memory. Health experts say roughly two-thirds of Americans experience cognitive impairment around the age of 70. Health and Nutrition...
MAS rewarding first-time foster homes for all-new Fall Foster Challenge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) has announced its Fall Foster Challenge in an effort to achieve the shelter’s goal to get 100 dogs into foster homes in 10 days. For the duration of the challenge, MAS is going to reward pet lovers with a $25 Kroger...
New Businesses open up shop in Mason
MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two new businesses held grand openings Saturday in Mason after a troubled year for the historic small town. Commolita Williams and Tiffany Taylor, two cousins born and raised in Mason, said they saw a need in their town. So, they decided to do something about it.
Hiring expo in Whitehaven promotes careers in construction
On Friday, a hiring expo in Whitehaven aimed to get the community excited about careers in construction. The event promoted jobs open to the public while also highlighting apprenticeship programs. One firm says it needs manpower for new upcoming projects and wants to pull from local talent. Briggette Green is...
What the 2023 Social Security cost-of-living increase means for the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every year around this time, the Social Security Administration announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the upcoming year. COLA increases are meant to offset rising prices including food, gas and living expenses. Cristina Martin Firvida, Vice President of Government Affairs for AARP, joined Action News 5′s...
Study finds coffee could lower risk of cardiovascular disease; doctor weighs-in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A recent study found drinking two to three cups of coffee could lower your risk of cardiovascular disease. Dr. Sushant Khaire, cardiologist with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share his thoughts on the study. He...
Oakland man waits 124 days for home warranty company to fix air conditioning unit
OAKLAND, Tenn. — After spending a sweltering summer with a broken air conditioner, a Fayette County man worries that his family won’t have heat in time for next week’s cold front. “I used to have a countdown to Christmas,” Joe Murray told FOX13. “Now, I have a...
Breakdown: Why frost can develop even though temperatures readings are above freezing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weekend cold front has brought a blast of cool air to the Mid-South. So cool, in fact, that morning frost has been in the forecast. By definition, frost is defined as a layer of ice that forms on surfaces that are at or below 32°F.
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital warn parents of RSV cases on the rise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Doctors give preventative measures to help your little one stay away from the hospital as a respiratory virus makes its rounds among children. The respiratory syncytial virus is a seasonal illness that usually occurs in the winter months. But its recent spike has doctors concerned ahead of the typical flu season.
Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program
An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene. On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital […] The post Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
How a Southaven church is meeting the need for families in its community
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Southaven is hosting a food drive to help give back and take the burden off their community. The food drive is happening every Thursday starting at 11 a.m. until the church runs out of food. The Tabernacle congregation...
Local business owner’s courses teach others how to open and run luxury car service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Mid-South business owner is teaching others how to be an entrepreneur. The owner of Luxury Transportation Academy is helping people learn how to start their own luxury chauffeur business. The program teaches how to start, operate, and maintain a chauffer service. Owner Travis Parker said...
Expect utility bills to rise as temperatures drop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With cooler weather moving in, many will be cranking up those thermostats to stay warm. Energy experts say expect to pay slightly more this season, but how much exactly? Memphis Light, Gas, and Water customers can expect their bills to increase by 5 to 10 percent, compared to this time last year. The increase […]
Peach Cobbler Factory to open in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A new dessert shop is opening its first location in the Mid-South. Peach Cobbler Factory is set to open at noon Saturday in Collierville. It will be located on Poplar Avenue, near Academy Sports + Outdoors and Hobby Lobby. Peach Cobbler Factory opened its first location...
Former hospital worker gets help from a long-time friend
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis hospital worker isn’t able to work right now due to a medical condition, but he hasn’t given up and wants to resume his job as soon as possible. The work of LeBonheur Children’s Hospital is well known and featured each year in our Go Jim Go fundraisers, so we know that […]
BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning Mid-Southerners about a new scam that’s being seen across the country. Scammers are disguising themselves a little differently than the usual suspects of the IRS or Social Security. The cover that scammers are hiding under is the Consumer...
