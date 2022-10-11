Read full article on original website
Related
Broadway to dim lights in tribute to 'Murder, She Wrote' star Angela Lansbury
New York City's Broadway theaters plan to dim the lights on Saturday evening in tribute to the late actress Angela Lansbury, who died this week. She was 96.
A Broadway Audience Member Tearfully Recalled How An Actor Called Her Out On Stage After She Mistook Her Captioning Device For An Illegal Recording
"My hearing is such that I need a captioning device in order to see a show. And to be ostracized and publicly ridiculed really hurts. It was super embarrassing."
Comments / 0